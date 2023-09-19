Starfield Paradiso Shops Locations Guide

Paradiso is also another location in which you will come across some shops in Starfield. You may come across this area during your exploration of the Porrima System in Starfield. However, it is not that easy to find it if you don’t know the right planet, the Porrima II.

Paradiso will remind you of a resort-type area like the one on Earth. After a fair bit of exploring here, you will also find the Paradiso Hotel. Here, you can unlock the Lost and Found mission, along with a lot of shops as well.

If you are running low on resources such as weapons, ammo, gear items, and aid, then you visit Vendors that are present in the Paradiso Hotel in Starfield. I will be covering the locations of these shops and what you can purchase from them in Starfield.

Weapons, Ammo, and other Gear Vendors in Paradiso

Once you arrive at Paradiso in Starfield, you can take your time to explore this location, and in doing so, you will come across a large, infamous Paradiso Hotel. Enter this specific hotel, and you will find some shops inside. These will include:

1. General Store

The General Store is quite easy to spot at the Paradiso Hotel as this shop will appear to be larger compared to the rest in this building. You can go inside and meet with the Starfield NPC vendor there. He will offer you weapons, ammo, armor, etc., for the right amount of Credits.

If you have enough of those in Starfield, then you can purchase these from this shop in Paradiso.

2. Café Luxe

If you are looking for something specific in terms of weapons, armor, and ammunition, then you can also try the Café Luxe. This particular shop is inside the Paradiso Hotel as well. Make sure to visit this Vendor as well if you are interested in purchasing gear items in Starfield.

Starfield Paradiso Aid and Resources Shops

At Paradiso, you will be able to discover some shops at the Paradiso Hotel, which will sell you Aid and Resources. These will include the following options.

1. Tranquilitea

You can visit this shop to purchase a Drink (Aid) at Paradiso in Starfield. This shop will basically be a bar at which you can relax and enjoy your drinks while thinking about your next mission.

2. Chunks

Chunks can be found on nearly every planet in the settled system, and it comes as no surprise that you will find one in the Paradiso area as well. This one will be located in the Paradiso Hotel, so here you will be able to purchase Food and Drinks (Aid) if you are running low on those in Starfield.

3. Enhance!

This Vendor will provide your character with any kind of appearance change that you desire, given that you have the required amount of credits in Starfield.

Ship Vendor in Paradiso

You will also be able to discover a Ship vendor in the Paradiso area in Starfield. He will be one of the spaceport employees, so you can go to him and interact with him if your ship is in need of repairs or upgrades.

Furthermore, you can also check the ships he has listed for sale as well. These will include some options like Sunsail II, Rambler II, Responder, etc.