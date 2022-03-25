The Black Knife Catacombs is a minor dungeon that can be found in Elden Ring’s Liurnia region. Much like other minor dungeons, players can enter to find treasures and crafting materials while defeating a boss. The following guide will help you find and complete the Black Knife Catacombs in the game.

How to Get to Black Knife Catacombs in Elden Ring

The Black Knife Catacombs are located in the Liurnia of the Lakes region, near the northeast corner. Travel north east beyond the Minor Erdtree from the Ruined Labyrinth Site of Grace. A Mausoleum Knight will be guarding the entrance to the catacombs.

Elden Ring Black Knife Catacombs Walkthrough

Many skeletal enemies and moving guillotines can be found throughout the Black Knife Catacombs. Crabs will have overrun the sewers with two huge ones standing guard.

The Black Knife Assassin battle is not required for the player to progress through the tombs in order to discover the lever that unlocks the doors to the Cemetery Shade fight, as they are found in various locations and with different rewards.

The skeletons found in the Catacombs have an odd behavior where they roll at the player and attack quickly. When battling these monsters, players must be cautious because they can close the distance quickly and strike heavily.

Few skeletons are unique in that they cannot be defeated by themselves, you must battle a nearby necromancer who automatically and permanently destroys the skeletons.

One of these skeletons can be found halfway down the stairs from the Site of Grace. Move back up the steps to make the combat more bearable by watching how this skeleton moves and attacks.

At the bottom of the steps, you’ll discover two guarded catacombs’ sealed doors. When you use the lever at the end of the tunnels, these doors will open, leading to the catacombs’ final boss battle. The path onward is on the left, down a short flight of steps.

Two additional skeletons will be waiting for you at the bottom of these steps, one at the crossroads and the other farther down the tunnel, who will begin rolling towards you as soon as they see you. Moving up the steps can aid in the fight by bringing them into a larger battle zone.

The room sealed by an imp statue is the first left on this tunnel. You must use a Stonesword Key to access the room. Inside, there are two skeleton adversaries on the left side, and the Rosus’ Axe is on the body resting against the tombstone in the chamber.

When you move forward, the path will lead you to a chamber containing many guillotines and two skeleton archers.

Going beyond this location will take you to a corner room with s rolling skeleton and a ladder. Many non-hostile tiny crabs can be found in the sewer level, and when killed, they will lay crab eggs.

The lever behind the illuminated statue is hidden behind the rusty bars, however, the route to get behind the bars is somewhere else. Moving ahead will cause two Giant Crabs to rise from the earth, one in front of you and one behind you. At the end of the sewer area, there will be a Rune Arc.

To go much further in the Catacombs, go to the area with the various guillotines and ride a guillotine blade upwards to the platform above. To prevent the skeleton archers from meddling, kill them.

There will be two enemies in a tiny section connecting to the platform above. Gently dispatch them to progress to a lengthy and vast room with several Erdtree Burial Watchdog statues and enemies.

When the wall at the end of the trail is destroyed, it will vanish, unveiling the golden veil for the fight against the Black Knife Assassin.

How to defeat Black Knife Assassin

Using the Golden Summon Sign and bringing D substantially simplifies the fight by allowing another character to tank while the boss is concentrated.

The Black Knife Assassin boss moves quickly and dodges a lot of hits. This boss has two different attacks that are simple to anticipate and avoid. When his arm glows red, he launches a red missile towards you and also jumps up high with a big jumping attack that can be easily avoided.