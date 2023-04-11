Elden Ring Legendary Talisman Locations

There are a total of eight legendary talismans in Elden Ring that are far superior to the other talismans you find on your journey.

The buffs you receive from these legendary talismans are enough to give you a massive power spike that will improve your character builds by several folds.

In addition, if you are a trophy hunter, you need to find all eight legendary talismans in Elden Ring to unlock the Legendary Talisman achievement.

Where to find all Legendary Talismans in Elden Ring

Finding all eight legendary talismans is not an easy feat to achieve in Elden Ring. They are scattered across The Lands Between, so you will have to do a lot of traveling.

Secondly, each talisman is guarded by some of the most challenging bosses in the game, so you will have to defeat them as well after reaching the locations of the talismans.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is all about improving your defensive capabilities in Elden Ring. This legendary talisman reduces all physical damage taken by a whole 20 percent, making you a damage-absorbing sponge on the battlefield.

However, keep in mind that the talisman works a bit differently in PvP. When dueling against other human players, the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman will reduce physical damage taken by just 5 percent.

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is inside a chest in the Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree dungeon area of Elden Ring.

You can reach the chest by moving from the Drainage Channel Site of Grace on the eastern side of the Elphael. You need to use the concrete beams to find your way toward the roof of the building.

After reaching the top, you will find two holes, and you can jump through any of them. Be sure to protect yourself right after landing as multiple pests will attack you. Now you just have to reach the area from where the pests are striking, and you will find the chest.

Erdtree’s Favor +2

The Erdtree’s Favor +2 variant is probably one of the most difficult legendary talismans to get in Elden Ring. It increases your Health, Stamina, and Equip Load stats by 4, 10, and 8 percent respectively.

You have to reach Leyndell, Ashen Capital to get the Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman in Elden Ring. Fast-travel to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace and make your way to the elevator to get back to the city.

Go through the western door to come across another elevator that will take you to the courtyard. You can either defeat all three Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirits or ignore them by hugging the left wall to reach the talisman.

Godfrey Icon

In Elden Ring, charging your skills and spells allows you to do a lot of damage, albeit at the risk of making yourself vulnerable to incoming attacks.

Godfrey Icon enhances that by further increasing the attack power of your charged skills and spells by a whopping 15 percent, making your charged attacks incredibly powerful in Elden Ring.

If the name did not give it away, you can only get the Godfrey Icon legendary talisman by defeating Godefroy, the Grafted in Elden Ring. You can find him in the Golden Lineage Evergoal marked on the map below.

Marika’s Soreseal

Marika’s Soreseal is yet another legendary talisman that sorcerers and mages will be interested in Elden Ring. It improves your Arcane, Faith, Intelligence, and Mind stats by 5; however, at the cost of increasing the damage you take from enemies by a whopping 15 percent.

The negative effects of Marika’s Soreseal might seem overwhelming but for spellcasters who can stay safe at range, increasing their stats will help boost their incantations for more damage.

The Marika’s Soreseal talisman is located in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree just like the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman. The only difference is that you need a Stonesword Key.

Head north from the Prayer Room Site of Grace and go past the Erdtree Avatar boss. Reach the southern end of the pathway before jumping toward the western side.

Now you have to jump once more to reach a sealed room. Here, you have to just the Stonesword Key to unlock the door and get inside to find the chest that contains Marika’s Soreseal in Elden Ring.

Moon of Nokstella

The Moon of Nokstella is a legendary talisman designed for sorcerers in Elden Ring. It increases your memory slots by two, allowing you to equip and use two additional spells during combat.

More spells mean more buffs and debuffs to use against enemies and bosses, as well as more health restorations and ways to do damage.

You can find the Moon of Nokstella talisman in the Eternal City, Nokstella. You just need to reach the highest room in the city which is guarded by a Nox warrior along with two mimic tears.

Defeat these enemies to enter the room to loot a chest for the Moon of Nokstella talisman in Elden Ring.

Old Lord’s Talisman

The Old Lord’s Talisman is perfect for spell-casters in Elden Ring. It extends the duration of your spells by a hefty 30 percent. The longer time allows you to inflict more damage and enjoy HP restoration in Elden Ring for extended periods.

You can get the Old Lord’s Talisman by exploring the Crumbling Farum Azula. Head north from the great bridge to enter the location marked on the map below. Make your way to the right-side balcony and use the ladder to climb down.

Follow the path and you will come to the chest that contains the Old Lord’s legendary talisman. However, come prepared since the chest is guarded by several Beastmen. If you reach the chest after killing Rykard, you will also have to deal with Recusant Bernahl.

Radagon Icon

Radagon Icon is another legendary talisman fit for sorcerers and spellcasters in Elden Ring. It reduces the time you need to cast spells.

The shorter cast times mean that you can use more spells more frequently during combat and reduce the disadvantage of being vulnerable to enemies while waiting for your long casting time to finish.

You can get the Radagon Icon talisman by looting a chest from the second floor of Raya Lucaria Academy. The chest can be found right next to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace.

You need to move toward the north side of the Site of Grace. Keep yourself close to the wall and take two rights before coming across the fence.

You need to jump over this fence to reach a ladder. The ladder will take you toward a broken window, and you can head inside toward the chest to find Radagon Icon in Elden Ring.

Radagon’s Soreseal

Radagon’s Soreseal is an excellent early-game legendary talisman in Elden Ring. It works similarly to Erdtree’s Favor +2 by increasing your character stats at the cost of increased damage taken.

Radagon’s Soreseal boosts your Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity stats by 5. However, you will take 15 percent more damage from enemies.

You have to loot Radagon’s Soreseal from a corpse in Fort Faroth. Once you reach the Fort by either fast-traveling to its Site of Grace or using Torrent, head inside and rush past the enemies at the start. Use the ladder to reach the scaffolding and then go through the second hole in the floor.

You need to run toward the northeast side by ignoring the bars present behind the boxes and make a long jump from the wall toward different platforms. You will come across two rats here and can take care of them easily. Now you must move down the ladder to locate Radagon’s Soreseal in Elden Ring.