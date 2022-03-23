Tombsward Catacombs is one of the many minor dungeons found in Elden Ring located in the Weeping Peninsula. Like other dungeons, Tombsward Catacombs houses many valuable items such as a few Grave Gloveworts and Grave Violets. This dungeon is home to the mini-boss – The Cemetery Shade. This guide will discuss everything about Tombsward Catacombs in Elden Ring.

How to Get to The Tombsward Catacombs in Elden Ring

The dungeon itself is in the Weeping Peninsula. You can reach the entrance by moving directly south from the Church of Pilgrimage, towards the Minor Erdtree.

The entrance to the dungeon is easy to miss. Look for a door leading inside the mountain hidden behind a stone pillar.

Elden Ring Tombsward Catacombs Walkthrough

After entering and lighting the site of grace, head down the stairs, and you will find yourself standing in front of two paths; one towards the left and the other towards the right.

The one towards the right will be blocked by a mist wall that you can unlock using a Stonesword Key. As soon as you unlock it, a trio of skeletons will attack you.

Be sure to hit them again once they are down to stop them from reanimating and get their rune. Then, loot the bodies to receive the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (9).

Once done, go back and head down the left path. You will reach a room with two statues and a door in between. Turn right from there. You will find yourself in a square room.

Be careful of the skeleton throwing bombs on the left-hand side. Keep going straight, and you will reach a room with two levels.

Left of the arches with a statue on the top will be a passage. Go down the passage and keep heading straight. There is a flame-throwing column toward the left at the very end of the hallway.

Make sure no skeletons are chasing you at this point. There is a small window after which the column spits fire again. You can easily shut down this column by hitting it with a throwing knife or arrow.

If you don’t have those, run when it is not throwing flames and tuck in the small space toward the right side, halfway to the column.

When the fire stops, sprint and roll right to cross the column, strike the column, and it will lower into the ground.

You can head into a room towards the left of the pillar to fight some skeletons and get Gloveworts to upgrade your spirit ashes, or you can strike the fire-spitting column again while quickly jumping on top of it.

The pillar will rise and take you to the second floor. There is a skeleton at the top waiting for you. It will throw firebombs at you. Kill it and get a golden rune.

Head straight into a room with stone coffins. There will be two skeletons in here as well. Defeat them and turn right.

There will be a lever right Infront of you. Pull the lever, and this will open the door at the very start of the dungeon. From here, you can head back to the door. From the door, head down the stairs to a mist wall. Right past that mist wall will be the boss – The Cemetery Shade.

How to Defeat the Cemetery Shade

The Cemetery Shade is a black spectral creature with mainly two attacks. The first one is the immobilizing Spit. The creature will summon a green ball of spit above its head. Then, it will fire the ball at you, and if you make contact, you will be immobile for a few seconds.

The Cemetery Shade uses two fast striking blades that inflict heavy damage. Its attack is a three-phase combo that is incredibly fast and difficult to block. The black creature can also teleport instantly, so be wary of that.

Though you can choose to attack the boss from a distance, melee attacks deal more damage. It’s a high-risk, high reward strategy. A good way of fighting the Cemetery Shade is by summoning a spirit much like The Lone Wolf Ashes.

You can get up close and end the fight even before the wolves are killed.

Defeating this boss will give you: