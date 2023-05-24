Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Horse Guard’s Request Walkthrough

The Horse Guard’s Request is another of the many side quests that you can complete to gain Purple and Silver rupee and Pony Points in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In this side quest, you have to explore the different areas of the game to capture and return two different types of mounting animals to a particular NPC. The guy is obsessed with these creatures, so he asks for your help in order to increase his collection. So let us make it easy for you to complete this quest.

How to start the Horse Guard’s Request in Zelda: TotK

You can start the Horse Guard’s Request side quest by visiting the Outskirts Stable southwest of the Hyrule Field region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Stable is located south of the Ragencia River, and you can move through the broad pathway to reach your target location.

You will find the NPC, Toffa, standing next to his collection of horses at coordinates -1441, -1252, 0032. Initiate a conversation with him to begin the quest.

How to complete the Horse Guard’s Request in Zelda: TotK

You can only complete this quest by capturing the animals the older man is so excited about. So rush toward the location of each creature to achieve your objective.

Step 1) Capture the Skeletal Horse

Make your way north from the Stable and cross the Regencia River to reach the Sanadin Park Ruins. You must ensure that you visit these ruins at night before 5:00 a.m. as all the skeletal horses vanish after this time.

You will encounter a few Stalhorses on the north side of the ruin. Get behind any of the horses while crouching and mount it. You do not have to worry about taming them, so rush back to the Toffa place.

Start a conversation with him to showcase the horse, and the first part of your quest will come to an end.

Step 2) Capture any other Animal

Toffa, an admirer of animals, will ask you to find any other mountable animal except horses. So you must complete his second request to complete the Horse Guard’s Request quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

Make your way toward the bushes on the Stable’s backside and look for Deers. You will find one there. Move without making any sound, as Deers are quick on their feet and will run away in no time. So having a Sneaky Elixir can come in handy in this situation.

Tame the deer and return to Toffa to receive rewards; with this, your side quest ends in Zelda: TotK.