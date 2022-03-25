In this detailed Elden Ring walkthrough, we’ll look into the Caelid Catacombs and everything inside it. It contains hefty rewards like Miranda Sprout Ashes and Kindred of Rot Ashes alongside the Cemetery Shade mini-boss that is easy to deal with. Here are all the things you need to know about Elden Ring Caelid Catacombs.

How to Get to Caelid Catacombs in Elden Ring

‘Caelid Catacombs’ is a minor dungeon in Elden Ring, and players can head to the Caelid Region to find it.

Like most dungeons and their tentative locations in Elden Ring, Caelid Catacombs can also be hard to find. We will be pinpointing the exact location of these Catacombs for you to follow.

So to find the dungeon, players need to head towards the southern part of the Caelid Region and head to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. From there on, players will lead down to the very bottom of the cliff and head northwest.

Now from here, head to the path, and you’ll find a dead-end, and that’ll be the place where you find the Caelid Catacombs’ entrance.

Elden Ring Caelid Catacombs Walkthrough

Entering the Caelid Catacombs entails collecting lots of Grave Violet and Ghost Glovewort plants while you deal with small enemies. So be ready for all of this madness.

Just when you’re ready, head inside the cave. You’ll notice a Site of Grace as you enter, and past it will be a flight of stairs.

Take the stairs up until you end up in a room with a pop of color from the Grave Violet plant towards the left wall.

The floor of the Caelid Catacombs is covered with Rot which will kill you in seconds so, if you want to stay alive, you have to stay on the dry patches of land and use Boluses and incantations like ‘Flame, Cleanse Me!’ to stay Rot-Free.

Three Miranda Sprouts will grow out from the ground, and they’ll take no time in advancing attacks towards you. So, brace yourself and clear them out quickly.

Head deeper into the tunnels once you are done clearing them out. However, remember to grab Root Resin and 4 Grave Glovewort from the left side before doing that.

A Skelton will greet you with his attacks as you enter the tunnel. Take him down and, as a rule, applies to all the skeletons in the game; strike him again once he’s dead to make sure he will not get up and chase you.

Now grab the 3 Grave Glovewort from here and proceed to the room downstairs.

There will be a Skeleton Archer here, so be ready to quickly strike him down. Make sure he’s dead before you grab the Grave Violet from here. Now head downstairs while avoiding the liquid floors.

Go down to the lower section, directly below your current position.

You’ll find a Miranda Sprout here ready to fight from you as it guards 2 Ghost Glovewort plants and a body having the Miranda Sprout Ashes.

And on the very last corner, you’ll see a bigger Miranda Flower protecting 4 Grave Glovewort plants. Clear out the way and grab the plants.

Once that’s done, head towards the stairs nearby, and you’ll find yourself in a semi-circular room with a circular column, and you’ll also encounter a bunch of Miranda Sprouts alongside a Grave Glovewort plant.

Grab the plant as you would by clearing out the way and making your way past the room towards the end of the dungeon where the Summoning Pool is. Now turn 180 degrees, strike on the column in the middle of the room you just had left to unleash the hidden switch.

Pull the switch to go through the door and proceed down the path to enter the boss fight arena! It’s time to battle.

How to Defeat Cemetery Shade at Caelid Catacombs

Cemetery Shade is one creepy-looking boss in Elden Ring, if we’re being honest. Its hollow white eyes and weird formation can give off uncomfortable energy.

Coming in close contact with the Cemetery Shade will deplete your HP quickly because of its extremely fast moveset.

It has fast-striking blades and a green spit that forms into a sphere and is charged towards you. If players contact it, they will be paralyzed for a few seconds, giving the boss even more time to provide you with damage.

And to make matters worse, it possesses the ability to teleport anywhere around the arena and can catch you off guard by attacking you from the back.

However, Cemetery Shade is weak against melee attacks, and if you chance to get up close to it before it teleports, strike it non-stop. Another thing players can do is distract the boss by summoning the best spirits they’ve got.

This will have the boss diverted while players can attack it close from the back, resulting in the boss dealing devastating damage. Keep slashing and distracting the boss until it drains out of health and dies.

Once you defeat the Cemetery Shade, you will acquire the Kindred of Rot Ashes.