Remnant 2 Engram Locations And How To Use Them

As you start playing Remnant 2, you will be given a choice of selecting your Archetype which will be your starting class. It will remain the same throughout the game until you unlock your secondary Archetype slot. Now you’ll be able to unlock your secondary Archetype and, in a way, multi-class. You can do so with a specific material called Engrams.

To craft these Engrams, you must have the unique crafting material that you need to take to Wallace in Ward 13. Talk to him and then hand over the material and he’ll craft the Engram for you. Doing so will unlock the particular Archetype for you.

Engram locations in Remnant 2

To craft Engrams in Remnant 2, you must have their unique Crafting Material, 10x Lumenite Crystals (Upgrade Materials), and 1000x Scraps.

You can get Lumenite Crystals and scraps of dropped items after you kill bosses and some elites. So keep hunting enemies and you’ll farm them.

You can also get Scraps from enemies as drops and also from the chests. Now let’s go through how you can acquire certain Engrams in Remnant 2 and what you need to get them.

Caduceus Idol

You can get the Caduceus Idol Engram from Wallace once you give him the Medic Pin, 10x Lumenite Crystals, 1000x Scraps. You can purchase Medic Pin for 1500x Scraps from Dr. Norah, who resides in Ward 13.

After getting all the materials, head to Wallace in Ward 13, and he will craft you a Caduceus Idol Engram. This will give you the abilities of the Medic Archetype.

Golden Compass

Golden Compass is an Engram that you will get from Wallace if you have the Broken Compass, 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps. Broken Compass is a rare item, and you can only get it if you defeat a boss named Annihilation. He is the final boss of the campaign mode in Remnant 2 found at the Root Earth area.

After acquiring all the items, take them to Wallace in Ward 13, and he will give you the Golden Compass Engram. This in turn gives you the Explorer Archetype abilities.

Iron Cylinder

You can get Iron Cylinder Engram crafted by Wallace when you hand over the Worn Cylinder, 10 x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000 Scraps.

To get your hands on Worn Cylinder, you must ask Mudooth to tell you his stories after finishing the second world. He will reward you with Worn Cylinder for listening to his stories.

Wallace will use up the materials to craft an Iron Cylinder Engram for you. This will unlock the Gunslinger Archetype.

Philosopher’s Stone

To get the Philosopher’s Stone Engram you must have the Mysterious Stone, 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps. To get this rare Crafting Material, you must travel to Losomn.

There, you must start Manticora from the Drain Event and head into the sewer drain at the map’s edge. Here, you will come up against the Manticora enemy. Defeat him to get the Mysterious Stone.

Once you have all the necessary materials, take them to Wallace. He will craft you the Philosopher’s Stone Engram in Remnant 2 which will give you the Alchemist Archetype.

Silent Whistle

You can get Silent Whistle Engram from Wallace in Ward 13. Although, you must have the Old Whistle (Crafting Material), 10x Lumemite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps as well. The Old Whistle can be bought from Mudtooth in exchange for 1500x Scraps. Equipping the Silent Whistle will give the abilities of the Handler Archetype.

Sniper War Medal

Sniper War Medal is another Engram that will give you the abilities of a Hunter Archetype if equipped. However, you must need Rusty Medal (Crafting Material), 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps to craft Sniper War Medal.

To get your hands on Rusty Medal, travel to the Firing range in Ward 13 and purchase it from Brabus for 1500 Scraps. When you have all the items, take them to Wallace, and he will craft the medal for you.

Tome of The Bringer

You can get the Tome of The Bringer Engram from Wallace. However, you must have the Faded Grimoire (Crafting Material), 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps. For Faded Grimoire, you must have 15 Bloodmoon essence.

To get this essence, you must kill the Root Wisps upon the arrival of the red moon (Bloodmoon in Yaesha) Once you have 15x Bloodmoon essence, go to Bloodmoon Alter in Yaesha and exchange them for a Faded Grimoire.

After getting all the materials, go to Wallace, and he will craft you Tome of The Bringer, which gives you the abilities of the Summoner Archetype.

Steel Enswell

You can get Steel Enswell Engram from Wallace in Ward 13. However, you must have 1 Old Metal Tool, 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000 Scraps. You can purchase the Old Metal Tool from Reggie for 1500x Scraps. Equipping the Steel Enswell Engram will give you the abilities of the Challenger Archetype.

Drzyr Caliper

Drzyr Caliper is another Engram that you can get from Wallace. You must hand over the Alien Device, 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps. To get the Alien Device, you must head to the Eon Vault in N’Erud. But before you head out, you need to purchase the Purified Salve from Dr Norah.

Once you have the item, look for the foggy area in Eon Vault. Consume the Purified Salve before heading in because it cures the curse effect. It also gives you resistance to Blight.

Now look around and you will find the Alien Device. Once you have all the items for Drzyr Caliper, take them to Wallace, and he will craft you the Engram in Remnant 2. This will give you the abilities of Engineer Archetype.

Serrated Root Blade

You can get Serrated Root Blade Engram from Wallace when you hand over the Wooden Shiv, 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps. To Acquire a Wooden Shiv, travel to the Corrupted Harbor in Root Earth.

Search for a Blue Sparkle Stone in the harbor. Once you have found it, hit it with the Dreamcatcher which will convert it into the Walker’s Dream. After using this item, you will come to encounter a boss called Bane.

Defeat the boss, and you will get the Wooden Shiv. Take all the materials to Wallace, and he will craft you the Serrated Root. This gives you the abilities of the Invader Archetype.

Hexahedron

Hexahedron is an Engram that will give you the abilities of an Archon Archetype. However, to craft the Engram, you must have the Strange Box, 10x Lumenite Crystals, and 1000x Scraps. To get the Strange Box, you must complete the Labyrinth Backroom Event.

Take all the items to Wallace, and he will craft you the Hexahedron Engram in Remnant 2.

How to Use Engrams in Remnant 2?

Before you go looking for Wallace for Engrams, you need to progress into the story until your current Archetype is at 10 Level. Once you are at the required level, you can go to Wallace, who resides near the Docks in Ward 13.

Engram is a valuable item that gives you the abilities of various Archetypes or classes. Once you have the Engram, you can equip it into the Engram slot and get your secondary archetype. You can only have one Engram selected at a time.