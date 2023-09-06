Starfield Free Ships Locations And Quests

Ships are an integral part of your journey in Starfield. They are the only mode of transportation in a game where players need to travel in-between planets on a regular basis. Although players need to buy their ships and the upgrade parts for those ships, players can also obtain some free ships in Starfield either by completing some specific quests or finding them out in the wild. This guide will teach how you can do it in the first place.

How to get free ships in Starfield

There are plenty of free ships available for players as they continue their journey. These ships are given as rewards for various missions or tasks in the game. Below is our list of all the ships you can get for free in Starfield and their locations

Frontier – starting ship

The default ship that you get in Starfield. To get this, players need to start playing the game. The Frontier has all the basic features players might need on a ship. It is nothing special, but it gets the job done.

Wanderwell – character creation trait

Wanderwell can only be obtained if players select the Kid Stuff trait when starting the game. The trait makes it that you’re in-game parents are alive and well and that you are in contact with them. Other than being able to use their house, players also get Wanderwell as a free ship from their parents in Starfield.

Razorleaf – Mantis quest reward

Razorleaf can be earned by completing the Mantis mission. Players need to find a Secret Outpost note. The note can be looted on a Spacer enemy after you defeat it. Read the note and players will unlock the mission ‘Mantis’. Players need to save a hostage in this mission.

Razorleaf has the following stats

Crew Capacity 2 Fuel 140 Hull 469 Cargo Capacity 420 Max, 160 Shielded Jump 16 Lightyears Weapons LAS – 6 PAS – 16 MSL – 36 Value 124100

Star Eagle – Freestar Rangers

Star Eagle is earned as a reward for completing the entire Freestar Collective Faction questline in Starfield. You can join the Freestar Rangers in Akila City, Akila planet in Cheyenne System. The planet is first visited during the main story quest The Empty Nest. You get to play the Freestar Collective Faction questline after you join the Freestar Ranger faction.

Star Eagle has the following stats

Crew Capacity 5 Fuel 140 Hull 940 Cargo Capacity 2200 Max, 760 Shielded Jump 18 Lightyears Weapons LAS – 12 EM – 2 MSL – 136 Value 32273

Kepler – A High Price to Pay quest reward

Kepler becomes available after completing ‘A High Price to Pay’ main mission in the game. During the mission, players will get the side quest Overdesigned from Walter Shroud. Completing this side mission will get you to the Kepler ship.

Kepler ship has the following stats

Crew Capacity 3 Fuel 400 Hull 689 Cargo Capacity 3200 Max, 570 Shielded Jump 38 Lightyears Weapons LAS – 38 BAL – 44 Value 182291

UC Prison Shuttle

UC Prison Shuttle becomes available during the Crimson Fleet questline. Players need to complete the Deep Cover quest that has players infiltrating the Crimson Fleet. Here, players can become an official member of the Crimson Fleet and take part in the Crimson Fleet questline to obtain this ship for free in Starfield.

UC Prison Shuttle has the following stats

Crew Capacity 1 Fuel 280 Hull 418 Cargo Capacity 1890 Max, 0 Shielded Jump 15 Lightyears Weapons – Value 7398

Starborn Guardian – NG+ reward

The only ship that can be obtained by completing Starfield and starting a NG+. When players start a new game plus in Starfield, they will get the Starborn Guardian ship for free.

Starborn Guardian has the following stats

Crew Capacity 5 Fuel 1500 Hull 649 Cargo Capacity 950 Max, 150 Shielded Jump 30 Lightyears Weapons SOL – 24 TOR – 70 Value 61095

Steal parked ships or from NPCs

Other than all the ships, players can also steal as many ships as they want. All Hostile faction ships and civilian ships are free to take and you can register them as your own. As such, almost any ship you see in Starfield is a free ship for yourself.

You can also sometimes find a ship parked on a planet’s surface. You will have to use a digipick to get in but once you gain access, you can claim that ship as your own. One of the earliest free ships I found this way was a UC Longhaul on Jemison, near the Fracking Station fast travel point.