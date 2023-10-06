Cyberpunk 2077: Can You Save Jackie In The Heist?

At the end of Act 1 of Cyberpunk 2077, The Heist mission sees Jackie, V’s friend, getting critically wounded and eventually dying. Given the RPG nature of the game, many people have wondered if there is a way to save Jackie from dying in Cyberpunk 2077.

The simple and straightforward answer would be, No, you can’t save Jackie since his death is scripted in the Cyberpunk 2077 storyline. The mission sees Jackie and V breaking into a location to steal an undisclosed object. Towards the end of the mission, Jackie catches a few bullets, and although you and he both manage to escape, Jackie will bleed out, and there is no way to save him in Cyberpunk 2077. His death is the catalyst for what happens throughout the rest of the game, so there is no way around it.

Choose what to do with Jackie’s Body

Although you can’t save Jackie during The Heist in Cyberpunk 2077, you can still play a role in handling his dead body. You are essentially presented with three options.

Take Jackie home to his family: Choosing this option would result in a message from Mama Welles at the beginning of Act 2. After talking to Mama Welles, a new quest, Heroes will be unlocked. This quest consists of a ceremony hosted by Mama Welles where Jackie’s friends and family can celebrate his life.

Ask Delamain to wait for you: This essentially puts V back into free-roam mode. If you don’t return in a short while, the body is automatically taken home to Jackie’s family.

Take Jackie to Vik Vektor’s clinic: This option will result in Jackie’s body being taken by a group of Corpos. You won’t be notified of this until the next time you speak with Vik.

Jackie’s Ofrenda

After talking to Mama Welles on the phone, you can visit her in person at the bar. Mama Welles will give you that leads to Jackie’s Garage. She will ask you to go there and pick up an item that you can offer at Jackie’s Ofrenda.

At the garage, you will meet Misty who will reflect on Jackie’s life. You can choose what to leave for Jackie on his ofrenda from the few items present at the garage. Go to Jackie’s funeral service and deliver a speech in his honor.

How to get Jackie’s Bike

After delivering your speech on the ofrenda, you can stick around and talk to a couple of members of the Valentinos, Padre and the bartenders. These are all optional objectives. Moreover, you will be offered Jackie’s bike regardless of the choice you make.

Speak to Mama Welles after the ceremony. She will offer you the keys to Jackie’s Arch. You can choose to accept or decline her offer. After obtaining the keys, hold V on your keyboard and select Jackie’s Arch to call your vehicle.