Elden Ring Memory Stones Locations Guide

There are a lot of key items that can be found in Elden Ring across various areas or given to you by relevant NPCs. One of these key items is called the Memory Stone and, in this guide, we will tell you each and everything about Memory Stones in Elden Ring including their locations and how to find them.

What are Memory Stones in Elden Ring?

In Elden Ring, Memory Stone is the item that is used to increase the Sorceries and Incantation Memory slots. If you are a magic user, these Memory Stones will come in handy as these stones will allow you to learn and equip more Sorceries and Incantations at the same time.

The increased number of Sorceries and Incantations in your arsenal will enhance your magical prowess and will bring versatility in your fight.

At the start of the game, you have only few slots available for spells and incantation.

As you progress through the game, you’ll need more Memory slots for Sorceries and Incantations and that can be done through Memory Stones.

Elden Ring Memory Stones Locations

Elden Ring has eight Memory Stones that the players can find throughout the world.

Some of these Memory Stones can be found off the main path. Some you will get by defeating bosses and some you will get by solving puzzles. You can even purchase Memory Stones for 3000 Runes from Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

Locations of all the Memory Stones in Elden Ring and how to get them are mentioned below.

Memory Stone #1 – Oridys’s Rise

The first Memory Stone in Elden Ring can be found at the top of Oridys’s Rise in a chest. If you have the Grafted Blade Greatsword, which you will get by clearing Castle Morne, you will have discovered Morne Rampart Site of Grace by now.

In the east of the Morne Rampart Grace Site and south of Limgrave will be the Oridys’s Tower in the Weeping Peninsula Region.

The Oridys’s Tower will be locked at first which you’ll have to unlock. You will see a strange sigil that will show that you cannot access the tower.

To unlock the tower, interact with the small statue near the entrance of the Oridys’s Tower and you will see a message “Seek three wise beasts”.

After that, you will encounter three ghost turtles around the tower. You will have to kill these turtles to climb the Oridys’s Tower and get the Memory Stone at the top inside a chest.

Memory Stone #2 – Seluvis’s Rise

A Memory Stone can be found in the Three Sisters sub-region, on the top of Seluvis’s Rise. But to get this Memory Stone, you have to defeat a boss named Royal Knight Loretta found at Caria Manor.

Caria Manor is a destroyed keep in the northwestern section of Liurnia of the Lakes.

Go behind the Caria Manor after defeating the boss and you will find the three towers named Ranni’s Rise, Seluvis’s Rise and Renna’s Rise.

At first, Seluvis’s Rise will be locked and to unlock it, you have to help Ranni at the Ranni Tower.

Once Ranni is done with you, get to the Seluvis’s Rise and get the Memory Stone at the top inside a chest.

Memory Stone #3 – Testu’s Rise

A Memory Stone can be found in northern Liurnia of the Lakes, on top of Testu’s Rise. Testu’s Rise will be locked at first and to unlock it, you have to complete a challenge.

This challenge will be exactly the same as the Oridys’s Rise challenge except a few ghostly skeletons will also spawn alongside ghost turtles.

Once you have killed all three turtles, get to the top of the Testu’s Rise to get the Memory Stone inside a chest.

Memory Stone #4 – Lenne’s Rise

A Memory Stone can be found in Dragonbarrow, in eastern Caelid, at the top of Lenne’s Rise.

To get inside the tower, you have to land on the building’s open balcony using the nearby Windstream.

Memory Stone #5 – Converted Tower

A Memory Stone can be found at the top of the Converted Tower, in the west of Liurnia Lake and the Raya Lucaria Academy, near the minor Erdtree.

To get inside the tower, climb the decayed part of the tower to get to the second level of the Converted Tower.

Memory Stone #6 – Red Wolf of Radagon

You will get a Memory Stone after defeating a giant red wolf boss named, Red Wolf of Radagon at Raya Lucaria Academy.

Defeating Red Wolf of Radagon is not optional and you need to defeat him if you want to advance to the legacy dungeon.

The boss is pretty aggressive, and you will need your melee weapons as well as magic to defeat it.

Memory Stone #7 – Demi-Human Queen Maggie

You can get a Memory Stone by defeating an optional boss named Demi-Human Queen Maggie, that can be found in the northeast of Hermit Village in Mount Gelmir.

Memory Stone #8 – Enia The Finger Reader

As mentioned before, you can buy a Memory Stone from Enia The Finger Reader, at the Roundtable Hold for 3000 Runes.

Once you have defeated Godrick the Grafted and restored Godrick’s Great Rune at the Divine Tower of Limgrave, you will find Enia behind the locked door.