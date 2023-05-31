Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Iceless Icehouse Walkthrough 

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Iceless Icehouse side quest has you create ice for a Gerudo merchant. It is a simple puzzle, one you can complete in a matter of seconds if you know where to look and what to do.

The Iceless Icehouse side quest is given to you by Anche the Icehouse Keeper. When you complete her request, she will reward you with a Purple Rupee and promises to reward you more but wants more time.

Read on to find out the demands of Anche in Zelda: TotK and how you can complete the Icless Icehouse quest.

How to start the Iceless Icehouse in Zelda: TotK

You can pick up this quest in the Gerudo Highlands. Head to the Southwestern area and look for a latch under a cliff. You can start from the Kara Kara Bazaar, Southeast of the Icehouse.

The area is all desert and very hot during the daytime so it’s better to get there when it is dark.

Moving Northwest of the Kara Kara Bazaar, you will find two cliffs and another one after them. To the left of the third cliff, there will be the North Gerudo Ruins.

Now under the cliff will be the latch. Inside, talk to the woman standing to the left.

How to complete the Iceless Icehouse in Zelda: TotK

When you talk to Anche she will tell you that the temperature is too hot, so she cannot make ice. She wants your help in making ice.

Now this is a simple request and you can complete it by throwing anything which has a cold property or does cold damage. You can use an Ice Fruit or White Chuchu Jelly, attach them to your weapon, and swing it while you are in the water. Alternatively, you can attach them to your arrows and shoot them into the water.

Lo and behold! You will see that a block of ice will form in the water when you do. Anche will be surprised at your deeds and have another request. She wants you to put the ice in the nearby alcove.

The problem is that the ice block is too big. Ultrahand the block out of the water and then go back to the surface momentarily.

Grab the stick nearby the campfire and light it up, and then go back to the block of ice and stand near it. Stay there until the ice block melts to half its size and then quickly put the torch away.

It should be small enough to be put into the alcove, so pick it up with Ultrahand and do so. Now talk to Anche and you will be rewarded with a Purple Rupee. This is worth 50 rupees.