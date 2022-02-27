Elden Ring Crafting Guide

There was no option to craft in previous FromSoftware titles, but it has been added this time around, and our guide covers the Crafting Feature in Elden Ring and teaches you How to Get Crafting Kit, How to Craft, and What are Cookbooks.

How to Get Crafting Kit in Elden Ring

The consumables are necessary to craft so that you can benefit from them during your fight against difficult bosses. These are crafted with the help of materials available for harvest on the field. These include branches, roots, flowers, meat, and more.

You will come across many ingredients and items at the start of your journey, but you will be wondering what to do with these items. Unfortunately, the crafting feature is not available at the start, but you have to get the Crafting Kit in order to craft.

As soon as you reach West Limgrave, you will come across the Church of Elleh. Head inside the church and interact with the vendor beside the Smiting Table.

The vendor is named Merchant Kale, who will have a variety of items. One of the items will be the Crafting Kit that you can buy for 300 Runes.

Get the Crafting Kit, and you will see that the Item Crafting interface has been added to the menu. From there, you can check all of the recipes that you can cook and what materials are required for that recipe.

What are Cookbooks

Cookbooks are required in order to unlock new and unique crafting recipes. These help you learn how to craft new recipes and are found scattered all across the map.

You can also buy the Cookbooks from different merchants in exchange for Runes or get them as loot after defeating enemy bosses.

Where to Get Cookbooks and Recipes in Elden Ring

Below are some Cookbooks that you can get in the early stages of the game:

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook – Buy from Merchant Kale for 500 Runes.

– Buy from Merchant Kale for 500 Runes. Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook – Buy from Merchant Kale for 500 Runes.

– Buy from Merchant Kale for 500 Runes. Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook – Look for a destroyed bridge to the north of Stormhill Shack. The cookbook will be on a corpse on the bridge.

– Look for a destroyed bridge to the north of Stormhill Shack. The cookbook will be on a corpse on the bridge. Missionary’s Cookbook – Buy from Merchant Kale for 500 Runes.

– Buy from Merchant Kale for 500 Runes. Armorer’s Cookbook – Buy from Nomadic Merchant for 400 Runes.

As you get a Cookbook, open the Item Crafting menu to look for the new recipes and what materials are required to craft them. Grab the materials required and select the recipe you want to craft.

You can find recipes scattered around the world in chests and other random places or you can buy a select few from merchants like Kale by spending Runes.

Elden Ring Crafting Tips

Below are some crafting tips for you to know before you head deep into the new mechanic:

Before you start crafting a certain recipe, ensure whether it will be useful for you against the enemy you are facing and how much of it is required. The crafting materials are hard to find, and you must use these materials efficiently.

Make sure you pick up any items or flowers, etc., when roaming around the Lands. These items might not be useful to you for now, but you might need them later for other recipes.

The cookbooks are the most essential items for crafting new recipes. Whenever you find a merchant selling Cookbooks, buy all of them along with cracked pots.