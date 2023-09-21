Starfield Known Settlements And Cities Locations Guide

While doing the mission and side quest, players encounter many major Starfield cities and settlements. A majority of these will be visited as part of the mission objectives. After visiting, you can get access to multiple vendors that the city offers, as well as a variety of NPCs.

How to travel to Major Cities in Starfield

In Starfield, you can find and travel to four major cities and the capitals of the planet on which they are located. All of the cities of Starfield are listed below:

Akila City

Akila City is a city in Starfield located in the “Cheyenne Star System,” as parameter walls guard the whole city. These walls are built to contain the dangerous “Ashta” creatures living inside the city. It is also home to the “Freestar Collective” faction and “Akila Planet” capital.

To reach Akila City in Starfield, you must complete the prerequisite to unlock it. This is to finish the tutorial missions “One Small Step and The Old Neighborhood.” During the second tutorial mission, you will automatically make a ship that completes the second prerequisite.

After that, you can visit Akila City during “The Empty Nest” mission. To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “ M ” key on the keyboard.

” key on the keyboard. From the Star System inside the Starmap, select the “ Cheyenne Star System .”

.” You can then find “Akila Planet” from the Star System, which you need to select.

Rotate the planet from the menu until you come across “Akila City.” Select it, and you can fast-travel there using your ship.

New Atlantis

New Atlantis is Starfield’s biggest and busiest city, just like the Bronx and New York, with plenty of Skyscrapers. Due to this, many people related to the working class from all planets reside in New Atlantis.

To unlock the “Jemison planet” capital, you need to complete the prerequisite to unlock it. This is to complete the mission, One Small Step in Starfield. It is a hometown for “United Colonies” and “Constellation” in Starfield.

To get to this settlement in Starfield, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Alpha Centauri” Star System from the Starmap located south of the “Sol” System.

From the Star System, select the Jemison Planet after finding it.

After that, you can find "New Atlantis" by hovering and rotating the planet inside the Starmap.

Select it, and you can quickly travel to New Atlantis using your ship.

Neon

Neon takes the city title with the greatest number of bars and casinos in outer space, and it is also known as “Pleasure City.” In comparison, Neon is equivalent to both Bucharest and Amsterdam cities combined. It is a hometown for “Ryujin Industries” in Starfield.

Due to its coastal presence, it was first colonized as a fishing town, but after modernization, it became a holiday town. You can visit Neon for a delightful experience after completing the “All that Money Can Buy” quest in Starfield.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Vol II” Star system from the Starmap.

You can then find “Volii Alpha” from the Star System, which you need to select.

Rotate the planet from the Starmap until you come across “Neon” and select it.

You can then be able to fast travel to Neon using the Spaceship.

The Key

The Key is a space station that is a hometown for “Crimson Fleet Pirates” in Starfield. You can find it orbiting around the “Kryx” Star System. To visit The Key, you must complete its prerequisite to unlock it. This is to join “Crimson Fleet Pirates” as a faction during the “Rook Meets King” mission.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Kryx System” from the list of systems.

You must then select the “Suvorov” planet and reach its orbit.

Within the planet’s orbit, you need to look for a space station orbiting around.

Once you have found it, fly your spaceship close to it and dock it using the docking point of The Key.

By doing so, you will get access to the Key in Starfield.

How to travel to Settlements and Towns in Starfield

Starfield offers many Settlements and towns that can be visited as a Point of Interest. These settlements are located away from the hustle and bustle of the major cities of Starfield. All of the settlements and towns are listed below:

Cydonia

Cydonia is a settlement in Starfield located on the planet “Mars.” Due to the vast mineral reserves of Mars, the United Colonies have made it their Mining Base. They then use it to mine many useful items to expand their operations everywhere in Starfield. You will find many vendors in Cydonia.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Sol” system by pressing the “Tab” key on the keyboard, which is close to the Alpha Centauri system.

From the system, you will find a list of planets from which you need to select “Mars” from the list.

Rotate the planet from the Starmap until you come across “Cydonia,” select it to fast-travel there.

Red Mile

Red Mile is a Settlement in Starfield on the “Porrima II” planet. It is a resort where you will find a couple of casinos to go on a holiday if you are rich. You will visit this planet during the mission “Run The Red Mile,” where you need to run the Red Mile for a short while technically.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Porrima” system by pressing the “Tab” key on the keyboard.

After that, you must select the “Porrima II” planet from the system’s list of planets.

You will find “Red Mile” as a fast travel point from this planet if you rotate the planet.

Select it, and you can fast-travel to Red Mile in Starfield.

New Homestead

New Homestead is a settlement controlled by the United Colonies on the “Titan,” the “Staturn” moon. At this settlement in Starfield, you will find various items in the museum showing the evolution of human beings.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Sol” system by pressing the “Tab” key on the keyboard.

From the list of planets, select “Starurn” and fly to its orbit.

After getting to the orbit, you can find a “Titan” moon where New Homestead is located.

Select it, and you can land on its “Starport.”

Make your way to the right tower leading you to the New Homestead.

Hopetown

Hopetown is a settlement in Starfield located on the “Pavlo” planet. This city is home to “HopeTech,” the biggest manufacturer of starships. You will visit this town while doing the “secret Freestar Ranger” missions.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

The first need to access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Valo” system by pressing the “Tab” key on the keyboard.

You can then find a list of planets the system features from which you must select the “Polvo” planet.

You will find “Hope Town” as a fast travel point from this planet if you rotate the planet.

Select it, and you can fast-travel to Hope Town in Starfield.

Gagarin Landing

Gagarin Landing is a town in Starfield’s “Alpha Centauri” system. The was originally a manufacturing hub for now banned “Mechs.” The ammunition created by this town fuelled the “Colony War” in Starfield. You can access this town after completing the “One Small Step” mission.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

Access the Starmap, which can be done by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Find and select the “Alpha Centauri” system by pressing the “Tab” key on the keyboard.

From the list of planets, find and select the “Gagarin” planet from the Starmap.

After that, you will be able to find the fast travel points of this planet from which you need to select “Ganarin Landing.”

Select it, and you can fast-travel to Gagarin Landing in Starfield.

Paradiso

Paradiso is a settlement made for a nice vacation in a tropical climate. The hotel in Paradiso offers many luxuries, including swimming, which you can do after buying a Swimsuit from shops in Paradiso.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps: