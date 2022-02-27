Elden Ring Talisman Locations Guide

In typical From Software fashion, Elden Ring has a variety of items that provide powerups to your struggling Tarnished. One such item in Elden Ring are Talismans. This guide will help you understand the use of Talismans in Elden Ring and will highlight each of their locations.

What are Talismans in Elden Ring?

Talismans are accessories in Elden Ring. When equipped, these Talismans provide different effects such as protection, damage increase, FP increase and much more.

Talisman are dropped by enemies and bosses in the game and found in chests around the Lands Between. A few Talismans are also sold by the Merchants in Elden Ring.

Talismans cannot be upgraded in Elden Ring. You can find a stronger version of the same Talisman as treasure or in New Game+. Stronger versions have a number nest to the name denoting their level such as Axe Talisman +1.

To increase the total number of Talismans you can equip in Elden Ring, you need to find Talisman Pouches. These pouches are only dropped by Bosses in the game.

Talisman Locations in Elden Ring

Here are all the Talismans you can find in the game and their buffs.

Arrow’s Reach Talisman

Effect: Increases bow effective range.

In the southern area of Stormveil castle, ride down the path to get to the Gatefront. Here, defeat the enemies and open the chest to get the talisman.

Arrow’s Sting Talisman

Effect: Raises attack power of arrows and bolts.

Look on the top floor of the tower that is next to Site of grace to get the talisman.

Arsenal Charm

Effect: Raises maximum equipment weight.

The talisman is found in Stormhill. Go to the wine cellar in Stromveil Castle. Here, the talisman is looted off a body, in the room where you fight Many Armed Key Master.

Assassin’s Crimson Dagger

Effect: Critical hits restore HP.

The talisman is dropped by Black Knife Assassin enemy in Deathtouched Catacombs.

Axe Talisman

Effect: Enhance charge attacks.

In Mistwood Ruins in Limgrave, go to the underground area in the middle of the ruins. The talisman is here, guarded by a giant bear.

Boltdrake Talisman

Effect:> Boosts lightning damage negation.

Talisman is on a body on Limgrave tower, east to the Site of Grace.

Cerulean Amber Medallion

Effect: Raises maximum FP.

Dropped from the Bloodhound Knight boss at the bottom of Lakeside Crystal Cave.

Crimson Amber Medallion

Effect: Raises maximum HP.

It is found in the cellar in Limgrave. It can also be bought from the Nomadic Merchant, found on the eastern side of Weeping Peninsula from 300 Runes.

Crucible Knot Talisman

Effect: Reduces damage and impact of headshots taken.

Dropped from the Omenkiller boss at the upper level of Village of Albinaruics.

Crucible Scale Talisman

Effect: Reduces damage from critical hits.

The location of this Talisman is to be added.

Curved Sword Talisman

Effect: Enhances guard counters.

In Stormveil Castle, head to Stormveil Cliffside. From here, head up the cliffs and into the room on the top floor. As you head on, you will be locked in a dark room. In this room is the chest containing the talisman.

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman

Effect: Boosts physical damage negation.

It can be found on the edge of Bestial Sanctum.

Faithful Canvas Talisman

Effect: Raises potency of incantations.

In Sellia Crystal Tunnel, it is in a room just before the boss room, and is guarded by 2 bug enemies.

Flamedrake Talisman

Effect: Boosts fire damage negation.

Defeat the Beastman of Farum Azula in Limgrave to get this talisman.

Godskin Swaddling Cloth

Effect: Successive attacks restore HP.

The location of this Talisman is to be added.

Hammer Talisman

Effect: Enhances stamina-reducing attacks against blockers.

In Stormhill, it is dropped by the NPC in the north-eastern part.

Prince of Death’s Talisman

Effect: Raises Vitality.

It can be looted off a body in Stormveil Castle’s crypt. The body is found near the giant face made of roots. You need to defeat the root monster to get to it.

Sacred Scorpion Charm

Effect: Greatly raises holy attack, but lowers negation.

You get this talisman by defeating the NPC that spawns near the entrance of the church.

Shabriri’s Woe

Effect: Constantly attracts enemies’ aggression.

It can be found in the center of the Frenzied Flame Village, on the steps of a building.

This list is under construction, and will be updated as more talismans and their respective locations are discovered.