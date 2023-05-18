Impa and the Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the main story quests. It is a good idea to start this quest immediately after finishing the initial game tutorial, as it leads to unlocking The Dragon’s Tears quest and unlocks some important memories.

This quest sets Link on a journey to help the elder Sheikah lady Impa repair her wrecked hot-air balloon. She can then use it to look at the ancient Dragon’s Tear from above, leading you to the first memory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Impa and the Geoglyphs in Zelda TotK

Although finding the old lady Impa is not much of a task, as she can be seen standing on her rock platform in the middle of North Hyrule Plain. However, if you are not playing the game by following the proper quest lines, you may likely ignore this location easily.

You can start Impa and the Geoglyphs quest by heading to New Serenne Stable in North Hyrule Plain, west of Lookout Landing in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The closest shrine from this stable is Sinakawak Shrine (“An Uplifting Device” Challenge). Consult the map above for a precise idea of the location. [Coordinates: -1300, 0716, 0085]

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Impa and the Geoglyphs walkthrough

Upon reaching the New Serenne Stable, Cado stands beside his animal ride. Walk a few steps to meet the guy and chit-chat with him. Cado believes that Impa might have helpful info about how to Find Zelda. He will point to the platform where she waits for Link to visit her.

On your right is a healthy horse grazing in the fields. You can ride this horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to reach the older lady in less time. Go up the stairs and exchange some talk to start the Impa and the Geoglyphs quest.

Now there are three objectives to complete Impa and the Geoglyphs quest in Zelda TotK, and we shall discuss each in detail.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fix Impa’s Balloon

We observed that the upper part of Impa’s balloon had been broken for some reason, and she needed it attached to the lower part to fly in the air. Move to the right of the rock platform to see the broken piece. Using Link’s Ultrahand ability, lift this balloon part and put it onto the second part. This will repair the Impa’s ballon and complete the first objective in Zelda TotK.

Light Impa’s Balloon

Impa then invites you to visit the Geoglyph with her. (Obviously, you can’t deny her offer) She instructs you to light a fire under the balloon’s pocket to make it start floating in the air. You can see a torch and wooden sticks lit on fire behind you. Light the torch and step on the balloon with the elder lady.

Find Dragon’s Tear location

You will see the first Zelda TotK geoglyph sketch on the ground when the balloon goes high. There are many tears to be seen, but only one is real. The tear shape located on a steep area on the top is the one we are looking for.

Take a jump from your current position and glide toward the point in the snapshot below. (on the upper side of the Geoglyph)

After landing on the ground, go near the dragon tear and examine it. Doing so will cause the water in the tear shape to accumulate in the air, making a single glowing giant teardrop.

Finally, the Impa and the Geoglyphs Quest is completed, along with exploring the first Dragon’s Tear memory in Zelda: TotK, i.e., Where Am I? This will start The Dragon’s Tears main quest in which you will have to find all the remaining geoglyphs and dragon’s tears across Hyrule, eventually leading you to the Master Sword.