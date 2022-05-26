V Rising Best Armor Tier List, How to Craft

To increase your chances of survival against the unrelenting enemies in V Rising, you need to have proper armor to keep your vampire protected.

Armor in V Rising gives you protection in additional max health, and some even give unique buffs. So as you upgrade your armor in V Rising, you will progressively increase your health pool and gain useful buffs.

Another important mechanic to note when it comes to armor is that you need to have high-level gear (including armor) as a prerequisite to fighting certain bosses in V Rising.

Even if you want to keep a low-level armor set, you’ll be forced to eventually upgrade if you want to defeat these bosses.

V Rising Best Armor Tier List

To help you pick the best armor in V Rising, our armor tier list below ranks the armor sets in the game from best to worst.

Dawnthorn Armor Merciless Hollowfang Armor Hollowfang Armor Merciless Nightstalker Armor Immortal King Armor Nightstalker Armor Nightstalker Armor Boneguard Armor Plated Boneguard Armor

Dawnthorn Armor (S Tier)

The Dawnthorn Armor set is currently the best armor set available in V Rising. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +80.1 Max HP

+80.1 Max HP Legs: +68.7 Max HP

+68.7 Max HP Boots: +57.2 Max HP

+57.2 Max HP Gloves: +45.8 Max HP

Merciless Hollowfang Armor (S Tier)

The second best armor set you can get in V Rising is the Merciless Hollowfang Armor. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +64.8 Max HP

+64.8 Max HP Legs: +55.5 Max HP

+55.5 Max HP Boots: +46.3 Max HP

+46.3 Max HP Gloves: +23.1 Max HP

+23.1 Max HP Set Bonuses: +4% Movement and Attack Speed with 2 armor pieces

Hollowfang Armor (A Tier)

Considering how easy it is to craft, the Hollowfang Armor set has surprisingly good stats. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +51.6

+51.6 Legs: +33.2

+33.2 Boots: +36.8

+36.8 Gloves: +29.5

Merciless Nightstalker Armor (A Tier)

Despite having underwhelming stats, the Merciless Nightstalker Armor set is still a good one to pick due to its unique buffs. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +40.4

+40.4 Legs: +34.6

+34.6 Boots: +28.8

+28.8 Gloves: +23.1

+23.1 Set Bonuses: Max HP further increased by 12 when wearing 2 armor pieces, Physical Power increased by 2, and GL increased by 1 when wearing 4 pieces

Immortal King Armor (A Tier)

The Immortal King Armor set stands out from the rest due to its amazing set bonuses. The low health bonus might throw you off at first glance, but the set bonuses completely make up for it.

The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Cloak: +18 Max HP

+18 Max HP Drape: +12 Max HP

+12 Max HP Set Bonuses: +15 resistance against Sun/Silver Garlic (with Cloak), +15 Sun resistance (with Drape)

Nightstalker Armor (B Tier)

The Nightstalker Armor set has low HP bonuses and no unique buffs to compensate for that. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +31.1 Max HP

+31.1 Max HP Legs: +26.7 Max HP

+26.7 Max HP Boots: +22.2 Max HP

+22.2 Max HP Gloves: +17.8 Max HP

Bandit Armor (B Tier)

The Bandit Armor set has absolutely nothing going for it. It has even fewer HP bonuses than the Nightstalker Armor set. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +23.7 Max HP

+23.7 Max HP Legs: +20.3 Max HP

+20.3 Max HP Boots: +16.9 Max HP

Boneguard Armor (C Tier)

The Boneguard Armor set is the weakest armor set in the game. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +18 Max HP

+18 Max HP Legs: +15.5 Max HP

+15.5 Max HP Boots: +12.9 Max HP

+12.9 Max HP Gloves: +10.3 Max HP

Plated Boneguard Armor (C Tier)

The Plated Boneguard Armor set is a slightly better version of the Boneguard Armor set, with no added set bonuses. The stats you’ll gain from this armor set are listed below.

Chest: +18 Max HP

+18 Max HP Legs: +15.5 Max HP

+15.5 Max HP Boots: +12.9 Max HP

+12.9 Max HP Gloves: +10.3 Max HP

How to Craft Best Armor in V Rising

Now that you know what the best and worst armor sets are in V Rising, let’s go over the process of crafting the best armor sets in the game.

Hollowfang Armor

To get the recipe for the Hollowfang Armor set, you’ll need to defeat a boss named “Quincey the Bandit King.” This boss will drop the recipe for this armor set. The map images below show the exact location of the boss.

To craft this armor set, you will need to use a Tailoring Bench. The recipe for each piece of the Hollowfang Armor set is listed below.

24x Cotton Yarn

24x Wool Thread

Merciless Nightstalker Armor

To get the recipe for the Merciless Nightstalker Armor set, you’ll need to defeat a boss named “Grayson the Armorer.” You can find this boss in the Bandit Armory.

The boss has a high chance of dropping the Nightstalker Amor set recipe, so you’ll get it within a few attempts at the boss fight.

You will need to use a Simple Workbench to craft this armor set. The recipe for each piece of the Merciless Nightstalker Armor set is listed below.

1x Nightstalker Armor Piece (Respective to the piece you’re crafting)

4x Leather

4x Coarse Thread

8x Copper Ingot

Dawnthorn Armor

The recipe for each piece of the Dawnthorn Armor Set is listed below:

480x Scales

36x Pristine Leather

24x Ghost Yarn

Immortal King Armor

The recipe for each piece of the Immortal King Armor set is listed below: