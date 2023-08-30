Baldur’s Gate 3 Missable Quests And Encounters Guide

In BG3, you will find yourself doing a lot of quests that will earn you rewards or may unlock further side quests for you. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 also contains some time-sensitive Missable Quests and Encounters.

Once the time is spent, these encounters and missable quests cannot be done. Time is of the utmost essence for these quests and encounters. I will tell you about all the possible missable quests and encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3. I will go through each act of BG3 and list the offered time-constrained quests and encounters.

Act 1

During Act 1 of BG3, your progression will mainly include interacting with new potential Companions and helping them along the way, as well as some unique encounters that require you to choose killing or saving.

Furthermore, you will also encounter NPCs during this act. You will get different options that tell you to play the dice rolls accordingly. We will go through all the Missable Quests and Encounters in BG3 Act 1.

Gale’s Missable Quest

After Gale’s Approval rating marks ‘fair’ or two long rests, Gale will ask for magic items consumption. The end of the missable quest can be after you give him the things thrice or he subdues to other methods.

Karlach’s Missable Quest

Recruiting Karlach will further lead to aiding her to kill her pursuers. This missable quest in BG3 starts right when she joins the party and ends after an unknown amount of long rests.

Wilderness Missable Encounter

Shortly into your act, you will find an Owlbear mother in a cave; entering it triggers the encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can either kill her or do persuasion checks not to kill her. Either way, it ends as you take a long rest. You find her killed soon and her Owlbear Cub taken captive by the goblins.

Blighted Village

As you progress in the Blighted Village, you will find a Gnome tied to a wing of the windmill. This will trigger the missable encounter in BG3. You can break the windmill or not; if you do, he gets freed. If you don’t, he gets sent flying away.

Act 2

In the second act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will almost reach the story’s climax. In this, you will get tense and thrilling situations requiring decisive methods.

It ranges from not letting a character die, lifting a curse from one, and being occupied in an ambush. Furthermore, you’ll be in for some rescue operations as well. The missable quests and encounters in this act are more intense relative to the first act of BG3.

Lift the shadow curse

The Lift the Shadow Curse spans Halsin rescuing Thaniel at Shadowfell and you keeping the occupation to play hide and seek with Oliver. This quest starts when Halsin enters Shadowfell; to conclude it, you must rest.

Don’t Let Rolan Die

This Missable encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3 requires you to save Rolan in Shadowfell. The encounter will start as you approach him and will end because of the timer that will be prompted.

Harper’s ambush of Kar’niss

The missable quest has the goal of achieving the moon lantern. This quest starts as Haper starts to leave and proceeds towards the ambush; however, the end is unclear as to whether it requires a long rest or a timer.

Moonrise Towers

The quest can be started upon its initiation and involves saving Wulbren and Tieflings from the prison. It is concluded when you do another quest to find Nightsong and find yourself entering Shadowfell to do so. If you don’t do the second quest, you will miss the first quest completion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Act 3

The third act will mainly consist of missable companion quests that revolve around you investigating certain doings, saving someone, assisting someone, and impeding an ongoing process.

The third act is not hollow regarding these missable quests and encounters; I’ll go through them individually as it features plenty of them.

Lower City: Stop the presses

This will require you to navigate to the Lower City of BG3, putting your reputation on the line. This is one of the Missable quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 that was initiated quickly and concluded by a long rest. It involves you stopping Baldur’s Mouth from publishing the story involving you.

Lower City: Investigate the murders

This quest gets initiated as you enter the Wine festival and inform Cora that someone will kill her, leaving Dolor to panic and cause a battle. The Investigate the Murders quest ends after unknown amounts of extended rest.

Rivington: Help the Devilish Ox

After you go to Rivington, this will trigger this missable encounter where the Ox will appear and ask for your help in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can opt to help him or not, but he will disappear after a given period. The quest can be deemed a failure by entering Lower City.

Wyrm’s Rock: Save Counsellor Florrick

Navigate and explore Wyrm’s Rock to find Counsellor Florric getting executed. Considering the timing constraint, you can either prompt to save him or not. If you take five long rests, you can miss this quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.