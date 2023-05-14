Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Temple Of Time Location

Find Princess Zelda is the first quest in the main storyline of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Similar to all of the other quests, there are several objectives here to clear to complete the quest.

You will start this main quest soon after talking to the Steward Construct who can be found on the Great Sky Island, and your first objective will be to reach the Temple of Time.

Here is how to reach the Temple of Time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom

You will see the Temple of Time above the Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Simply follow the marked location on the map above to reach your destination.

For more clarity, you can use the coordinates 0452, -0860, 1450 as well to reach the Temple of Time.

Do note that, when using the Zelda map, make sure to track the quest objective in your Adventure log. This way you will get a golden marker on the location you want to visit. However, reaching the location is not as simple as it requires a bit of exploring.

There is a green Shrine beside the Construct, you must interact with it and make your way over the bridge that the shrine creates. Afterward, head to the left side and see an opening to jump down into the water while making sure not to hit the ground as it will knock you out.

Follow the northern route till you reach a point where the large temple can be seen from a short distance. You can continue moving towards it while defeating the enemies that come your way.

Although you can simply go past them, it is still recommended that you engage in combat since they will drop some useful material that will come in handy later on in the quests.

Once you have reached a campfire with a Construct near it, you know you are close. Simply swim your way through the pond and reach the stairs ahead to climb up to the Temple of Time.

Defeat the enemy and collect the shield It drops before interacting with the large green marker on the Temple Door.

Once you have reached the Temple of Time location and interacted with the green marker on the door in Tears of the Kingdom, your next objective will be to open the Closed Door to complete the Find Princess Zelda quest.