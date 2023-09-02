All Wyll Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

Wyll, also known as the Blade of Frontiers, is a vital origin character and an exciting companion in BG3. Like any other companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, if you choose to recruit Wyll in your party, you must make various choices that lead to different endings. There are four main endings that you can explore with Wyll.

His relationship with Karlach influences two of Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll Ending, while the other two explore the dynamics of his relationship with his father, Duke Ravengard. The choices you make in cases of both these personalities end in different endings, so let us explore all the endings you can get with Wyll in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll does not kill Karlach ending

Your first choice that influences Wyll’s Ending is as early as you meet him in Emerald Grove. When you meet him in the grove, you can persuade him to join your party if you choose the suitable dialogue options. This will begin the Blade of Frontiers quest, which is Wyll’s companion quest.

During this quest, Wyll will take you to the Risen Road, where you will find injured Paladins, including Anders. They will tell Wyll that a devil known as Karlach has attacked them, and you must go after her. Now, whether you decide to kill Karlach at the first encounter or learn more about what happened will be up to you.

If you choose the latter, you must spare Karlach’s life after encountering her a bit far on The Risen Road in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will open the possibility of recruiting Karlach to your party and even romancing her later. Karlach can be a valuable addition to your party, so not killing her seems like the wiser decision.

However, this decision will not come without its consequences. Since Mizora, the devil, was the one who originally wanted Karlach dead, she will punish Wyll as she has her hold on him through an ancient pact. She will end up cursing Wyll by giving him horns on his head.

Wyll kills Karlach ending

The other Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll Ending you can have in the above scenario is killing Karlach and getting a different Wyll ending.

You must trust the injured Paladin Anders, Zariel’s loyal follower, to get to that. He wants Karlach dead, so you must kill her and bring her head to Anders as proof, which he can present to Zariel. If you choose to do so, you will lose the chance to add Karlach to your party and gain disapproval from Shadowheart.

However, if you want to side with Zariel and gain the experience of an evil playthrough, you can go ahead with killing Karlach, as it will also result in a few other rewards, such as the Sword of Justice and some Gold.

BG3 Wyll signs the contract ending

When you get to Lord Enver Gortash’s Archduke ceremony, you will encounter Wyll’s father there, and you can speak to him with Wyll at your party. Duke Ravengard is his father, and Wyll will sense that something is wrong with him as he is acting weird. This will lead you to your next encounter with the devil Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3 at the camp, who will confirm that he is not the real duke.

Mizora will present Wyll with a deal in which she will reveal the actual Duke Ravengard’s location, but her catch will be that Wyll has to surrender his soul to her for all eternity. To make it more convincing, she will also tell Wyll that his father will die a painful death at the hands of his enemies if Wyll does not rescue him.

If you choose to sign the deal with the devil, Wyll must surrender his soul to her, thus vowing to be her servant for all eternity. She will reveal Duke Ravengard’s location and the Rescue the Grand Duke side quest begins in which you can locate him and then save him.

Wyll breaks the contract ending

You can also choose to break the contract offered by Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it will not be that grave of choice, as Mizora bluffers when she tells you that Duke Ravengard will die if not rescued. Wyll will even be able to keep his Warlock powers.

Wyll will be a free man, and you can still rescue the duke later, although finding his location will be a bit challenging without Mizora’s help through the side quest. This is by far the best Wyll ending yet in BG3, and it will also lead to Wyll transforming into a human.