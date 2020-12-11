This guide contains all the locations and details of the Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Eggs and Secrets references. These secret references include references from other games, as well as films and TV series!

Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Eggs & Secret References

There have been many leaks about the Easter Eggs References in Cyberpunk 2077 even before the game was released.

It does imply that there are a lot of secret Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Eggs to find in Night City.

Below you will find all the secrets we have already discovered in Cyberpunk 2077.

Brain Surgeon – The Office

Yes! Cyberpunk 2077 does have a reference to the renowned workplace comedy series The Office.

This Easter egg is basically referenced as a dialogue that you will hear while exploring the Afterlife. While you are in the Afterlife, you will meet Dennis and he will want to give you a job directly without a Fixer.

Accepting the job will lead to a side quest called ‘Big in Japan.’ You will be transporting a package during the quest that turns out to be a person called Haruyoshi.

Later in the quest, you will hear Haruyoshi telling a story about his being the best Brain Surgeon in Japan.

The secret reference to The Office is the dialogue that “I Kill Tyger Claw – The boss, on purpose. World best surgeon make no mistake!”

GLaDOS – Portal

This Easter egg reference can be found at the Epirtrophy side job in Coastview.

You should drive towards the cab and speak to Delamin. You will hear a familiar story here from the game ‘Portal.’ There will be a mention of a cake, and yes, it’s a lie.

BB – Death Stranding

While in the part of River’s questline, you will sneak into a certain lab. Check one of the backrooms here and you will see the familiar BB unit from the game ‘Death Stranding.’

Batty’s Hotel – Blade Runner

In the main quest M’ap Tann Pelen, you will visit an abandoned hotel in Pacifica. This hotel is named after the Blade Runner’s character Roy Batty and the sign too features the origami animal.

Pondsmith Street – Mike Pondsmith

Head towards Japantown and you will find an Easter egg in the form of a street’s name that references Mike Pondsmith, the Cyberpunk universe’s creator. The name of the street is Pondsmith Street.

The Three Seashells – Demolition Man

Right there in V’s apartment is a reference to Demolition Man. While lounging there, check out the toilet past the curtains and you will see three seashells next to the toilet.

The seashells were featured in the movie ‘Demolition Man’ where the futuristic toilet only worked using these seashells (which the character never actually figured out how to use).

Photo Mode Poses

In the robust photo mode, you can choose from various poses that are all well-known pop culture references. These include:

In the Name of the Moon, I’ll Punish You! – Sailor Moon

V’s Bizarre Pose – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

You’re Breathtaking – Keanu Reeves Quote

Hard Pass / Now You’re Talking – Hotline Bling

Joker Stairs – Joker Movie (2019)

V for Victory – Dark Souls’ Praise the Sun

My Name is V. Just V – James Bond

V Shot First – Han Solo

Oh My God! They Killed V! – South Park

Waiting for Godot – Waiting for Godot Play

Like One of Your French Girls – Titanic

Run the Jewels – Run the Jewels (Rap Group)

Roundhouse Shot to the Face – Chuck Norris’ Roundhouse Kick to the Face

Be Cool, This Is a Robbery! – Pulp Fiction

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – Movie

Judy Calls – Ghost in the Shell

If you look closely at the icons Judy uses when she calls you, or you call her, you will see a little ghost popping out of a shell. This is a reference to the anime ‘Ghost in the Shell’.

Magazines – The Retro Games

You will find a brand of magazines called Retro Gamer, featuring Ciri on the cover – The star of the Retro Games of the 2000s.

You will also find this magazine in the drawer of your personal desk during the Corpo Life Path intro.

Geralt’s Roach

There are several Easter eggs of Geralt’s beloved horse Roach.

You will find these references to the iconic horse in Cyberpunk’s Photo Mode in the form of Roach stickers and some arcade machines playing as an 8-bit Roach.

Keanu Reeves & Johnny Silverhand

You will find Easter eggs referencing Keanu Reeves in the form of songs featured in Cyberpunk 2077 by Run the Jewels. Keanu’s name is the lyrics of the songs as “Keanu Reeves – Cyber arm under my sleeve.”

According to the developers, Keanu Reeves is a little know Collapse-era actor who bore an iconic resemblance to Johnny Silverhand.

It is also known that Keanu specifically rose after Johnny’s disappearance and was often mistaken as Johnny Silverhand due to his uncanny resemblance to him.

Oshima – Hideo Kojima

There is an Easter egg to the game industry legend Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077.

During the Act 1 mission – The Heist, you will come across a character named Oshima if you do the optional objective of checking out the hotel bar.

You will meet Oshima there, who is actually the Hideo Kojima, and there will be a conversation with him.