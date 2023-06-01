Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Codgers’ Quarrel Walkthrough

Codger’s Quarrel is one of the side quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which Link has to prove his warrior capabilities by defeating enemy monsters known as Bokoblins.

In this side quest, Link has to help an old lady, Trissa, by going after two NPCs who stock her general store.

Olkin and Steen usually bring goods to Trissa’s store but they have gone to the Ring Ruins to fight off the monsters there. Instead of doing what they were sent to do, they keep on arguing with each other and Link has to take their task upon himself.

After Link kills the monsters and goes back to the store, Trissa rewards him with an Endura Carrot. But, this quest commences only after you talk to Trissa in her store so let us look for its exact location.

How to start Codgers’ Quarrel in Zelda: TotK

The ‘Codgers’ Quarrel’ side quest begins at the High Spirits Produce store in Tears of the Kingdom. This store is run by Trissa and is located in the Kakariko Village west of the Shuteye Inn and directly north of the Makasura Shrine.

The exact coordinates of this general store are x-axis 1651, y-axis -1160, and z-axis 0213 at the location specified on the map which can easily be reached by fast traveling to the Makasura Shrine.

How to complete Codgers’ Quarrel in Zelda: TotK

The steps to complete the ‘Codgers’ Quarrel’ side quest are quite easy in Tears of the Kingdom, and each of them is explained below for convenience.

Converse with Trissa

The first step to beginning the Codgers’ Quarrel side quest is to converse with Trissa in the High Spirits Produce store.

When you enter the store you will notice that it is almost empty and Trissa will tell you that her good suppliers are gone to fight off monsters in the Ring Ruins but she is worried that they might not be doing their job.

Trissa will inform you that the two of them do not get along well and if they don’t come back soon, Trissa’s store will go out of business with nothing available to sell.

Look for Olkin and Steen

After conversing with Trissa, exit the store and head towards the Ring Ruins to look for Olkin and Steen who can be reached in many ways.

You can mark the location on your map and then travel there or you can use either the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower or the Josiu Shrine to reach the ruins in less time where both the NPCs are present.

Once you are at the Ring Ruins, you will see Olkin and Steen arguing and another NPC, Drenja, sitting next to them.

Go to Drenja and strike up a conversation with him in which he will tell you that Olkin and Steen have been squabbling over the fighting strategy while the priceless stone slab is in danger due to the Bokoblin monsters roaming around the area.

Kill the monsters

Since Olkin and Steen are of no use, you have to take the responsibility of fighting the Bokoblin monsters upon yourself.

Head forward from where you met Drenja and you will see three Bokoblin monsters resting around a campfire. Attack them and keep on fighting till all three of them are dead.

There is a chest behind the area where these monsters were sitting that contains a bundle of five Giant Brightbloom Seeds so you can also obtain them after killing the Bokoblins.

Now climb the building behind you and you will find two more Bokoblins waiting on top for you. Take them down as well to clear the area of all the monsters.

Go back to Olkin and Steen

Once all the Bokoblins are dead, you can go back to Olkin and Steen who will still be arguing in the same place where they were present before.

Talk to them and they will tell you that they found your balance between defense and offense quite impressive.

They will also remember that they have to go back and bring goods for Trissa’s store as the people must be in need.

Go to High Spirits Produce

Now, you can also go back to Trissa’s store and talk to her. She will thank you for defeating the monsters and bringing her suppliers back.

As a reward for your great help, she will also give you an Endura Carrot which is a special ingredient that can replenish your stamina and grant energy.

After you obtain your reward from Trissa, the ‘Codgers’ Quarrel’ side quest will come to an end in Tears of the Kingdom.