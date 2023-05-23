How To Get To Castle Morne In Elden Ring

Of all the early-game dungeons in Elden Ring, Castle Morne’s name still comes at the top of the list. You can locate Castle Morne just south of the Bridge of Sacrifice in the Weeping Peninsula.

After scouring the Dungeon for items, tarnished will end up with many worthy items such as Grafted Blade Greatsword, Smithing Stones, Twinblade Talisman, and Tarnished Golden Sunflower.

Castle Morne location in Elden Ring

Castle Morne is one of the dungeons located in Elden Ring that the tarnished will come across at the beginning of the game. As for its geographical location, Castle Morne is located on the Weeping Peninsula.

To get to Weeping Peninsula, you can take the main road going south of Lake Agheel. Taking this route, you will pass through the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace.

As soon as you leave the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace, you will come across an NPC named Irina. You need to interact with her, and she will ask Tarnished to help find her dad. For that purpose, she will give you a letter explaining everything.

If you take the same road further south, you will come across the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace after taking a left from the perimeter wall. From Site of Grace, if you travel a little south, you will reach Castle Morne.

As you come close to the premises of Castle Morne, you will come within range of the arrows of the Golem. As you reach inside the Castle, you need to first get rid of Golem by targeting his legs.

What to do at Castle Morne in Elden Ring

Collect Items from Castle Morne

The tarnished will enter the main courtyard area if he takes a left from the main entrance. Once there, he will come across the pair of Ghoulish Dogs after taking the stairs. Defeating the duo will reward you with Smithing Stone 2.

On the Southern Rampart portion of Castle Morne, you will come across a corpse that will yield Golden Rune 2. There are several Misbegotten Soldiers in the Edgar region of the Castle and fighting them will reward you with Golden Rune 2.

Behind the Castle, there is a wooden platform that tarnished can visit to get a Stoneword Key. There is a perimeter wall surrounding Castle Morne. If you jump over the wall, you will come across a watch tower.

Inside the watch tower is Treasure Chest which the players can use to get a Twinblade Talisman. A small outcropping near a big tree will yield the Tarnished Golden Sunflower.

You will get Fire Arrows inside the inlet located on the west side of the Rampart Gaol site of grace. The beach has a platform that stretches into a wooden bridge. Here, you will come across a pair of Misbegotten which will give tarnished Somber Smithing Stone 1 and Throwing Daggers.

Find Grafted Blade Greatsword

Like any other region in Elden Ring, Castle Morne also has a main boss named Leonine Misbegotten. While fighting this boss, you can summon Edgar as well as Ashen Spirit. As for the attacks, try bashing him with leaping attacks.

All the Leonine Misbegotten moves are fast therefore your defensive moves need to be limited to parrying and rolling.

If you get successful in defeating Leonine Misbegotten, you will get Grafted Blade Greatsword as well as 3800 Runes as a reward.