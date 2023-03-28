Persona 5 Royal Best Weapons For Each Character

Weapons play a very significant role in Persona 5 Royal combats. Persona 5 Royal offers different kinds of unique weapons that a player can choose from. Each weapon has additional accuracy and attack damage.

As you progress further into the story, your enemy gets tougher. So, to keep up the tide, you must be equipped with a good weapon for combat with suitable parameters. Your gun will decide the outcome of your battles with the enemy.

As mentioned above, Persona 5 Royal offers different kinds of weapons for players. But, these unique weapons are equipped by different combatant characters. Each character has a set of weapons they can use in combat.

To help you out, we have put up a guide to find out what are the best and most potent weapons Persona 5 Royal offers for each character:

Best Weapons for Joker

Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost is the best weapon for Joker. It has the highest attack-to-accuracy ratio and reduces curse damage in Persona 5 Royal. This Dagger offers quite the look with high stats. To get Paradise Lost, complete the whole game and start the New Game+.

You will need a black Kogatana for this and a confidant rank 10 with Ann Takamaki, Hifumi Togo, and Sae Niijima. You will also need Joker’s ultimate persona called, Satanael for this. When you start the new game, you can get this by itemization.

Stats

Attack 290 Accuracy 92 Effect Reduces Curse Damage Price – Acquiring Mean Electric Chair Execution of Satanael

Punish Dagger

Punish Dagger is another great melee weapon for Joker in Persona 5 Royal. It is best for raw damage and available without New Game+. At this point in the game, it is the best weapon for Joker. You don’t need itemization to get this, as you can buy it from Untouchables.

Stats

Attack 316 Accuracy 98 Effect – Price – Acquiring Mean Bought from Untouchables

Nataraja EX

Nataraja EX is the best weapon for Joker in the ranged weapon category. It is an excellent general-purpose pick for Joker, as it gives a +5 bonus to all stats.

This pistol can be obtained by itemizing Joker’s persona Metatron through electric chair execution.

Stats

Attack 330 Accuracy 85 Effect +5 in all stats Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Metatron

Best Weapon for Ryuji

Megido Fire

Megido Fire is a ranged weapon incendiary gun in Persona 5. It is the best weapon for protagonist Ryuji. It is used to have early domination in combat with insanely high accuracy and power. To obtain Megido Fire, you will need a model gun and use it to fuse with the persona Shiva. The itemization will result in Megido Fire.

Stats

Attack 380 Accuracy 98 Effect Critical rate up (low) Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Shiva

Imprisoned Mjolnir

As you might have heard in Norse Mythology, Mjolnir is a hefty hammer that only the worthy can wield. Ryuji is also able to use this in Persona 5 Royal.

Electric chair execution of persona Thor can obtain Mjolnir.

Stats

Attack 288 Accuracy 88 Effect Electrical attack high Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Thor

Pumpkin Buster

Pumpkin Buster is a shotgun and a ranged weapon for Ryuji. This weapon inflicts burns on the enemy. You can also pair its burn effect with the wind effect from Joker.

You can obtain this through the electric chair execution of Jack O’ Lantern’s persona.

Stats

Attack 150 Accuracy 85 Effect Inflicts Burn High Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Jack O’ Lantern

Best Weapon for Morgana

Claiomh Solais

Claiomh Solais is the best wepon for protagonist Morgana. It is a luminous blade sword and is also one of the four treasures of Dannan. It has a high attack and accuracy value. You will need Black Kogatana for this and a confident rank of 10 with Haru Okumura. You will need Mother Harlot’s persona of Morgana. Itemization of these will result in Claiomh Solais.

Stats

Attack 280 Accuracy 90 Effect SP +50 Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of mother harlot

Sudarshana EX

Sudharshana EX is a ranged slingshot weapon for Morgana. Its special effect is that it inflicts dizziness after attacking an enemy.

The electric chair execution of Vishnu can obtain it.

Stats

Attack 315 Accuracy 90 Effect Dizziness High Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Vishnu

Megistos Sword

Megistos Sword is an excellent alternative to Claiomh Solais as it takes time to acquire it. It is a mighty sword that lands Morgana’s critical wind attack in P5R.

It can be bought through Untouchables for 55600 Yen.

Stats

Attack 290 Accuracy 97 Effect Wind Effect High Price 55600 Yen Acquiring Mean Bought from Untouchables

Best Weapon for Ann

Dainaraka Whip

Dainaraka Whip is the best melee weapon for Ann. Its best used is to inflict freeze on the enemy. It offers excellent parameters for attack and accuracy. You will need a Black forest persona for this weapon. Fuse it during a Fusion alarm in the Velvet room, and you will get Dainaraka Whip.

Stats

Attack 280 Accuracy 90 Effect Inflict Freeze Price – Acquiring Mean Fusion alarm of Black Forest.

Gungnir R

Another Norse Mythology themed weapon in Persona 5 Royal is Gungnir. It is the spear of Odin, the ultimate emperor of persona. It’s a potent weapon that causes despair in the enemy.

It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Odin.

Stats

Attack 340 Accuracy 90 Effect Despair Medium Price – Acquiring Mean Electric Chair execution of Odin

Best Weapon for Yusuke

Usumidori

Usumidori is the best and strongest melee weapon for Yusuke. Its best trait is that it causes fear in the enemy after the attack. It also offers high-end physical power stats. You will need Black Kogatana for this. Fuse it with the persona Yoshitsune. The itemization will result in Usumidori.

Stats

Attack 292 Accuracy 88 Effect +Fear High Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Yoshitsune

Providence

Providence is the most potent ranged weapon for Yusuke. Its special effect is that it gives an agility bonus on attacks.

It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Uriel during the fusion alarm.

Stats

Attack 350 Accuracy 75 Effect +12 agility Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Uriel

Hizutsu

Hizutsu is an excellent alternative to Providence. Although it doesn’t offer any particular effects, it generates more firepower.

This can be bought from untouchables for 43800 Yen.

Stats

Attack 245 Accuracy 75 Effect – Price – Acquiring Mean Bought from untouchables for 43800 Yen

Best Weapon for Makoto

Sabazios

Sabazios is the most potent melee weapon for Makoto. This weapon makes her deadly to late-end enemies by providing an increased critical rate. You will need Black Kogatana and confidant rank 10 of Makoto. It can be fused with Cybele’s persona. The itemization will result in Sabazios.

Stats

Attack 280 Accuracy 90 Effect Critical Rate Up High Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Cybele

Mirrimina EX

It is a ranged pistol weapon for Makoto. It provides +5 Magic ability as well as healing ability.

This can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Yurlungur persona.

Stats

Attack 220 Accuracy 75 Effect +5 Magic ability Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Yurlungur

Judge End

Judge end is a very powerful pistol and the best-ranged weapon for Makoto. It has a fantastic power booster. Judge End increases all abilities of Makoto by +11.

It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Michael’s persona in the fusion alarm.

Stats

Attack 340 Accuracy 70 Effect +11 all stats Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Michael

Best Weapons for Haru

Fleurs Du Mal

Fleurs Du mal offers the highest physical attack value for the protagonist Haru. This weapon grants a magic boost by making the enemy dizzy. It provides a high physical attack value. It required Black Kogatana and confidant rank 10 of Ichiko Ohya. Fleurs Du Mal can be obtained by itemizing the Beelzebub persona with black Kogatana.

Stats

Attack 308 Accuracy 86 Effect Magic +5 and Infict Dizzy High Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Beelzebub

Death Axe

Death axe is a deadly weapon for Haru to fight the final boss in Qliphoth World. It is Haru’s best melee weapon for the game.

Its special effect is that it can inflict despair on the enemy after the attack.

It is obtained from the chest in the Qliphoth world.

Stats

Attack 293 Accuracy 92 Effect Magic +5 and Infict Dizzy High Price – Acquiring Mean Obtained from the chest in Qliphoth world.

Pendemonium

Pendemonium is the best-ranged weapon for Haru. Pandemonium is one of the best grenade launchers in Persona 5 Royal. Unfortunately, it has no special effect.

It can be bought from the untouchables for 53400 yen.

Stats

Attack 300 Accuracy 70 Effect – Price 53400 yen Acquiring Mean Bought from untouchables

Best Weapon for Akechi

Hinokagutsuchi II

Hinokagutsuchi II is a Royal Exclusive melee weapon of Akechi and is the most complicated weapon to get in the game. It has insane attack damage and inflicts high burn on enemies. Hinokagutsuchi II can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Futsunushi persona.

Stats

Attack 350 Accuracy 90 Effect Inflict Burn Damage High Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Futsunushi

Ancient Day

The ancient day is Akechi’s best-ranged weapon in persona 5 Royal. Ancient days provide a +6 increase in all stats.

It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Vohu Mana persona.

Stats

Attack 350 Accuracy 85 Effect +6 increase in all stats Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Vohu Mana

Doomsday

Doomsday is an excellent alternative to Ancient day. It has almost similar stats to Ancient Day. Doomsday provides +5 accuracy in all stats.

It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Vohu Maru persona.

Stats

Attack 330 Accuracy 85 Effect +5 increase in all stats Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Vohu Mana

Best Weapons for Kasumi

Sword of Sinai II

The newbie character in Persona 5 Royal, Kasumi, uses a powerful melee weapon called Sword of Sinai II. Its special effect is that it inflicts dizziness on the enemy after the attack.

It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Sandalphon with a Black Koganata. The itemization will result in the Sword of Sinai.

Stats

Attack 365 Accuracy 95 Effect Inflicts Dizziness High Price – Acquiring Mean Electric chair execution of Sandalphon

Sahasrara II

Sahasrara II is the best ranged weapon for Kasumi in Persona 5 Royal. It is pretty similar to Akechi’s best melee weapon called Doomsday. Sahasrara II gives a +5 boost in all stats.

It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Ardra’s persona with a model gun.

Stats