How To Get Furlcalling Finger Remedy in Elden Ring

Co-op and PvP are a huge part of Elden Ring experience. Players can leave signs for cooperation and for hostile invasions for other players to interact with. However, to reveal these signs, players need to use a Furlcalling Finger Remedy. This guide will help you find and get Furlcalling Finger Remedy in Elden Ring.

How to use Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Furlcalling Finger Remedy is the item for online play. After using this consumable from your inventory, the golden signs for co-op and the red signs for competitive PvP will be revealed, allowing players to interact with them and play with other players. Interacting with these signs will summon other players to your world.

Furlcalling Finger Remedy can be obtained by either purchasing it from different merchants in Elden Ring, finding it off of corpses, or crafting it yourself.

How can you Craft Furlcalling Finger Remedy?

Furlcalling Finger remedy is one of the basic items you are able to craft in Elden Ring without having to get the recipe through a cookbook.

After starting the game, head to Church of Elleh where you can find the first vendor of the game, Merchant Kale. Talk to Kale and you can purchase the Crafting Kit from Kale.

As soon as you unlock the crafting in Elden Ring, you can craft Furlcalling Finger Remedy for yourself. Each Finger Remedy will require 2x Erdleaf Flower. These can be found around the Minor Erdtrees in the world, so you’ll have no shortage of these after you get to the Weeping Peninsula or Liurnia.

Where to purchase Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Other than crafting Furlcalling Finger Remedy, there are some guaranteed drops in Elden Ring. The easiest way to get Furlcalling Finger Remedy if you are into PvP is by invading the world of others and defeating the host. Every host defeated will yield one Finger Remedy, which is perfect for players who are focusing on PvP. Furthermore, joining others and helping them defeat a boss will also reward you with a Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

You can also purchase Furlcalling Finger Remedy if you only want them for co-op. Following is the list of all the places you can purchase it.

Merchant Kale

Twin Maiden Husk in Roundtable Hold

Patches. If you have killed Patches, give his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husk in Roundtable Hold to buy Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Gatekeeper Gostoc after you defeat Godrick

Furlcalling Finger Remedy drops from NPC Invaders

Furlcalling Finger Remedy is also dropped as a reward for defeating the NPCs that invade our world. There are a number of NPCs that will invade your world automatically when you get close to their spawn area. Following are the invaders you can defeat to get Furlcalling Finger Remedy:

Bloody Finger Nerijus: He will ambush you outside Murkwater Cave in Limgrave.

Recusant Henricus: Found in Limgrave, outside the Limgrave Colosseum.

Festering Fingerprint Vyke: Found in Liurnia, outside the Church of Inhibition.

Anastasia Tarnished-Eater: Found in Caelid in the Smoldering church, in Mt. Gelmir in Corpse-Stench Shack and in Consecrated Snowfield just south of Odina.

Old Knight Istvan: Volcano Manor Target.

Rileigh the Idle: Volcano Manor Target.

Great Horned Tragoth: volcano Manor Target.

Furlcalling Finger Remedy Farm Locations

Lastly, there are some guaranteed locations where you can find Finger Remedy. Following are all the known Furlcalling Finger Remedy locations in Elden Ring.