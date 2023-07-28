Elden Ring Catacomb Locations and Map

Elden Ring is a massive game and by massive we mean insanely huge. The game hides a lot of secrets in places where nobody wants to venture, or places hidden in plain sight. Like the main legacy dungeons, Elden Ring offers 51 small dungeons which have some unique bosses and rewards. One such example of mini-dungeons is Catacombs.

Catacombs are minor dungeons in Elden Ring spread across the map of The Lands Between. Solemn places for some of the most respectable figures in Elden Ring to rest for eternity, these maze-like structures offer unique challenges to players and reward them with amazing items upon proving their worth.

How to Find All Catacombs in Elden Ring

There are 20 catacombs (catacombs/tombs/graves) in Elden Ring which players can access and attempt to complete. Below is a list of all 20 catacombs in addition to their locations. We will be listing these mini-dungeons region-wise.

Limgrave

There are 6 Catacombs in the opening area of Elden Ring, Limgrave.

#1 Fringefolk Hero’s Grave

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave can be found right next to the Cave of the Knowledge site of grace (starting area of the game). However, to access this catacomb players need Stonesword Key to lift the fog from the entrance.

Noticeable items that can be obtained from Fringefolk Hero’s Grave include Erdtree’s Favor, Erdtree Greatbow, Great Arrows (10x) and Dragon Communion Seal. This catacomb is guarded by Ulcerated Tree Spirit.

#2 Stormfoot Catacombs

Stormfoot Catacombs can be found to the south of Stormfoot Hill while making your way to the Stormveil Castle. Their exact location is to the West of Groveside Cave.

Noticeable items that players can obtain from Stormfoot Catacombs include Wandering Noble Ashes and Grave Glovewort 1 (6x). Stormfoot Catacomb can only be completed by defeating Erdtree Burial Watchdog inside it.

#3 – Murkwater Catacombs

Located in the Northern part of Limgrave, Murkwater Catacombs can be accessed without any prerequisites just by traveling Northeast from Limgrave Tunnels.

Murkwater Catacombs offer Grave Gloveworts 1 (2x), Ghost Glovewort 1 (1x) and Banished Knight Engvall ashes to the curious players. The main boss of this catacombs is Grave Warden Duelist.

#4 Deathtouched Catacombs

Deathtouched Catacombs are in the Northeast part of Limgrave, East of the Saints Bridge. Reaching these catacombs require players to leave the main path leading to Stormveil Castle and turn east midway.

Major drops that can be earned from Deathtouched Catacombs include Grave Gloveworts 1 (5x), Uchigatana, Deathroot, Grave Glovewort 1 (5x), Grave Violet (2x), Root Resin (3x), and Bloodrose. The guardian of this catacomb is none other than Black Knife Assassin.

#5 Tombsward Catacombs

The next catacomb known as the Tombsward Catacombs can be found in the Southern region of Limgrave called Weeping Peninsula. These catacombs are just to the north of minor Erdtree and Northwest of Mistwood jungle.

Tombsward catacombs is a loot heaven for explorers. Some major items players can obtain from this catacomb include “Thank You” prattling plate, Lhutel the Headless summon, Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 9, Grave Gloveworts 1 (5x), ghost Glovewort 1 (1x), Grave Violet (3x), Root Resin (1x), Golden Rune 2 (2x) and Human Bone Shards (5x). The main boss of Tombsward Catacombs is Cemetary Shade.

#6 Impaler’s Catacombs

The final catacomb in Limgrave can be found in the Northeast corner of the Weeping Peninsula. It is to the East of Bridge of Sacrifice and is marked on the map. To progress through this catacomb, players need to activate a trap and go through it.

Impaler’s Catacombs are guarded by Erdtree Burial Watchdog and has the following loot for the players to collect. Demi-Human ashes, Imp Head (cat), “Please Help” prattling plate, Grave Violet (3x), Grace Glovewort 1 (6x), Ghost Glovewort 1 (1x) and Root Resin (2x).

Liurnia of The Lakes

There are 3 catacombs that players can find and attempt to complete in Liurnia of the Lakes region of Elden Ring.

#7 Cliffbottom Catacombs

The first catacomb of Liurnia is called Cliffbottom Catacombs and it can be found North of Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace. This one is very difficult to miss as the players proceed through this area before venturing into the lakes.

Major finds from Cliffbottom catacombs include Kadien Sellsword ashes, Page ashes, Nox Mirrorhelm, Scythe, “Wonderful” prattling plate, Old Fang, Grave Glovewort 3 (5x), Grave Glovewort 2 (4x), Grave Violet (3x), Root Resin (1x), Rune Arc (1x), Golden Rune 3 (1x) and Imp Head (cat). The boss guardian the tomb in this catacomb is Erdtree Burial Watchdog.

#8 Road’s End Catacombs

Road’s End Catacombs can be found at the beginning of the trail leading to Caria Manor. The exact location of the catacomb is marked on the map, and it is to the Southeast of Raya Lucaria Academy.

Major loots from Road’s End Catacombs include Glintstone Sorcerer ashes, Raya Lucaria Soldier ashes, Watchdog Staff, Garve Glovewort 2 (ex), and Ghost Glovewort 2 (1x). Players need to defeat Spirit Summoner Snail to complete this catacomb.

#9 Black Knife Catacombs

To find Black Knife Catacombs, players need to travel to the Northeast region of Liurnia. The entrance to this catacomb is to the North of minor Erdtree.

Black Knife Catacombs offer two boss battles instead of one, Black Knife Assassin and Cemetry Shade. Noticeable drops that can be looted from this catacomb include Rosus’ Axe, Grave Glovewort 2 (5x), Grave glovewort 3 (2x), Grave Glovewort 4 (2x) and Ghost Glovewort 3 (1x).

Caelid

Scarlet Rot infested Caelid is one of the most dangerous areas in The Lands Between and it offers 3 catacombs for the players to explore.

#10 Caelid Catacombs

Caelid Catacombs are in the Southern region of Caelid, West of Redmane Castle and South of Aeonia Swamp. The door is hidden beneath a cliff and can be located with the help of our map.

Offerings from Caelid Catacombs include Miranda Sprout ashes, Kindred of Rot ashes, Grave Violet (2x), Grave Glovewort 3 (2x), Grave Glovewort 4 (3x). Grave Glovewort 5 (2x), Ghost Glovewort 3 (1x) and Ghost Glovewort 4 (1x). Main boss of this catacomb is Cemetry Shade.

#11 Monor Erdtree Catacombs

As the name suggests, Minor Erdtree Catacombs can be found right next to a minor Erdtree in the Northwest region of Caelid. This area is on the path between Limgrave and Caelid and difficult to miss.

Major drops that players can obtain from Minor Erdtree Catacombs are Mad Pumpkin Head ashes, Imp Head (wolf), Grave Violet, Grave Glovewort 3, Grave Glovewort 4, Grave Glovewort 5 and Ghost Glovewort 4.

#12 War-Dead Catacombs

War-Dead Catacombs are in the Wailing Dunes and can only be accessed after defeating Starscourge Radahn. From his site of grace, travel Northeast to find the entrance of this catacomb at the very end of the map.

War-Dead Catacombs is governed by Putrid Tree Spirit. Players can obtain the following items by carefully exploring this catacomb. Radahn’s Soldier ashes, Redmane Knight Ogha ashes, Golden Seed, Ghost Glovewort 6 (2x) and Grave Violets.

Mountaintop of the Giants

This frozen endgame area offers a massive snowfield that hides 3 catacombs in its bosom.

#13 Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs

Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs are in the Southeast region of Mountaintop of the Giants, East of Zamor Ruins. The entrance to this catacomb is the near the end of a cliff and is a bit difficult to locate.

Noticeable items that can be obtained from Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs include Ritual Pot, Golden Seed, Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing 2, Deathroot, Fire Monk ashes, Nascent Butterfly, Stimulating Boluses, Golden Rune 10, Grave Violets, Grave Glovewort 7 (3x), Grave Glovewort 8 (3x), and Grave Glovewort 9 (1x). The only major boss in this dungeon is Ulcerated Tree Spirit.

#14 Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave

Giant Conquering Hero’s Grave can be found in Zamor Ruins, right next to Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs (west).

This catacomb is protected by Ancient Hero of Zamor, and players can obtain following items from Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave by proper exploration. Zamor Curved Sword, Zamor Armor set, Golden Rune 11, Flame, Protect Me. Grave Violets. Freezing Grease, Giant’s Seal, Cranial Vessel Candlestand, Watchdog’s Greatsword, Great Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort 9.

#15 Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs is in the middle of Mountaintop of the Giants map, near the easternmost border of Consecrated Snowfield.

Putrid Grave Warden Duelist is the mini-boss that appears as the ultimate challenge of this catacomb for the players. Loot from Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs include Golden Rune 12, Rotten Gravekeeper Cloak, Watchdog’s Greatsword, Great Grave Glovewort, Rejuvenating Boluses, Imp Head (elder), Human Bones Shards (8x), Grave Violets, Grave Glovewort 8 (2x), Grave Glovewort 9 (4x) and Ghost Glovewort 9 (1x).

Atlus Plateau

The birthplace and residence of gods of The Land Between is also home to 5 catacombs in Elden Ring.

#16 Unsightly Catacombs

Unsightly Catacombs are in the western part of Atlus Plateau, South of Volcano Manor. The entrance door is in a small valley full of mustard-colored trees.

This catacomb offers a duo boss fight in the form of Perfumer Tricia and Misbegotten Warrior. Loot from Unsightly Catacombs include “Apologies” prattling plate, Winged Misbegotten Ashes, Perfumer Tricia ashes, Grave Glovewort 4 (3x) and Grave Glovewort 5 (2x).

#17 Wyndham Catacombs

Wyndham catacombs are also in the western region of Atlus Plateau, near the border of Volcano Manor area entrance. The nearest site of grace is Old Atlus Tunnel to the East.

Wyndham Catacombs offers Lightning Scorpion charm, Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook 1, Golden Rune 5, Magic Grease (2x), Grave Violets, Grave Glovewort 4 (2x), Grave Glovewort 5 (1x) and Grave Glovewort 6 (1x).

#18 Gelmir’s Hero Grave

Gelmir’s Hero Grave is to the North of Wyndham Catacombs, Southeast of Shaded Castle’s Ruins.

This catacomb is guarded by Red Wolf of Radagon and offers Mantis Blade, Ringed Finger, Bloodhound Knight set, Gelmir Knight set, Stonesword Key, Bloodhound Knight Floh, Deathroot, Rowa Fruit, Herba, Root Resin, Smouldering Butterfly, Beast Blood, Golden Rune 6, Grave Glovewort 6 (2x), Grave Glovewort 7 (7x) and Ghost Glovewort 7 (1x).

#19 Azuria Hero’s Grave

Azuria Hero’s Grave is near the eastern outskirts of Leyndell and the nearest site of grace is called East Capital Rampart.

This catacomb also offers two bosses, Crucible Knight, and Crucible Knight Ordovis. However, both bosses are encountered separately making the progress a hell lot easier. Azuria Hero’s Grave is also a home to some amazing loot including Root Resin, Ghost Glovewort 6 (1x), Ghost Glovewort 5 (2x), Grave Glovewort 6 (4x), Crucible Axe set, Ordovis Greatsword, Tree Sentinel set, Crucible Feather Talisman, Golden Epitaph, Holy Ground ash of war, Vulgar Militia ashes, Stonesword Key and Golden Rune 7.

#20 Azuria Side Tomb

Azuria Side Tomb is in the easternmost part of Atlus Plateau, Northeast of Azuria Hero’s Grave.

The main boss of Azuria Side Tomb is called Grave Warden Duelist. The main offerings players can find in this catacomb include Soldjars of Fortune ashes, Cracked Pot, Ritual Pots (2x), Perfumer’s Cookbook 3, Smithing Stone 5 (1x), Root Resin (4x), Grave Violets, Grave Glovewort 5 (1x), Grave Glovewort 6 (1x) and Ghost Glovewort 6 (1x).