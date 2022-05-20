The following guide will show you how to farm leather for crafting in V Rising.

How to Get Leather in V Rising

In V Rising, players must slaughter Wolves and Bears to get Leather. Animal Fiber, which is necessary to manufacture Leather, will be dropped by both foes. You can turn Animal Fiber into Leather by putting it in a Tannery.

To manufacture 1x Leather, the player will require a total of 16 Animal Hides, therefore the player will have to search a lot. Animal Fiber is quite abundant in V Rising as you can get it as much as you require by hunting Wolves and Bears.

How to Unlock Tannery in V Rising

In V Rising, you must discover and defeat Keely the Frost Archer to open the Tannery and manufacture Leather. Keely the Frost Archer can be found in the Bandit Trapper Camp area of the game.

The Tannery will open once you kill Keely and can be constructed for 8 Planks and 160 Animal Hides.

How to Defeat Kelly the Frost Archer

To defeat Keely the Frost Archer, you must first locate him. You’ll discover Keely in the Bandit Trapper Camp near the east of Farbane Woods vampire waygate.

To improve your possibility of success, you are recommended to enhance your Nightstalker gear.

You need to get in close for this encounter to reduce his advantage of long-range strikes. Continue to hit him with your firearm while Keely shoots AOEs at you, and the fight should be done in no time.

After defeating Kelly, you’ll have control of Tanneries and leather, as well as the Frost Bat ability. You’ll need to also defeat Keely to obtain V Blood, which is required to unlock the Leather Formula in V Rising. You can drink V Blood to get the formula and create leather, among other things, once you have it.

V Rising Animal Hides Farming Locations

You can gather Hides by hunting animals in the following areas: