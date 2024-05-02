Best Controls Settings For FIFA 21

To excel in FIFA 21, you must have an optimized controls set up. It will help you take the relevant action quickly and easily.

By Ali Hasan

Knowing the ins and outs of the Controls in FIFA 21 can mean the difference between a close victory or a heartbreaking defeat. The controls, even though easy to get used to, can be hard to understand, especially for newcomers.

In this controls guide, we will go over the PS4 and Xbox One controls of all the advanced actions in FIFA 21, everyone knows how to move and pass the ball but to truly excel at the game, you need to know the advanced techniques and inputs.

Corners and Throw-ins Controls

ActionXbox OnePS4
Lob Cross (Corners)XSquare
Pass (Corners)AX
Aim KickLeft analog stick
Apply Kick PowerXSquare
Turn Aim Indicator On/OffUp button
Display Corner TacticsDown button
Run Far PostDown button + up button
Edge of Box RunDown button + right button
Crowd the GoalkeeperDown button + left button
Run Near PostDown button (x2)
Move along the Line (Throw-ins)Left analog stick
Short Throw-inAX
Manual Short Throw-inYTriangle
Long Throw-inX (hold) + ASqaure (hold) + Triangle
Fake ThrowX + ASqaure + Triangle

Tactics Controls

ActionXbox OnePS4
Display Attacking TacticsUp button
Get in the BoxUp button (x2)
Attacking Full backsUp button + right button
Huge SidelineUp button + left button
Extra strikerUp button + down button
Display Defending TacticsDown button
Striker Drop BackDown button + up button
Team PressDown button + right button
Overload Ball SideDown button + left button
Offside TrapDown button (x2)
Change Game PlanLeft button or right button
Quick SubstitutesRTR2

Volta Football Controls

ActionXbox OnePS4
Simple Skill MoveLB (hold) + left analog stickL1 (hold) + left analog stick
Simple FlicksRS + left analog stickR3 + the left analog stick
TauntsRT + left analog stickR2 + left analog stick
Change Mentality (Tactic)Left button or right button
Hard TackleXSquare

Be A Pro Controls

ActionXbox OnePS4
Call for a PassAX
Call for or Suggest a Through PassYTriangle
Suggest ShotBO
Call for driven Ground PassRB + AR1 + X
Call for Threaded Through PassRB + YR1 + Triangle
Call for Lobbed Through PassLB + YL1 + Triangle
Call for Far Lobbed Through PassLB + RB + YL1 + R1 + Triangle
Call for CrossXSquare
Call for Ground CrossRB + XR1 + Square
Call for High CrossLB + XL1 + Square
