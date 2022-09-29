Best Melee Weapons To Wreak Havoc In Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features hundreds of different types of weapons to be used by players, including Ranged, Melee, Tech weapons, Cyberware, and Grenades. We will only discuss Melee weapons in this guide.

There are five types of Melee weapons differing in rarity: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Melee Weapons are short-range weapons that cannot deliver projectiles as the weapon itself is the projectile.

If we go deep into the types of Melee weapons. These are Axes, Hammers, Katana, Knives, Machetes, One-Handed Clubs, and Two-Handed Clubs. Read this guide to learn about all the best Melee weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 as we talk about their stats and special effects.

Best Melee weapons and how to get them in Cyberpunk 2077

Caretaker’s Spade

You can get this weapon while doing the final game quest: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Caretaker Saddle can be found close to the Araska Tower behind the pair of rocks. But you can use it if you finish the above-mentioned quest.

Stats

Weapon Caretaker Spade Type Hammer DPS 2080.8 Damage 832 Attacks Per Second 2.50 Mod Slots 3

Effect

The Caretaker Spade can completely recover the health of the player. This can only be achieved if you hit the enemy successfully. Not only that this weapon has a strong hitting force, but it also has good shielding power against all upcoming attacks.

Stinger

The Stinger can easily be obtained when you are doing the sidequest: I’ll fly away. While doing the quest, you can find mitch near the desert that will drop the Stinger.

Stats

Weapon Stinger Type Knife DPS 2295.3 Damage 344 Attacks Per Second 3.08 Mod Slots 1

Effect

Stinger has a unique ability to deliver chemical damage with each successful hit to the opponent. You also get a 30% chance of getting the Poison effect during each of the hits.

Gold-Plated Basket Bat

You can easily get the Gold Plated Basket Bat while doing the Second Conflict quest. Denny’s will toss it when you are in the middle of the quest. This can then be collected by Danny’s Pool.

Stats

Weapon Gold Plated Basket Bat Type Two-Handed Club DPS 2163.4 Damage 432 Attacks Per Second 1.20 Mod Slots 1

Effect

Gold Plated Basket Bat is a weapon that can apply bleed physical damage to 80% of the attacks. It also can apply stun damage to the opponents with a 20-25% chance varying on normal and heavy attacks.

Tsumetogi

While doing the quest Pisces, you can easily find the Tsumetogi. Hiromi Sato will drop the Tsumetogi when she is killed after she attacks the players. You can also loot it from the display stand if you were able to form a peaceful resolution with Hiromi Sato.

Stats

Weapon Tsumetogi Type Katana DPS 1326.5 Damage 265 Attacks Per Second 2.34 Mod Slots 1

Effect

Tsumetogi can deliver Electrical damage in place of physical damage. While delivering electrical shocks, Tsumetogi can also apply shock with a 20% chance. The game has also provided the players with a 10% damage resistance to electrical shocks.

Scalpel

The Scalpel can be obtained after doing the side job: Big in Japan. After completing the side job, you can pick it up from the barrels.

Stats

Weapon Scalpel Type Blade DPS 1513.2 Damage 302 Attacks Per Second 2.34 Mod Slots 1

Effect

A scalpel can also deliver Electrical damage instead of physical damage similar to the Tsumetogi. You will get the Shock damage effect with a 10% chance. There is an operating System called Sandevistan that increases the Crit chance and Bleed by 50% and 100%.

Jinchu Maru

You can easily obtain Jinchu Maru while doing the quest Play it safe. The main boss Sandayu Ola will drop the Jinchu Maru when you kill him.

Stats

Weapon Jinchu Maru Type Katana DPS 1300.9 Damage 260 Mod Slots 2

Effect

There is a brain implant named Kerenzikov that controls the Crit debuff by 100% chance when it is working. Not only the Crit but it also doubles the damage to the opponent. It then ultimately adds the combo attack in the last hit.

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell is a melee weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 can be found while doing the side job: The Hunt. While doing the side job, you will come across Edgewood farmhouse. You can then find Tinker Bell in the control room.

Stats

Weapon Tinker Bell Type One-Handed Club DPS 1773.0 Damage 506 Attacks Per Second 3.50 Mod Slots 1

Effect

Tinker Bell can reduce the damage taken from the enemies by 30 %. It also increases your chances by 20% to knock out the enemy when delivering strong attacks. Tinker Bell can also deliver shock damage by a 10% chance.

Sir John Phallustiff

While doing the side job Venus in Furs, you can collect the Sir John Phallustiff. It can be found laying around in the open left by Meredith Stout.

Stats

Weapon Sir John Phallustiff Type One Handed Club DPS 2163.4 Damage 540 Attacks Per Second 2.18 Mod Slots 1

Effect

Sir John Phallustiff can deliver Physical as well as Electrical damage to the opponents. It also has a high chance of inducing the Bleed and Shock damage.

Cotton Mouth

The Cotton Mouth melee weapon can be found lying around while doing the The Space in Between side quest in Cyberpunk 2077. Inside the Finger’s Clinic, you can easily find it on top of the Coffee Table.

Stats

Weapon Cotton Mouth Type One-Handed Club DPS 2220.8 Damage 555 Attacks Per Second 4 Mod Slots 1

Effect

Cotton Mouth has the unique ability that will deliver Electrical and Chemical damage simultaneously to the opponent. This weapon can also deliver Poison and Shock damage but with less probability. Whatever attack this weapon delivers, it is not lethal.

Cocktail Stick

You can easily get Cocktail Stick inside the dollhouse named clouds. This location for this dollhouse can be found while doing the side quest Automatic Love.

Stats

Weapon Cocktail Stick Type Katana DPS 1300.9 Damage 260 Attacks Per Second 5 Mod Slots 1

Effect

Cocktail Stick has the unique ability to chop off the opponent’s limbs by a 300% chance with each hit.