Cyberpunk 2077 River Ward Romance Guide

River Ward is a male character who you can have a romance with in cyberpunk 2077. Having a partner can help you ease some stuff out alongside unlocking additional dialogues and outcomes that can take you out of a tricky situation.

This guide will be on how you can romance River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 and what dialogues you need to choose to successfully seduce him.

You have to play as a female V and accept the “I Fought the Law” side quest to romance River in Cyberpunk 2077. You will get this quest from a phone call; you simply have to accept it.

How to meet River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077

You will meet River Ward in the main questline “I Fought the Law”. After that, a side quest named “The Hunt” will be started. You have to complete this side quest to romance River.

River Ward Romance requirements

Apart from completing questlines for River Ward, you will also need to have a female version of V to seduce River Ward successfully.

How to romance River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077

You will encounter River Ward primarily in “I Fought the Law”. In this quest, River will show you the Braindance and you have to find all the evidence to complete this quest and protect River and randy from getting killed.

I Fought the Law

This quest doesn’t require you to select any dialogues so you will complete it in any way you like.

The Hunt

The first side quest for River Ward is in which you will enter a braindance and scan the area for a couple of clues. At the end of the mission, you will popup dialogues in which you will select mentioned below to progress further in your seduction scheme,

Don’t do it, River

We Both will

Following The River

While talking to River on top of a water tower, you will have the option to “Kiss” him. By taking kissing him, you will end up waking up in the morning next to him.

Next, you will have to select the dialogue as mentioned below to further the progress.

[Kiss]I feel good around you

Choosing this dialogue will ensure your relationship with River Ward.