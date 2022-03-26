Minor Erdtrees exist in Elden Ring, and beneath the one in Caelid is a dungeon where you can grab the Mad Pumpkin head Ashes! In this Elden Ring Minor Erdtree Catacombs Walkthrough, we will tell you each and everything related to the Minor Erdtree Catacombs including its location, the enemies and boss that you will encounter and how to defeat them.

How to Get to Minor Erdtree Catacombs in Elden Ring

Minor Erdtree Catacombs is one of the Minor and optional Dungeons that can be found in the Caelid Region in Elden Ring. It has a few treasures and two minibosses.

Minor Erdtree Catacombs can be found in between the Limgrave and Caelid boundary. The entrance is concealed in the cliff, exactly adjacent to the Minor Erdtree along the north shore.

An Erdtree Avatar will be guarding the tree. So, you have to go around the tree towards the right to access these doors.

After entering, proceed down into the dungeon and activate the Site of Grace. Continue and you’ll come across an Imp at the right bend. Turn right after removing the Imp.

Near the elevator, activate the Summoning Pool from your left. Take the elevator down after that.

Elden Ring Minor Erdtree Catacombs Walkthrough

After going down the elevator, you can either move towards east or west. We advise you to head east first. Follow the path in the east direction and you will find yourself in a room full of Scarlet Rot. On your way, you will find Grave Glovewort (4) on your right.

In the center of the Room with Scarlet Riot, there will be a corpse with Aeonian Butterfly on it. Get that quickly because Firebombs will be fired at you from the first story once you are in the center of the room.

Pick up the Grave Glovewort plant. Move across the room; You can either run quickly and get to the other side or you can follow the wall and avoid the Firebombs. But on your way, you will encounter Skeletal Slimes.

These monsters are strong against melee builds but weak against magic; their sluggish movement and attack speed allow players who don’t want to battle them to simply evade them as long as they don’t get cornered.

You will find two Grave Glovewort (5) and Grave Glovewort (3) on the sides of the room. Now head back towards the lift and now head west of the lift. Eliminate the Imp right in front of you and turn left.

Pick up the Grave Violet and head into a room that has a column in the center. There will be three Fanged Imps in the room, two on your right and one on your left.

Two Fanged Imps will attack you together so lure them back where you came from and eliminate them there. After that, head into the room and eliminate the third Imp and also pick up the Grave Glovewort (3).

After picking up the Glovewort, head straight into the other room and another Imp will attack you from your right as soon as you enter the room. Another Imp will fall from the ceiling and attack you. Handle them and pick up the Grave Violet in the center of the room.

After that, pull the lever and head back to the lift. Activate the lift to send it up. There will be an opening where the lift was. Head down that opening, and a Fanged Imp will attack you.

Eliminate the Imp and head downstairs towards the Scarlet Riot. There will be several Skeletal Slimes in the Scarlet Riot. On the right, there will be a small pathway with stairs going up.

Head upstairs and pick up the Golden Rune (4) and Grave Glovewort (4) from a corpse found at the end of the room. Three crabs will also appear from the ground. Eliminate them and look for a ladder on the right side of the room.

Climb the ladder and on your immediate left will be a Fanged Imp. You will encounter one more Imp on the right side of the room. Eliminate them and keep moving forward and pick up the Grave Glovewort (3) on your way.

An Imp will fall from the ceiling and attack you. Eliminate the Imp and pick up the Imp Head (Wolf) from the corpse lying over the coffin. Move forward and you will see another corpse.

But there will be 2 Imps on your left throwing Fireballs at you. Eliminate them and pick up the Grave Glovewort (5). Now pick up the x2 Sacramental Buds from the corpse.

After that, head back to the second Scarlet Riot room and follow the pathway. Pick up the Grave Violet on your way. It will lead you to the mist wall. Go past the mist wall to meet the Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) and Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword).

How to Defeat Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) and Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword)

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) and Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword) are the two bosses that you will encounter here. They have attacks and patterns that are similar to the Cliffbottom Catacombs, Impaler’s Catacombs and the Stormfoot Catacombs.

That’s why it is recommended to complete those boss fights first before facing Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) and Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword).

It will be a 1 vs 2 battle, but you can summon a spirit to help you in this fight. You can take one Watchdog at a time but taking on both at the same time is extremely difficult.

Even if you somehow dodge the attacks of one, the other will attack you and leave you for dead. Use your surroundings to your advantage including the pillars to block the magical projectiles.

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword) has a huge sword, and the Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) has a scepter, but both can also throw fire at you from the distance.

The Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) can attack you with his magical projectiles and can perform similar horizontal swipes and a floating AOE shockwave ground slam with imbued magic.

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword) will follow you around with his huge sword. Its moves are relatively simple horizontal and vertical slashes and forward advancing lunges. However, you must always be on the move and dodge when you can. Be especially careful about its slam attack, it’s extremely telegraphed but can catch you off guard.

Once you have defeated the Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) and Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword), you will get Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes.