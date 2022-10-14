Best Motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 offers some fastest motorcycles for V to drive, especially for players that are looking to evade pursuits. This guide will rank the best and the fastest motorcycles and the location where you can find them in Night City.

How to buy motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077

Apart from stealing the motorcycles that you find in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, you can buy them from the Fixers that will call you or text you with a location of a vehicle. Chances are, you will be called for motorcycles as well and if you have enough eddies on you, you will be able to purchase it.

Best Motorcycles

We have listed the best motorcycles that you can get in Cyberpunk 2077 based on their top speed and how premium they are.

Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X

Starting off with Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X. It is the fastest bike in the game with a top speed of 189 Mph and 5th fastest vehicle in the game.

You can get this motorcycle from Westbrook and you will require the Street Cred of level 12 alongside 22,000 Eddies in your pocket to be able to buy CT-3X.

Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom

Tyger Claw is the custom variant of CT-3X offering the same top speed as CT-3X of 189 Mph. You can only get the bike by stealing it from any one of the Tyger Claw gang members.

Jackie’s ARCH

The beastlike motorcycle of Jackie Welles offers a top speed of 178 Mph making it the second-fastest bike in the game.

You can get this bike by doing the side quest “Heroes” after which, you will get the bike for free.

Arch Nazare “Itsumade”

The Itsumade is a custom variant of ARCH Nazare, offering a top speed of 178 Mph. You can get this sleek ride by completing the side quest “The Highway Man” where the last step will be to recover this specific bike. You can choose not to return the bike and use it for yourself.

ARCH Nazare

The basic variant of Itsumade and Jackie’s ARCH offers the same speed as both of the custom bikes (178 Mph).

To get this bike, you will need a Street Cred of level 40 alongside 138,000 Eddies making it extremely expensive to get. If you got enough eddies and creds, you will find the bike in Westbrook that you can buy from the seller. Eventually, a fixer will contact you for the bike.