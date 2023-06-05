Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Purple Rupee Locations

The Purple Rupee in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the in-game currencies. It is important to progress in the main storyline since you need money to buy armor, weapons, horses, and meals. The Rupees in Zelda TotK are categorized into different colors such as; Green, Blue, Red, Purple, Silver, and Gold (Green= 1, Blue= 5, Red= 20, Purple= 50, Silver= 100, and Gold= 300).

In this guide, we will tell you about all the locations for Purple Rupees in Zelda TotK across Hyrule.

Purple Rupee locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can get Purple Rupee by completing the quest or opening a chest in a cave or a shrine. The side quests, and chests are available throughout the Hyrule map in Zelda TotK. We have categorized both of them under separate headings.

Side quests to find Purple Rupee in Zelda TotK

Eldin’s Colossal Fossil

You can find Purple Rupee in the Eldin Region by initiating a quest called “Eldin’s Colossal Fossil.” You can start this quest by talking to Loone on the path near East Akkala Stable. Completing the quest will reward you with a Purple Rupee in Zelda TotK.

Fell Into a Well

The Purple Rupee’s next location is northwest of the Lanayru Wetlands in the Rebonae Bridge Well. You must complete a side quest, “Fell Into a Well,” by speaking with Dillie. Completing the quest will reward you with a Purple Rupee.

Follow the Cuccos

Furthermore, another side quest, North of West Necluda, “Follow the Cuccos,” can be started after completing another side quest, “Codger’s Quarrel.” You have to talk to Trissa to initiate the quest, and ending the quest will reward you with a Purple Rupee in Zelda TotK.

Kaneli’s Fight Training

After completing “Tulin of Rito Village,” a significant part of the main quest “Regional Phenomenon,” you can talk to Kaneli and start the side quest “Kaneli’s Flight Training.” Completing the Quest will reward you with a Purple Rupee.

Impa and Geoglyphs

The Serene Stable Well also contains a chest at its rear side with a Purple Rupee. The well is near the New Serene Stable, northwest of the Lookout Landing, where the “Impa and Geoglyphs” quest starts.

Strongest in the World

You can also obtain a Purple Rupee by talking to Chabi outside East Akkala Stable, which will initiate a “Strongest in The World” side quest.” To complete the quest, you must kill the marked Lynel and bring its horn to Chabi, and Chabi will give you a Purple Rupee in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Horse Guard’s Request

A side quest near Coliseum Ruins, southwest of the Hyrule Field, known as “The Horse Guard’s Request,” can be initiated by talking to Toffa at the Outskirts Stable. To complete the quest, you need to bring a Stalhorse. You can find the closest Stalhorse by following the road North and northwest.

After you cross the bridge, you start walking North, and when you cross Safula Hill, keep following the road. You will reach an area with a pond of water and trees. The Stalhorse appears at night, so make sure you visit the place at night.

Iceless Icehouse

You can also complete the “Iceless Icehouse” side quest to claim the Purple Rupee. The quest is located in the Gerudo Highlands, East of Kudanisar Shrine. You can start this quest by talking to Anche within the Icehouse.

To complete the quest, you must make an ice block and shrink it to fit it on the shelf. Doing so will complete the quest, and Anche will give a Purple Rupee.

Chests to find Purple Rupee in Zelda TotK

You can also find a Purple Rupee chest in the Foothill Stable Well (2608, 1153, 0127). Moreover, near Hyrule Garrison Ruins is a Purple Rupee chest underneath the Metal Door. The next Purple Rupee location is East of West Necluda, inside the Mapla Point Cave under a boulder.

The Tabantha Village Ruins Well also contains a Purple Rupee in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. A Purple Rupee chest is also located in the Rito Village inside the ice. You will also find a Purple Rupee chest under the stairs between the Sanctum and the Higher floor in the Hyrule Castle.

You will also find a Purple Rupee in Tabantha Bridge Stable Well. To reach the chest, you must build a bridge to cross the sludge and move a large boulder to the chest.

Another Purple Rupee is underwater in the northeastern area of Akkala Highlands. The next Locations for the Purple Rupee in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is at the Riverside Stable, northeast of the Batrae Lake. Feeding the Dog will reward you with a Purple Rupee.