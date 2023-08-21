Going through the character creation and selecting your class is just the first step to creating your ultimate character in Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to truly embody your character and have all the skills you want, you need to arm yourself with the right gear. That is where our selection of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 rings come in.

While rings in Baldur’s Gate 3 may not offer major stat boosts like armor or weapons, they make up for that by giving your characters spells that your class might not otherwise have. Want your Paladin to use a Necromancer spell? Well a ring in BG3 can allow you to do that. Don’t have the spell to Talk to Animals? That’s where a ring comes in.

Below is our selection of Baldur’s Gate 3 best rings that any class can benefit from regardless of the situation.

#1 Burnished Ring

The best ring in our opinion is the Burnished Ring. Burnished Ring is a Very Rare ring in BG3 and has the Paralyzing Ray effect. Paralyzing Ray is a spell that, well, paralyzes your enemy. When paralyzed, your enemies cannot move or attack for one turn. This allows you to land your strongest attacks without the chance of your enemy dodging the attack.

Paralyzing Ray has a range of 60 ft and can only be used once per turn. This is enough to make it extremely useful against difficult and strong enemies.

#2 Absolute’s Smite

Asolute’s Smite is an Uncommon Ring. The ring allows players to use the Searing Smite. This effect makes your weapon hot and your next attack deals 1d6 Fire damage along with inflicting Searing Smite on the target. The effect results in your target taking 1d6 Fire Damager every turn until they succeed in a Constitution saving throw.

The effect will last as long as a saving throw is not succeeded. This means that landing this attack on almost any enemy who has a low constitution will cause them to take fire damage every turn. You can use this to inflict free damage on every enemy you meet in BG3 and make all your fights easier.

#3 Ring of Combat Regeneration

Ring of Combat Regeneration is a Rare ring in BG3 and a perfect choice for endgame or if you save a weak party member who you need to keep safe. The Ring of Combat Regeneration is a healing item that works during combat only.

With the Ring of Combat Regeneration equipped, the character with the ring will regen 1-4 HP every turn. How much HP is replenished is up to chance, but this helps keep your party member healthy without having to waste a turn to heal. It can be used on tanks to make them stronger, or on support characters o keep them alive if they get caught in crossfire.

#4 Fetish of Calladuran Soothhands

Fetish of Calladuran Soothhands is a Rare ring in BG3. The ring is found in Grymforge. Head to the western part of Grymforge lower levels to the two Duergars throwing bodies in the lake and ask permission to search the bodies. Here, use Sleight of Hand to steal the Fetish of Calladuran Soothhands ring.

The ring allows players to cast a level 2 invisibility spell on themselves that lasts for 10 turns. When invisible, your character cannot be targeted and all attacks that are meant for the invisible character will miss.

Invisibility is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered spells in BG3, ad the fact that you can use it by a ring without having to invest into a character makes the Fetish of Calladuran Soothhands an extremely powerful ring.

#5 Ring of Absolute Force

Ring of Absolute Force is looted from Seargent Thrinn’s body after you defeat her, True Soul Nere and the Duergars in the Underdark in Grymforge. The ring offers the Absolute’s Tempest effect. The effect is only activated when the character wearing the ring bears the Absolute’s Brand.

If so, the character deals 1 additional Thunder Damage every time they use Thunderwave. Thunderwave itself is a powerful attack to deal both damage and push back enemies and additional Thunder damage takes your attack to the next level altogether.

#6 Djinni Ring

Djinni Ring is a Rare ring in BG3, and it allows players to freely access the mage hand cantrip. The Mage Hand allows players to summon a hand that can be used to interact with physical items freely.

The ring may seem useless or fights but in BG3 where almost everything is trapped or locked, the option to summon a hand anywhere can allow players to interact with far-off items without putting themselves or their party in danger at all.

The Mage Hand can easily move light and medium objects allowing players to move far off items closer to where you can get them and even solve some puzzles quickly.