Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Defeat The Githyanki Inquisitor

Githyanki Inquisitor is a boss you will encounter at the end of the Githyanki Creche Y’llek during Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. While going through Lae’zel’s companion quest, The Githyanki Warrior, you will go to Rosymorn Monastery, which houses the creche. No matter how you approach the situation, fighting with the Inquisitor is inevitable.

This fight is very difficult if you approach it casually and without planning. Githyanki Inquisitor is a powerhouse and embodies all the qualities of a Gith warrior. Below is a detailed guide with tips on taking down this monster with ease.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki Inquisitor location

Githyanki Inquisitor, Ch’r’ai W’wargaz, is in the Inquisitor’s chamber inside Githyanki Creche. Once you reach the creche, try to remove the parasite from Lae’zel’s brain. This will anger her as the machine gets destroyed, and she will demand to see the Inquisitor. Present the Shadowheart’s Artifact at his gate to enter the chamber, which is to the North of Creche Y’llek.

Githyanki Inquisitor boss guide

No matter how you reach Creche Y’llek, Queen Vlaakith will summon you to the Inquisitor’s Chamber. If you are going through Lae’zel’s companion quest, play along and enter the Astral Plane. Upon leaving the plane, Githyanki Inquisitor will attack you unprovoked.

Surviving initial onslaught

4 other Githyanki warriors help the Githyanki Inquisitor. Before starting the fight, you need to keep something in mind. Githyanki is resistant to psychic attacks and can turn your attacks against you with a reaction. They have all the strengths and weaknesses Lae’zel has.

Githyanki Inquisitor always starts the fight with Mindsteal Link ability in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is impossible to avoid and has the following effects.

Githyanki Inquisitor gains +1 Armor Class per character present in the room.

Each character linked to Inquisitor gets –2 on their Armor class.

Githyanki Inquisitor gets 1~4 additional psychic damage per linked character.

Linked characters become vulnerable to psychic damage.

The Strategy

This doesn’t sound like a big deal, but all these make Ch’r’ai W’wargaz an unstoppable force. Here is what you can do to mitigate the impact of this powerful ability.

Don’t bring summons or extra creatures with you. Don’t use necromancer abilities, allowing him to link even more creatures.

Kill the Githyanki attached to him to unlink them.

Hitting him directly with the linked character nullifies the effect.

Once you survive the initial onslaught, move on to the offense. Take down his subordinates one by one. Only focus on one enemy at a time. Don’t target multiple enemies at once. Keeping Shadowheart and Lae’zel in your party is a must.

Once all the enemies are down, shift your focus to Inquisitor. At this point, all you need to do is hit Githyanki Inquisitor with your strongest spells and ranged attacks in Baldur’s Gate 3. The arena is way too small and doesn’t offer any tactical advantages. This fight will be over before you know it. Lae’zel’s allegiance towards Queen Vlaakith will turn sour, and you can continue her companion quest through Act 2.