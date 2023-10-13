Cyberpunk 2077: There Is A Light That Never Goes Out Walkthrough

“There’s a Light That Never Goes Out” is a side mission with a fairly touching storyline in Cyberpunk 2077 that allows you to experience a criminal’s attempt at redemption.

Joshua is a murderer looking to atone for his sins by taking his life on the crucifix. He believes he can bring people back to faith with his death and is being exploited by a BD studio that wishes to record it and make a profit from it.

It is one of the most choice-dependent missions in Cyberpunk 2077 where a few bad options will change the trajectory of the outcome so you need to be very careful with what you go with.

We have compiled all the choices and their consequences which will let you know what you can do to get your desired ending.

Before we get into the guide, A Light That Never Goes Out in Cyberpunk 2077 heavily involves religious themes and talks of crucifixion so we advise caution if that is something you are not comfortable with.

How to unlock and start “There’s A Light That Never Goes Out”

To unlock the Light That Never Goes Out quest, you need to complete Sinnerman in Cyberpunk 2077. Once you do that, Joshua Stephenson will offer you the job. Accept it to start the mission.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cyberpunk 2077 – There’s A Light That Never Goes Out Consequences

During There Is A Light That Never Goes Out Side Mission in Cyberpunk 2077, there are certain choices you have to pick from that will heavily impact the outcome of the story.

Some dialogues will allow you to progress further, while others will wrap it up early. We will explain all the options and their consequences, so make the ones that fit you best.

During your ride with Joshua do not choose to get out of the car or be dropped off nearby which will end the quest immediately. We suggest going along with what he has to say to progress the storyline.

Zuleikha’s house choices

Zuleikha is the sister of a man Joshua killed in the past and got connected with her after she wrote him letters in prison. You will sit down with her and Joshua to have a conversation while they wait for someone.

You will learn that Joshua wants to crucify himself and turn the experience into a Braindance, a recording that allows others to feel your thoughts and emotions during an activity, with the help of a studio.

Zuleikha is not in favor since she believes it’s blasphemy and wants Joshua to not waste his time. You will be there to convince or pull Joshua away from going through with his plans.

We highly recommend staying polite during the conversation for a smoother experience. Additionally, you will have to show interest in what Joshua is talking about to open up more dialogue options and will contribute towards Braindance’s success.

If you show disinterest, it will lead to the failure of Braindance, so choose the ones that favor the outcome you want in A Light That Never Goes Out in Cyberpunk 2077.

Choose the “I’m all ears” option to learn more about the situation and then urge them to explain further. Ask him about the Braindance and what he hopes to gain from the performance, this will reveal what Joshua is thinking and will favor the Braindance.

Calling the idea insane and telling Joshua you do not buy into it will lead to Braindance’s failure. Note that you need to make multiple bad choices for the failure, but these decisions will pitch in stopping it.

With this, Zuleikha’s mother will come home and she will ask you both to leave, we recommend just getting up and getting out. If you choose to get out of this deal, you will end the quest with no rewards, so we advise against it.

Should you accept or refuse Rachel’s bribe?

After leaving Zuleikha’s house, you will go with Joshua and the NCPD to a restaurant to grab a bite. During your ride there, talk to him about Gloria instead of focusing on the food to make the Braindance happen.

When you reach there, Rachel will hold you back from the rest to bribe you into leaving Joshua alone. Accepting the offer will complete the mission and you will receive your decided amount from Rachel.

If you are from a CORPO background, you will be able to convince her to triple your original payment for your compliance.

If you refuse Rachel’s offer, you will be able to go to PieZ for a meal with the rest of the team, continuing A Light That Never Goes Out in Cyberpunk 2077 and also opening up the third and last quest of the series, They Won’t Go When I Go.

Speak with Joshua at Piez

After your conversation with Rachel, you will head inside the restaurant for a meal with Joshua. The conversation will not matter because Joshua will go through with his plan regardless of whether you support him or not.

You can choose whatever you feel like, even tell Rachel to get off your back and you will still get the call for the Braindance’s occurrence.

With this, you will complete A Light That Never Goes Out Side Mission in Cyberpunk 2077 and get rewarded for spending the day with Joshua.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Light That Never Goes Out Endings

There are two possible endings for A Light That Never Goes Out Side Mission in Cyberpunk 2077. You either take Rachel’s bribe or see the mission through with Joshua. Depending on what you are looking for, both endings have their merits.

If you choose to take Rachel’s offer you can get double the rewards, or triple them if you have a CORPO Background. If it is Eurodollars you are looking for then we believe it is the best route to choose since even with the extra quest, the total doesn’t amount to this much money.

However, if you are looking for a more story-based experience and want to see how Joshua meets his end then we recommend ignoring Rachel and continuing with the questline.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Light That Never Goes Out Rewards

Completing the mission gets you 667 EXP and 1501 Street Cred. If you accept Rachel’s offer, it can go up to 3002 or 4503 Street Creds depending on your background.

There’s A Light That Never Goes Out bugs and fixes

Not able to enter Zuleikha’s House

If you are facing a bug where you cannot enter Zuleikha’s house, it is because of some mod files in your main folder, specifically the Weather Vignette mod.

If you remove the Weather Vignette mod files found in the Mod folder and reload the game, the bug will resolve itself.

Other mods like Natural California Lightening Mod and those for eye exposure adaptations can also cause this problem.

We recommend disabling or removing them while you playthrough A Light That Never Goes Out Mission in Cyberpunk 2077.