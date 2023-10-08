Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought The Law Side Job Guide 

I Fought The Law is among the many Side Jobs in Cyberpunk 2077. After completing the main job, Life During Wartime, you will receive a call from Elizabeth Peralez. Upon her direction, you will probe the reason behind the death of the mayor of Night City.

Detective River will also accompany you as he has already been working on the case and knows more about it. Elizabeth Perlez will talk to you on the phone and ask you to visit her at her place. She will be waiting for you in her car inside a large warehouse.

You will be asked to sit in the back of the car, where she and her husband brief you. They will tell you about the death of the mayor. The couple adds that they need an experienced Braindance editor to look into the footage that recorded the happenings of Rhyne’s death. And then I Fought The Law side quest will begin in Cyberpunk 2077.

Watch the Braindance

You will watch a scene involving the late mayor as you receive the recording. Switch to editing mode using L1/LB to scan the visuals and audio in the recording. You will have to watch the whole scene first. You can then scan the clues when you’re watching the recording for a second time.

The three clues come at the following timestamps:

At 00:15, you should listen to the mayor’s audio in which he talks with his deputy, Weldon Holt. You will notice that the mayor is talking about the Red Queen’s Race Club.

At 01:00, a visual clue will show the murderer, Péter Horváth. He will be making his way into the security gate.

At 01:02, you must look at the CCTV monitor beside the security gate.

Once the Braindance recording is finished and you have collected all the clues, Jefferson will chat with you again. A few moments later, he will provide you with the contact details of the NCPD Detective River Ward.

Meet with Detective Ward

Detective Ward informs you that he’s headed to Chubby Buffalo’s and will meet you there. Once you make your way to the said place, he will already be having a chat with Detective Han. After they finish their talk and Han leaves the seat, River Ward will start the conversation with you on the mayor’s case.

Then, you can go to either the assassin’s employer or the detective’s informant. There is no hard and fast rule to follow any order to complete these objectives.

Ward’s informant will provide some context on the assassin, Péter Horváth’s life events. Aside from that, there’s no major clue that she will offer to you.

Infiltrate Red Queen’s Race

Finally, the last objective of I Fought The Law side job in Cyberpunk 2077 takes you to the Red Queen’s Race. There, some animal guards will confront you, blocking your way inside.

Follow the yellow quest markers while in the large warehouse, and you will easily clear the warehouse of hostile enemies. At the end of your path, you will see footage on the computer showing that Ward’s partner, Han, was a big part of the crime that cost the late mayor his life.

Han was the person who covered up the pieces of evidence of the mayor’s murder, eventually saving the assassin. After completing the investigation, Elizabeth will ask you to come to her apartment. There, she will reward you for carrying out her requests.