Cliffbottom Catacombs is a small, optional dungeon located in the Liurnia region of Elden Ring. This is a tricky dungeon with a lot of traps and hazards. You will come across enemies like Fanged Imps and Trolls, as well as loot such as Nox Mirrorhelm, Scythe, Prattling Pate “Wonderful” and majorly the great Kaiden Sellsword spirit Ashes.

Cliffbottom Catacombs is also home to the Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss. The following Elden Ring Cliffbottom Catacombs guide will lend a helping hand to players intending to complete this mini-dungeon.

How to get to Cliffbottom Catacombs in Elden Ring

As you enter a slope in the northeast of Liurnia, you will have to face Vulgar Militia which will attack you with axes, coming right at you from the shadows and bushes. Proceeding halfway down the slope, you will notice a slight incline on your right. Follow it to reach the double doors of the Site of Grace.

Elden Ring Cliffbottom Catacombs Walkthrough

Once you reach the Site of Grace, right and use an elevator to go down the tunnel. Here, you must fight an Imp. After defeating it, you need to go left and down the stairs to come across a door, located just behind a statue. This is where you will experience a surprise attack from another Imp so be careful.

After defeating it, you must continue to reach a set of arches. When you enter the next corridor, you must be extra careful, you will see an Imp on the ceiling which will activate some sort of magical trap. You must move right around the square button and finally kill the Imp.

Following the path, you will come across a room with a grey mist wall. You must use a Stonesword Key to take some optional items. You will find two ogres as you exit the room. One will be sleeping and the other will be guarding the two archway sections. You can kill both of them if you wish for just some extra Runes.

Head into the next room where you must activate the magic dart trap. Take a right to find a golden rune placed in a corner and a Scythe lying around on a body in a separate room containing the trap-switch.

You must move down the stairs to a group of ogres. Moving east, you will have a wonderful opportunity to kill an ogre with a magic trap by just simply rolling on the side of the trap-activating button.

Climb up the ladder to find an ogre and a statue. By pulling the lever of the statue, you will proceed towards the boss.

How to Defeat Erdtree Burial Watchdog

This boss is quite like other bosses, having the same name. The key to defeating the boss is plain and simple. You must keep your distance as much as you can and evade by lunging to either side when the boss hits his staff on the ground.

The boss will send some magic projectiles towards your way, and you can simply dodge them by moving to the right or left side. Another clever way to dodge is by using the pillars as a shield.

You can also use Glintstone Pebble or Stars to get away from this attack. As soon as you defeat the boss, you will get Kaiden Sellsword Ashes and some Runes as part of the rewards. You can also claim some Root Resin lying around in the corner before you exit the room.