Top 14 Unique Items In Fallout New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas features many unique items that the Courier can use to their advantage. These items include weapons, armor, and clothing, which provide additional benefits and have unique designs.

In this guide, we’ll cover some of the best unique items you can acquire in Fallout: New Vegas. We’ll also comprehensively go over their locations, maps, and prerequisites, if any. Without wasting any more time, let’s get into it.

14. Viva Las Vegas

Location: King’s School of Impersonation

The Viva Las Vegas armor is a unique piece of clothing in Fallout New Vegas. It is found in an unnamed location known as the King’s School of Impersonation, which is located in the Freeside district of New Vegas. To acquire it, enter the school, then either reverse-pickpocket or kill the king to loot it from him.

13. Tuxedo Hat

Location: Ultra-Luxe Casino

The next unique item, the Tuxedo Hat, is located inside the Ultra-Luxe Casino on the New Vegas Strip. Enter the Casino, and it can be found on Mortimer, who’s manning the front desk. Once again, you can either reverse-pickpocket or kill him to acquire this item.

12. Sleepwear

Location: Ultra-Luxe Casino

The Sleepwear clothing is also found inside the Ultra-Luze Casino. Go to the penthouse and search the bathroom to find the item in an open clothing bin.

11. Party Hat

Location: The Devil’s Throat

The party hat is a unique cosmetic item in Fallout: New Vegas. It can be found in the crater of The Devil’s Throat area. Enter the crater and then enter the blue truck to find it on a dead NPC.

10. Lucky Shades

Location: Ceaser’s Legion Safehouse

The Lucky Shades are the unique eyewear item and can be found in Ceaser’s Legion Safehouse in the Mojave Wasteland. It is important to note that you’ll only be able to enter the safehouse once you have a Liked or higher reputation with Ceaser’s Legion. Once you meet the requirements talk to Lucuis at the Fort for the key.

9. General Oliver’s Uniform & Hat

Location: Hoover Damn

This unique outfit can be found in the base game’s final mission at Hoover damn. To acquire it, you must kill General Oliver.

8. Great Khan Armored Leather

Location: Great Khan Longhouse

This unique clothing set can be found inside the Great Khan Longhouse in the Red Rock Canyon area. To acquire it, you must either kill or reverse-pickpocket the leader of the house, Papa Khan.

7. Chinese Stealth Armor

Location: Hoover Dam

The Chinese Stealth Armor is located inside the office levels of Hoover Dam. Enter the office area and follow the path until you reach a room with some radioactive barrels. Search inside the wooden crates that are present in this room to pick up the item.

6. Vance’s 9mm SMG

Location: Win’s Hideout

To acquire this SMG you must get to an unmarked location known as Win’s Hideout. This area can only be accessed after you pass a [50] Science check with Primm Slim. Head to the marked location and unlock the safe inside the hideout to acquire this weapon.

5. CZ57 Avenger

Location: The Devil’s Throat

This weapon is found right next to the Party hat.

4. La Longue Carabine

Location: Camp McCarran

The La Longue Carabine can be acquired from Camp McCarran once you either reverse-pickpocket or kill Corporal Sterling.

FYI If you complete the quest Three-Card Bounty, Corporal Sterling will move to Camp Forlorn

3. Maria

Location: The Tops / The Fort

This weapon can be acquired from Benny if you decide to kill him during Ring-a-Ding-Ding! or Render Unto Caesar. Once Benny is killed, make sure to loot his body for the weapon. You can also pickpocket it from him, though it is more risky.

2. Ratslayer

Location: Broc Flower Cave

To find this weapon, you must enter Broc Flower Cave and follow the path until you reach a makeshift laboratory. The gun will be found on a desk within the lab.

1. That Gun

Location: Dino Bite gift shop

The last unique weapon can be found inside the Dino Bite gift shop, which is in the Mojave wasteland. Here, you can talk to Cliff Briscoe to buy the weapon.