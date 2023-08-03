How To Unlock Archon Archetype In Remnant 2

When it comes to the best classes, look no further than the Archon archetype which is easily one of the strongest archetypes in Remnant 2.

That, though, may prove a little tricky because you will not find Archon in your in-game list of archetypes. Remnant 2 carefully hides Archon as a secret archetype for players to discover and unlock while progressing. This alone should convince you of doing a second playthrough.

If you are not satisfied enough with the four-five archetypes you start off with and want something way more powerful to play with, then it might be time to start the hunt for the Archon archetype in Remnant 2.

How to unlock the Archon archetype in Remnant 2

To unlock the secret Archon class, you need to craft the Hexahedron Engram at Wallace in the Ward 13 area of Remnant 2. That is how you are going to gain access to the Archon-exclusive skills, perks, and traits.

However, crafting Hexahedron is easier said than done. You need 1,000x Scrap, 10x Lumenite Crystal, and a Strange Box. The first couple of items should not be a problem since they need to be farmed all the time for crafting purposes.

The Strange Box, though, is a unique crafting material that is only used to craft the Hexahedron Engram in Remnant 2.

Making it even more problematic is that you need to head into the Labyrinth and complete its Labyrinth Backrooms event to get the Strange Box.

This hidden area is in the Corrupted Biome of the Labyrinth. To access it, you will have to be in the corrupted state which requires you to equip a set of very specific items and archetypes. Finding these items will be the lengthiest part of your quest in unlocking the Archon archetype in Remnant 2.

If you already have the items, then you are good to go directly into the Corrupted Biome. Here is a list of all the items/Archetypes you need to acquire before you can access the hidden area:

Explorer Archetype: Level 10 (with Fortune Hunter skill)

Level 10 (with Fortune Hunter skill) Invader Archetype: Level 5 (with Worm Hole skill)

Level 5 (with Worm Hole skill) Void Heart (Relic): find the orb in the void portal of Alepsis-Taura after defeating Sha’Hala

find the orb in the void portal of Alepsis-Taura after defeating Sha’Hala Ford’s Scattergun (Long Gun): wielded by the Explorer Archetype – can also be found in a secret area in the Eternal Empress’s area in Yaesha

wielded by the Explorer Archetype – can also be found in a secret area in the Eternal Empress’s area in Yaesha Labyrinth Staff (Melee Weapon): defeat the Bastion in the Labyrinth

defeat the Bastion in the Labyrinth Cube Gun (Handgun): craft at McCabe after obtaining the Conflux Prism

craft at McCabe after obtaining the Conflux Prism Zania’s Malice (Ring 1): found inside the Root Earth’s Ashen Wasteland

found inside the Root Earth’s Ashen Wasteland Anastasija’s Inspiration (Ring 2): can be found on Root Earth or purchased

can be found on Root Earth or purchased Black Cat Band (Ring 3): can be obtained from Reggie’s Shop

can be obtained from Reggie’s Shop Amber Moonstone (Ring 4)

Leto’s Amulet (Amulet): obtained from Reggie

Once you have obtained all of the items, equip them all at once to be considered corrupted. With that done, you can then move to the next phase of the process to unlock the Archon archetype in Remnant 2.

Finding the Strange Box in the Corrupted Biome

When you are corrupted, you are considered eligible to enter the Corrupted Biome. For that, you will have to find the Shifting Portal, located in the Labyrinth.

This portal will be just ahead through the cross-shaped door that you can find up ahead of the stairs. Wait for the portal to shift to an area that looks like a fall to certain death.

You must walk through the portal when this area is displayed. You will surely fall but will find yourself landing on a platform that wasn’t there before, safe and sound.

Walk down the path and make a right to arrive at the gate leading to the Corrupted Biome You can use a Biome Portal Key to unlock the gate and enter the Backrooms.

This is a large maze, which you only have 1 minute and 30 seconds to explore, after which you will be removed from it. The maze contains a lot of amazing rewards, including the Strange Box, which can be used to create the Archon Engram.

To locate this item you will have to reach a specific point in the game. Follow the order of movement – right, right, second left, right, left, left, right, left, right.

If the steps are followed correctly, you will arrive exactly at the Strange Box’s location. However, do remember that you need to reach the location within 90 seconds, otherwise, you will be kicked out of the maze. There is no limit to how many times you can try though, so it’s not a total failure.

Trade the Strange Box in for the Hexahedron

Upon obtaining the Strange Box, there is only one more step left to obtaining the Archon Archetype. This step is exactly the same as what you would do to unlock any other Archetype.

Trade the Strange Box for the Hexahedron with Wallace. However, you will also have to give the guy 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Lumenite along with the Strange Box.

Once you receive the Hexahedron, you will be all set to equip the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2.