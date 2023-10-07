Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In Walkthrough

The Chippin In sidequest in Cyberpunk 2077 is available to you after completing the Tapeworm main quest. Completing this sidequest will earn you many promising rewards, including Johnny Silverhand’s gun, the iconic Aviator Samurai Jacket, Johnny’s Porsche 911, etc.

Moreover, if you choose the suitable dialogue options, it increases your chances of getting a secret ending with Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

Chippin In in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is not easy to complete on the first go since you must complete several objectives using stealth tactics. You will find these objectives listed below, along with their details.

Go to the Afterlife bar

You can start by visiting the Afterlife bar first. Once inside, you will communicate with Johnny, who will mention Rouge coming to this bar. Here, you have the choice in Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In to take Misty’s pill or go with the second option and talk with Rogue about Smasher.

In short, Johnny will temporarily take control of your body and communicate with Rogue to find out about Adam Smasher. Johnny will use his charm, which is a metaphor for trying to persuade the information out of Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077.

Jonny Silverhand Takes Control

You can then ingest the pill, and then Johnny will disappear and be in control now. You will be playing V as Johnny in Cyberpunk 2077. Your voice will be a little cooler now, so you can start by drinking at that bar with your favorite drink, the Silverhand Special.

After six to seven shots, you can inquire about Cassius Ryder, and the bartending waitress, Claire, will reply that he is a tattoo guy. You can then ask her about his whereabouts, and she will mention a Saloon in Watson at Pershing Street.

The scene will then change, and surprisingly, you will face a fat tattoo artist, Cassius Ryder. He will ask you what tattoo you want so you can go with Billy Goat. While you are getting a tattoo, Ryder will say that he heard Jeremiah Grayson is an operator and works for Adam Smasher in Cyberpunk 2077.

Moreover, Jeremiah is also interested in a dancer, Ruby, who works at a nearby bar. Once you are done, you can drink another shot, and this time, you will be at another bar enjoying yourself with many drinks. You will also get to play a matrix-style pill game about red pill and blue pill, so go with blue in Cyberpink 2077 Chippin In.

You can then find yourself with Ruby in the next scene, but there will be a ruffle as you can’t take her with you. Fight the bouncer, and you will be thrown out. Break the windshield of a nearby car, and then you can both get it and go for a drive.

During the drive, Johnny distracts Ruby, and she loses control of the car, crashing into another one. You can save Ruby in Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In, drag her out of the wreckage, and sit her on the sidewalk. You can then ask her to talk to Grayson. She will write down his info for you in Cyberpunk 2077.

Meeting Rouge in Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In

After that, the scene will change, and you will hear Rogue’s voice and find yourself on a bed with her sitting next to you on a chair. She will state that she found Johnny Silverhand controlling your body, so she confirmed her suspicions.

You can then ask her if Johnny told her about Smasher. Rogue will confirm that Johnny informed her about Jeremiah Grayson working for Smasher in Cyberpunk 2077. After some conversation, she will ask you to rest while figuring out how to get Grayson.

As usual, you will see Johnny again, and he will tell you to leave. You can complain about the events that transpired. It turns out Johnny has a lead in the form of Ebunike to find Grayson and Smasher. So you can head out to get some air, and while you are at it, you can also wait a day for Rogue to call you in Cyberpunk 2077.

After you contact her, you will learn that Ebunike is an old container ship, and maybe Grayson could be on it. With this intel, you can again go to the Afterlife bar and start the second part of this mission.

Finding Adam Smasher

Inside the Afterlife bar, find Rogue, and she will be talking with Weyland, who will say that he heard you were hunting Smasher. You can then head out by following Rogue; this way, you will have the location to look for Grayson, who will happen to be at the docks.

Samurai Jacket Location

After following Rogue outside the bar, she will take you to her car, and after opening the trunk/boot, you will be presented with the Iconic Samurai Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In. You can pick it up and ask if this is Johnny’s jacket. She will answer that it is a replica.

You can now get in her car, and she will drive you. After that, a dialogue series will start with Rogue. She will also mention contacting the Maelstrom Dataterm first to get info on Adam Samsher in Cyberpunk 2077. You can then ask whether she works for Maelstrom.

Stealth Mission

Once night falls in, you can then exit Rogue’s car and sneak into the dock area along with her. You can watch her back and cover her if she gets detected by nearby enemies. After you two successfully sneak inside by opening the door, you will hear Rogue telling you to find the Dataterm while maintaining stealth.

Follow the marker location without getting detected by the enemy patrolling that area in Cyberpunk 2077. You will find some shelves inside with some ammo, so if you are low on any of these, you can restock yourself and continue to complete the mission objective.

Head up the stairs next and then drop down from the other side, and finally, you will reach the door. Use Technical ability (9) to open it up and head inside with Rogue. You can then scan the system and find a message titled Ebunike. This message will be from Smasher to Grayson, so your next objective will be to look for Smasher on the Ebunike.

Take out the guard there and continue to follow the marker to get to the Ebunike in Cyberpunk 2077. You can take out the guys that you find along the way, and since the guarding area is low, you can assume that it might be a trap set by Smasher.

Climb the ladder next and then run and jump onto the container next. You can then fall and head into another room to find some merch in the Arasaka briefcases there. Rogue will admit that Adam Smasher is good, as he got a score on her mission in the past.

Kill the guards; you will hear Grayson on the upper side this time. As usual, you will have another conversation with Johnny, who will mention Grayson using his signature gun, the Malorian thirty-five sixteen.

Getting Jonny Silverhands Gun

Grayson has also spotted you; he will yell at you that you will not escape this situation. You can head up the stairs to face him and defeat Grayson in Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In. One shot should be enough to bring him down. Go to him and grab Johnny Silverhand’s gun from him.

Grayson will then mention Rogue backstabbing him, so once she inquires about Smasher from him, he will talk about Rogue’s past with you. You can then force him to give you Smasher’s location, and he will say that Adam is with Arasaka and is promoted to working as a head of security for that company.

You can ask him to lead you to Smasher, but he won’t answer that directly. Instead, he will change the topic and tell you that Smasher gave him Johnny Silverhand’s gun as a reward. You can then ask Grayson if Smasher mentioned what Johnny’s body is.

He will blabber some details about Johnny’s so you can finish off Grayson. You can also tell Rogue that Johnny wanted to get Smasher with her and finish this mission. You can give her some time and visit the oilfields next with Johnny to figure out some clues about his body.

Getting Jonny’s Porsche 911

This reward is optional if you end up sparring Jeremiah Grayson in Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In Quest. He will then offer you an old access keycard and tell you to open a container to find something inside for us. Use the control panel to operate the container, and then you can hop down to reach the container. Use the keycard to unlock it, and low and behold, you will be in for a nice surprise.

Turns out it will be Johnny’s Porsche 911, so remove the rag covering it, and this sweet ride will be yours for the taking in Cyberpunk 2077.

Finding Jonny’s Body

After reaching that location, you will not be able to find Johnny. You cannot search there; there is also no sign of his existence either. Seeing this, Johnny will be a little sad to find nothing there. You can do him a favor and inscribe Johnny’s initials there to make him feel better in Cyberpunk 2077.

Compliment him by saying that he saved your life, and you will hear him say that he mangled up many things and intends many things on with us. You can go over some dialogue options with him. After some heart-to-heart conversation, Johnny will mention his feelings for Rogue and ask you for a favor.

He isn’t alive to ask her; you can do him a solid by asking Rogue out on a Date in Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin In. Once your conversation ends with Johnny and you stand up, you will receive the notification on the left side stating that you have indeed completed the side quest “Chippin In” in Cybe