Best Controls Settings For FIFA 21

Knowing the ins and outs of the Controls in FIFA 21 can mean the difference between a close victory or a heartbreaking defeat. The controls, even though easy to get used to, can be hard to understand, especially for newcomers.

In this controls guide, we will go over the PS4 and Xbox One controls of all the advanced actions in FIFA 21, everyone knows how to move and pass the ball but to truly excel at the game, you need to know the advanced techniques and inputs.

Corners and Throw-ins Controls

Action Xbox One PS4 Lob Cross (Corners) X Square Pass (Corners) A X Aim Kick Left analog stick Apply Kick Power X Square Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Up button Display Corner Tactics Down button Run Far Post Down button + up button Edge of Box Run Down button + right button Crowd the Goalkeeper Down button + left button Run Near Post Down button (x2) Move along the Line (Throw-ins) Left analog stick Short Throw-in A X Manual Short Throw-in Y Triangle Long Throw-in X (hold) + A Sqaure (hold) + Triangle Fake Throw X + A Sqaure + Triangle

Tactics Controls

Action Xbox One PS4 Display Attacking Tactics Up button Get in the Box Up button (x2) Attacking Full backs Up button + right button Huge Sideline Up button + left button Extra striker Up button + down button Display Defending Tactics Down button Striker Drop Back Down button + up button Team Press Down button + right button Overload Ball Side Down button + left button Offside Trap Down button (x2) Change Game Plan Left button or right button Quick Substitutes RT R2

Action Xbox One PS4 Simple Skill Move LB (hold) + left analog stick L1 (hold) + left analog stick Simple Flicks RS + left analog stick R3 + the left analog stick Taunts RT + left analog stick R2 + left analog stick Change Mentality (Tactic) Left button or right button Hard Tackle X Square

Be A Pro Controls