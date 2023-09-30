Cyberpunk 2077 Ken Block Type-66 Hoon Car Location

Ken Block was a famous professional rally car driver who sadly passed away in January 2023. He is famous because of the challenging Red Bull stunts he used to perform. The car he used to ride was named Hoonigan. As a tribute to Ken Block, the Phantom Liberty DLC in Cyberpunk 2077 adds a weaponized version of his car to the game. This Hoonigang car is completely free to procure and use.

Similar to Ken’s car name, the developers have added a new car to Cyberpunk 2077 named Type-66-Hoon. In this guide, we will help you find the legendary Ken Block car in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Where to find Ken Block’s car in Cyberpunk 2077

To get Ken Block’s car in CP2077, first, you need to travel to Watson, located in the northern area of the map. You must go to the pinned location shown in the image below. For this purpose, you can choose the nearest fast travel point. Or simply drive there to soak in all the neon-lit streets.

The nearest fast travel point is located to the South of this area named Longshore North. Once at this point, grab any vehicle and start moving on the road leading to the northern side. On the way, near the pinned point, you will come across a couple of warehouses on the left side of the row. This is where Ken Block’s car is in Cyberpunk 2077.

Start exploring the warehouses and you will find a car parked inside one of them. Initially, the car will be locked with no way of getting inside. However, you can find its key in the near vicinity by just exploring the warehouse.

Find the key and get in the Type-66-Hoon car and it will be added to your list of owned cars. Ken Block’s car is completely free, has a really high speed and is specially designed for drifting so it should prove useful in vehicle chases.