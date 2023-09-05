Starfield Deputized Walkthrough

“Deputized” is the second mission in the Freestar Collective storyline in Starfield and is necessary if you want to become a part of the faction. During the mission, you will need to go through a series of challenges to prove that you are worthy of the esteemed organization.

If you pass all the objectives with flying colors, you’ll become a part of the Freestar Collective Ranger. That way you can add another faction under your belt. If you need help with the whole mission, here is a detailed walkthrough of what you need to do.

How to unlock the Deputized mission

Unlocking the Deputized mission in Starfield is going to require you to complete the Job Gone Wrong. It is going to be the first mission when you come to Akila City. To jog your memory a little bit, you will need to successfully save hostages from a group of robbers.

Due to your extensive skills, Daniel Blake, a higher-up in Freestar Rangers will offer you to join the force. Which in turn will trigger the Deputized mission.

How to complete Deputized in Starfield

The Deputized mission is part of the process of joining the Freestar Collective Faction. Your performance during the Job Gone Wrong mission might’ve impressed Daniel but he still wants you to put your foot down and really prove it.

Complete Task From The Terminal

For that, you will need to head to The Rock, the headquarters for Freestar Rangers. On the second floor, you are going to find Emma Wilcox. Have a chat with her and she will direct you to the terminal with four different missions on it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will have to complete at least one of four to earn your place in the organization. Here are the four mentioned missions and how you can do them.

Kill the Outlaw Captain on Maheo IV-b

Head to the Maheo IV-b, a moon with severe atmospheric conditions. There you will find a pharmaceutical company inside which resides the Outlaw Captain. If you are feeling like it, you can kill everyone but killing only the captain will do just fine.

Kill the Outlaw Gang Leader on Altair IV-c

Same thing, just a different planet. Though this time you can get yourself a robot companion to help deal with enemies. The captain will be inside the plant. Evicerate and evacuate. Simple as that.

Destroy the Crimson Fleet Captain at Sirius

Head to Sirus III-a in Sirus Star system. Engage in a dogfight with the captain of the Crimson Fleet. Defeat him and you are done for the day.

Rescue Hostage at Maheo III-b

A Freestar Rangers captain has been kidnapped along with a ship. Locate the ship, attack it, defeat all enemies, and recuse the captain to end the mission.

Get ready for your first assignment

Once you have completed at least one of the four missions, you can come back to The Rock and inform Marshal Daniel Blake.

He will officially welcome you to the Freestar Ranger’s Fleet. You will be given your official Deadeye Pistol, Uniform, Badge, and Hat. Put them on and let’s head out towards our first mission.

Help the farmer on Montara Luna

Your first task is to respond to a call about unknown entities causing trouble on an old woman’s farm. Head to Montara Luna and talk to the old lady. She will make you fully aware of the situation and you need to find and follow the tracks leading into a canyon.

On your way, you’ll encounter multiple enemies such as Swaming Sunflower, Land Mines, Pack Octomaggots, and humans with a turret. Once you are past all of that, you will reach the location where the troublemakers are residing.

No matter how you talk to them, in the end, you will have to take them and recover the “Job Done” data slate off his body. Show it to Emma Wilcox, and return to the old farmer lady (Ms. Waggoner). After you are done having a chat with her, the mission will be concluded.

Starfield – Deputized mission rewards

Following are the rewards and loot you’ll get in exchange for your time and effort in completing the Deputized mission in Starfield.