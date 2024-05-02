Top 14 Unique Items In Fallout New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas features many unique items that the Courier can use to their advantage. These items include weapons, armor, and clothing, which provide additional benefits and have unique designs.
In this guide, we’ll cover some of the best unique items you can acquire in Fallout: New Vegas. We’ll also comprehensively go over their locations, maps, and prerequisites, if any. Without wasting any more time, let’s get into it.
14. Viva Las Vegas
Location: King’s School of Impersonation
The Viva Las Vegas armor is a unique piece of clothing in Fallout New Vegas. It is found in an unnamed location known as the King’s School of Impersonation, which is located in the Freeside district of New Vegas. To acquire it, enter the school, then either reverse-pickpocket or kill the king to loot it from him.
13. Tuxedo Hat
Location: Ultra-Luxe Casino
The next unique item, the Tuxedo Hat, is located inside the Ultra-Luxe Casino on the New Vegas Strip. Enter the Casino, and it can be found on Mortimer, who’s manning the front desk. Once again, you can either reverse-pickpocket or kill him to acquire this item.
12. Sleepwear
Location: Ultra-Luxe Casino
The Sleepwear clothing is also found inside the Ultra-Luze Casino. Go to the penthouse and search the bathroom to find the item in an open clothing bin.
11. Party Hat
Location: The Devil’s Throat
The party hat is a unique cosmetic item in Fallout: New Vegas. It can be found in the crater of The Devil’s Throat area. Enter the crater and then enter the blue truck to find it on a dead NPC.
10. Lucky Shades
Location: Ceaser’s Legion Safehouse
The Lucky Shades are the unique eyewear item and can be found in Ceaser’s Legion Safehouse in the Mojave Wasteland. It is important to note that you’ll only be able to enter the safehouse once you have a Liked or higher reputation with Ceaser’s Legion. Once you meet the requirements talk to Lucuis at the Fort for the key.
9. General Oliver’s Uniform & Hat
Location: Hoover Damn
This unique outfit can be found in the base game’s final mission at Hoover damn. To acquire it, you must kill General Oliver.
8. Great Khan Armored Leather
Location: Great Khan Longhouse
This unique clothing set can be found inside the Great Khan Longhouse in the Red Rock Canyon area. To acquire it, you must either kill or reverse-pickpocket the leader of the house, Papa Khan.
7. Chinese Stealth Armor
Location: Hoover Dam
The Chinese Stealth Armor is located inside the office levels of Hoover Dam. Enter the office area and follow the path until you reach a room with some radioactive barrels. Search inside the wooden crates that are present in this room to pick up the item.
6. Vance’s 9mm SMG
Location: Win’s Hideout
To acquire this SMG you must get to an unmarked location known as Win’s Hideout. This area can only be accessed after you pass a [50] Science check with Primm Slim. Head to the marked location and unlock the safe inside the hideout to acquire this weapon.
5. CZ57 Avenger
Location: The Devil’s Throat
This weapon is found right next to the Party hat.
4. La Longue Carabine
Location: Camp McCarran
The La Longue Carabine can be acquired from Camp McCarran once you either reverse-pickpocket or kill Corporal Sterling.
If you complete the quest Three-Card Bounty, Corporal Sterling will move to Camp Forlorn
3. Maria
Location: The Tops / The Fort
This weapon can be acquired from Benny if you decide to kill him during Ring-a-Ding-Ding! or Render Unto Caesar. Once Benny is killed, make sure to loot his body for the weapon. You can also pickpocket it from him, though it is more risky.
2. Ratslayer
Location: Broc Flower Cave
To find this weapon, you must enter Broc Flower Cave and follow the path until you reach a makeshift laboratory. The gun will be found on a desk within the lab.
1. That Gun
Location: Dino Bite gift shop
The last unique weapon can be found inside the Dino Bite gift shop, which is in the Mojave wasteland. Here, you can talk to Cliff Briscoe to buy the weapon.
You can also steal this weapon from the shop’s storage room