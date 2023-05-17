Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dragon Parts Locations

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers four dragon parts associated with each dragon in the Hyrule map, including dragon scale, fang, claw, and horn. There is a new addition to the three previous dragons of Zelda: BOTW, the Light Dragon. This one is unique from the others in its story purposes and the rewards it offers to the players.

Different dragon parts allow you to perform various in-game actions, from upgrading armor pieces to getting some rupees. You can get these parts by throwing an arrow at the Dragon. Fire the arrows on that portion of the Dragon’s body, the part of which you want to acquire.

Doing this will cause a glowing dragon part to detach from the body, which you can loot by jumping toward it.

Dragon parts locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As you know, specific dragon parts can be obtained only from their corresponding dragons, so we shall mention the dragon names and locations.

Farosh, the Lightning Dragon

The lightning dragon, Farosh, takes flight clockwise between the East Gerudo Chasm and the Hills of Baumer Chasm (and completes its circle in the depths). You can easily land on this Dragon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower nearby.

In the map above, the pink path shows path on the Surface, while the white path indicates the portion in the Depths.

Dinraal, the Fire Dragon

Dinraal, The fire Dragon, flies from west to east along the north coast between Drenan Highlands Chasm and East Akkala Plains Chasm (and completes the cycle in Depths). You can easily land on this Dragon from the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

Naydra, the Frost Dragon

Naydra, The Frost dragon, takes a clockwise flight between the Naydra Snowfield Chasm and East Hill Chasm in Zelda TotK. This one also completes its flying cycle in the depths of Hyrule. You can easily land on this Dragon by jumping from Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower.

Light Dragon (The new legendary Dragon)

Light Dragon is the newest addition to dragons in Zelda TotK. It covers almost all the areas in the Hyrule map during its flight. The Light Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom completes its circle clockwise every two hours, meaning you can access it from several locations.

Taking help from the map above will make it easier for you to track down the Light Dragon.

Light Dragon flies at extreme heights, which regular towers or higher shrines cannot help you to reach. You must use a gust of wind or a Zonai device to fly at an equal height as the dragon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

However, after Link acquires Master Sword, this Dragon starts flying a bit closer to the ground. After that, you can access this Dragon’s part from areas like Death Mountain West Site and Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.