V Rising is a survival game in which you play as a Vampire and will have to hunt down people for blood to get stronger. The game has many fun mechanics and also allows the creation of private servers where you can enjoy the game with your friends without any public interference. This guide will explain How to delete your character in V Rising.

How to Delete Character in V Rising

As of now, there is no way to delete the character you created in V Rising. If you have created a character on a server, you will not be able to delete the character from that server. If you are looking to change your character’s physical appearance, you can do that by using a Mirror.

Mirror in V Rising can modify the body, face, eye color, skin tone, hair, features, or accessories. The Mirror is unlocked during the tutorial at the beginning of the game and can be crafted using the following items:

8x Wood Planks

4x Copper Ingots

Once you have crafted the Mirror, place it down at your castle and interact with it to change your appearance.

If you are still unhappy with your character, you can create a new character on another server. However, this is not an ideal solution as all your friends will have to create new characters if you want to play together.

This is all you need to know about deleting your character in V Rising. Visit our Website to check out our other V Rising content, including news, guides, walkthroughs, and more!