If you face difficulty solving the Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs Maze Well, there’s no need to be confused anymore. This guide will teach you how to solve Giant’s Mountaintop Catacombs Maze in Elden Ring without getting lost. So without further ado, let’s get started!

How to Solve Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs Maze in Elden Ring

Solving the Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs Maze can be pretty hard. It can have you pulling out hair if we’re being honest here.

This dungeon has several levels, each of which looks identical. And to make things even more trippy, there are nearly the same enemies in each level, making it even more baffling for you to figure out what place you’re in.

However, with several trials and errors, we’ve finally figured out to put an end to this confusing maze and eventually reach the boss room to fight Ulcerated Tree Spirit Boss.

Starting from the Site of Grace, take the critical path until you reach the elevator. Go down the elevator and make your way into the hallway with two skeleton statues.

Take the path on the right and go straight till you find another elevator. Now go down by taking the elevator and then head straight where you see a statue again. Take a right, go up the stairs, and turn left to the hallway.

Go upstairs again, and you’ll end up in the room with blades. Be careful with them and run through straight.

Take a left from the hallway and go up the stairs until you reach an L-shaped room. Turn left and then go upstairs and find a hole that you can drop down to.

Once you drop down, you are in a room with a statue again. Go to the hallway on the left and drop down again. Then walk straight into the room until you find the switch.

Hit the switch to open the boss room and then drop down again. Then, run straight into the hallway and take the elevator up. And finally, run straight and take the stairs till you reach the boss room!

Do note that simply solving the maze won’t be as clean. You will indeed be encountering several traps and enemies.

To keep the instruction clear, we have not included several encounters. So be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye out for possible threats.

And there you have it; you finally made it! Once you reach the boss room, you’ll combat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit Boss, so give it your best shot and proceed further.