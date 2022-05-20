V Rising Fishing Spot Locations Guide

In V Rising, Fishing is an important mechanic as fish is a source of several different types of materials, including fish oil, meat etc. In this guide, we will go over all there is to know about fishing in the game and give you all the fishing spot locations in V Rising so you know which area to head towards for your angling adventures.

How to Catch Fish Using Fishing Rod in V Rising

In order to catch fish in V Rising, you will need to unlock and then craft a Fishing rod. The Fishing Rod is unlocked after you defeat Rufus the Foreman. Defeating Rufus will unlock the Fishing Rod as well as the Woodwork bench, where you can craft the Fishing rod.

In order to craft the Fishing Rod, you will require the following crafting materials

8x Plank

4x Coarse Thread

4 X Copper Ingot

V Rising Fishing Spots Locations

Once you craft the Fishing Rod, you are halfway there. The next step is to head to a fishing location. There are several different fishing spots throughout the different regions of the map.

We have listed the different fishing locations in V Rising below.

Jump to:

Farbane Woods Fishing Spots

In Farbane Woods, there are many different fishing spots all around the area. It is the starting area of the game and contains a total of 6 Fishing spots.

For your ease, we have a map image (courtesy of mapgenie) showing all the Fishing spots in Farbane Woods.

Hallowed Mountains Fishing Spots

The Hallowed Mountains is the next region located northwest of Farbane Woods. This area is mountainous and cold and due to the nature of its terrain, has only 2 fishing spots.

Silverlight Hills Fishing Spots

The Silverlight Hills is a small region located northeast of Farbane Islands and east of Dunley Farmlands. It is home to five different fishing spots, three of which are quite close to each other.

Dunley Farmlands Fishing Spots

The final area with Fishing spots in Dunley Farmlands. This is located in the northern part of the map and even though it is the second biggest region of the map, it contains only 2 fishing spots.