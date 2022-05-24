V Rising Sawmill: How to Get Sawdust and Make Planks

This guide will help uncover how to use the Sawmill and make Sawdust and planks in V Rising. We will teach you how to upgrade the Sawmill as well.

How to Get Sawdust in V Rising

In V Rising, you can use the Sawmill, a specialized resource-refining building that automatically breaks down the items you give it and turns them into new ones.

To make Sawdust, first, go to the demarcated location Ulfred. A Sawmill can be found there. The Blood Essence must then be inserted into the Castle Heart to power up the Sawmill.

Once that’s done, insert Lumber into the input grid of the Sawmill, and it will automatically convert it into Sawdust and Planks, which will be obtained at the output grid.

It’s crucial to highlight that you’ll need at least 20 Lumber to make this work.

How to Use Sawmill in V Rising

Having trouble with the Sawmill? This section will guide you through the process of using the Sawmill.

A sawmill is a simple machine that operates automatically. Simply place the raw item in the input grid, and the machine will process it over time, allowing you to collect your desired item in the output grid. Simple as that!

When you interact with the Sawmill, a list of recipes appears at the top of the window, followed by the “Input” and “Output” grids at the bottom. Each recipe is broken down into two parts.

The section to the left of the arrow shows what you must enter into the Input grid, and the section to the right of the arrow shows what you will receive from the recipe once the Sawmill has completed its process.

The Sawmill will automatically break down 20 Lumber and give you 1 Plank and 1 Sawdust at the end, which you can collect from the Output grid.

Since this process takes time, it is good to place some good amount of Lumber and leave it there and return later on to collect the processed item from the output grid.

How to Upgrade Sawmill in V Rising

You can also upgrade the Sawmill to make it more efficient by meeting certain criteria in V Rising. This section will show you how to upgrade the Sawmill.

If you look to the very top of the Sawmill interaction window, you’ll see three panels

Castle Heart Powered

In Confined Castle Room

Has Matching Floor

The first panel, Castle Heart Powered, indicates whether or not a Castle Heart powers the Sawmill. The second panel shows that enclosing the Sawmill in a confined room made of stone castle walls and floors can increase its refinement rate by 25%.

The third panel, Has Matching Floor, indicates that laying down the Workshop flooring can reduce the cost of all building recipes by 25%.

Simply meet these requirements to reap the benefits.

How to Make Planks Using Sawdust in V Rising

As aforementioned, Planks are obtained simultaneously with Sawdust from the Sawmill. When you put the Lumber in the Sawmill, it will automatically turn it into Planks and Sawdust. So, you won’t have to try any other procedure to get Planks in V Rising.