Persona 5 Royal Best Weapons For Each Character

Weapons play a very significant role in Persona 5 Royal combats. Persona 5 Royal offers different kinds of unique weapons that a player can choose from. Each weapon has additional accuracy and attack damage.
As you progress further into the story, your enemy gets tougher. So, to keep up the tide, you must be equipped with a good weapon for combat with suitable parameters. Your gun will decide the outcome of your battles with the enemy.
As mentioned above, Persona 5 Royal offers different kinds of weapons for players. But, these unique weapons are equipped by different combatant characters. Each character has a set of weapons they can use in combat.
To help you out, we have put up a guide to find out what are the best and most potent weapons Persona 5 Royal offers for each character:
Jump To:
- Best Weapons for Joker
- Best Weapon for Ryuji
- Best Weapon for Morgana
- Best Weapon for Ann
- Best Weapon for Yusuke
- Best Weapon for Makoto
- Best Weapons for Haru
- Best Weapon for Akechi
- Best Weapons for Kasumi
Best Weapons for Joker
Paradise Lost
Paradise Lost is the best weapon for Joker. It has the highest attack-to-accuracy ratio and reduces curse damage in Persona 5 Royal. This Dagger offers quite the look with high stats. To get Paradise Lost, complete the whole game and start the New Game+.
You will need a black Kogatana for this and a confidant rank 10 with Ann Takamaki, Hifumi Togo, and Sae Niijima. You will also need Joker’s ultimate persona called, Satanael for this. When you start the new game, you can get this by itemization.
Stats
|Attack
|290
|Accuracy
|92
|Effect
|Reduces Curse Damage
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric Chair Execution of Satanael
Punish Dagger
Punish Dagger is another great melee weapon for Joker in Persona 5 Royal. It is best for raw damage and available without New Game+. At this point in the game, it is the best weapon for Joker. You don’t need itemization to get this, as you can buy it from Untouchables.
Stats
|Attack
|316
|Accuracy
|98
|Effect
|–
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Bought from Untouchables
Nataraja EX
Nataraja EX is the best weapon for Joker in the ranged weapon category. It is an excellent general-purpose pick for Joker, as it gives a +5 bonus to all stats.
This pistol can be obtained by itemizing Joker’s persona Metatron through electric chair execution.
Stats
|Attack
|330
|Accuracy
|85
|Effect
|+5 in all stats
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Metatron
Best Weapon for Ryuji
Megido Fire
Megido Fire is a ranged weapon incendiary gun in Persona 5. It is the best weapon for protagonist Ryuji. It is used to have early domination in combat with insanely high accuracy and power. To obtain Megido Fire, you will need a model gun and use it to fuse with the persona Shiva. The itemization will result in Megido Fire.
Stats
|Attack
|380
|Accuracy
|98
|Effect
|Critical rate up (low)
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Shiva
Imprisoned Mjolnir
As you might have heard in Norse Mythology, Mjolnir is a hefty hammer that only the worthy can wield. Ryuji is also able to use this in Persona 5 Royal.
Electric chair execution of persona Thor can obtain Mjolnir.
Stats
|Attack
|288
|Accuracy
|88
|Effect
|Electrical attack high
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Thor
Pumpkin Buster
Pumpkin Buster is a shotgun and a ranged weapon for Ryuji. This weapon inflicts burns on the enemy. You can also pair its burn effect with the wind effect from Joker.
You can obtain this through the electric chair execution of Jack O’ Lantern’s persona.
Stats
|Attack
|150
|Accuracy
|85
|Effect
|Inflicts Burn High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Jack O’ Lantern
Best Weapon for Morgana
Claiomh Solais
Claiomh Solais is the best wepon for protagonist Morgana. It is a luminous blade sword and is also one of the four treasures of Dannan. It has a high attack and accuracy value. You will need Black Kogatana for this and a confident rank of 10 with Haru Okumura. You will need Mother Harlot’s persona of Morgana. Itemization of these will result in Claiomh Solais.
Stats
|Attack
|280
|Accuracy
|90
|Effect
|SP +50
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of mother harlot
Sudarshana EX
Sudharshana EX is a ranged slingshot weapon for Morgana. Its special effect is that it inflicts dizziness after attacking an enemy.
The electric chair execution of Vishnu can obtain it.
Stats
|Attack
|315
|Accuracy
|90
|Effect
|Dizziness High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Vishnu
Megistos Sword
Megistos Sword is an excellent alternative to Claiomh Solais as it takes time to acquire it. It is a mighty sword that lands Morgana’s critical wind attack in P5R.
It can be bought through Untouchables for 55600 Yen.
Stats
|Attack
|290
|Accuracy
|97
|Effect
|Wind Effect High
|Price
|55600 Yen
|Acquiring Mean
|Bought from Untouchables
Best Weapon for Ann
Dainaraka Whip
Dainaraka Whip is the best melee weapon for Ann. Its best used is to inflict freeze on the enemy. It offers excellent parameters for attack and accuracy. You will need a Black forest persona for this weapon. Fuse it during a Fusion alarm in the Velvet room, and you will get Dainaraka Whip.
Stats
|Attack
|280
|Accuracy
|90
|Effect
|Inflict Freeze
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Fusion alarm of Black Forest.
Gungnir R
Another Norse Mythology themed weapon in Persona 5 Royal is Gungnir. It is the spear of Odin, the ultimate emperor of persona. It’s a potent weapon that causes despair in the enemy.
It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Odin.
You will get Dainaraka Whip.
Stats
|Attack
|340
|Accuracy
|90
|Effect
|Despair Medium
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric Chair execution of Odin
Best Weapon for Yusuke
Usumidori
Usumidori is the best and strongest melee weapon for Yusuke. Its best trait is that it causes fear in the enemy after the attack. It also offers high-end physical power stats. You will need Black Kogatana for this. Fuse it with the persona Yoshitsune. The itemization will result in Usumidori.
Stats
|Attack
|292
|Accuracy
|88
|Effect
|+Fear High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Yoshitsune
Providence
Providence is the most potent ranged weapon for Yusuke. Its special effect is that it gives an agility bonus on attacks.
It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Uriel during the fusion alarm.
Stats
|Attack
|350
|Accuracy
|75
|Effect
|+12 agility
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Uriel
Hizutsu
Hizutsu is an excellent alternative to Providence. Although it doesn’t offer any particular effects, it generates more firepower.
This can be bought from untouchables for 43800 Yen.
Stats
|Attack
|245
|Accuracy
|75
|Effect
|–
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Bought from untouchables for 43800 Yen
Best Weapon for Makoto
Sabazios
Sabazios is the most potent melee weapon for Makoto. This weapon makes her deadly to late-end enemies by providing an increased critical rate. You will need Black Kogatana and confidant rank 10 of Makoto. It can be fused with Cybele’s persona. The itemization will result in Sabazios.
Stats
|Attack
|280
|Accuracy
|90
|Effect
|Critical Rate Up High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Cybele
Mirrimina EX
It is a ranged pistol weapon for Makoto. It provides +5 Magic ability as well as healing ability.
This can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Yurlungur persona.
Stats
|Attack
|220
|Accuracy
|75
|Effect
|+5 Magic ability
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Yurlungur
Judge End
Judge end is a very powerful pistol and the best-ranged weapon for Makoto. It has a fantastic power booster. Judge End increases all abilities of Makoto by +11.
It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Michael’s persona in the fusion alarm.
Stats
|Attack
|340
|Accuracy
|70
|Effect
|+11 all stats
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Michael
Best Weapons for Haru
Fleurs Du Mal
Fleurs Du mal offers the highest physical attack value for the protagonist Haru. This weapon grants a magic boost by making the enemy dizzy. It provides a high physical attack value. It required Black Kogatana and confidant rank 10 of Ichiko Ohya. Fleurs Du Mal can be obtained by itemizing the Beelzebub persona with black Kogatana.
Stats
|Attack
|308
|Accuracy
|86
|Effect
|Magic +5 and Infict Dizzy High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Beelzebub
Death Axe
Death axe is a deadly weapon for Haru to fight the final boss in Qliphoth World. It is Haru’s best melee weapon for the game.
Its special effect is that it can inflict despair on the enemy after the attack.
It is obtained from the chest in the Qliphoth world.
Stats
|Attack
|293
|Accuracy
|92
|Effect
|Magic +5 and Infict Dizzy High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Obtained from the chest in Qliphoth world.
Pendemonium
Pendemonium is the best-ranged weapon for Haru. Pandemonium is one of the best grenade launchers in Persona 5 Royal. Unfortunately, it has no special effect.
It can be bought from the untouchables for 53400 yen.
Stats
|Attack
|300
|Accuracy
|70
|Effect
|–
|Price
|53400 yen
|Acquiring Mean
|Bought from untouchables
Best Weapon for Akechi
Hinokagutsuchi II
Hinokagutsuchi II is a Royal Exclusive melee weapon of Akechi and is the most complicated weapon to get in the game. It has insane attack damage and inflicts high burn on enemies. Hinokagutsuchi II can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Futsunushi persona.
Stats
|Attack
|350
|Accuracy
|90
|Effect
|Inflict Burn Damage High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Futsunushi
Ancient Day
The ancient day is Akechi’s best-ranged weapon in persona 5 Royal. Ancient days provide a +6 increase in all stats.
It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Vohu Mana persona.
Stats
|Attack
|350
|Accuracy
|85
|Effect
|+6 increase in all stats
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Vohu Mana
Doomsday
Doomsday is an excellent alternative to Ancient day. It has almost similar stats to Ancient Day. Doomsday provides +5 accuracy in all stats.
It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of the Vohu Maru persona.
Stats
|Attack
|330
|Accuracy
|85
|Effect
|+5 increase in all stats
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Vohu Mana
Best Weapons for Kasumi
Sword of Sinai II
The newbie character in Persona 5 Royal, Kasumi, uses a powerful melee weapon called Sword of Sinai II. Its special effect is that it inflicts dizziness on the enemy after the attack.
It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Sandalphon with a Black Koganata. The itemization will result in the Sword of Sinai.
Stats
|Attack
|365
|Accuracy
|95
|Effect
|Inflicts Dizziness High
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Sandalphon
Sahasrara II
Sahasrara II is the best ranged weapon for Kasumi in Persona 5 Royal. It is pretty similar to Akechi’s best melee weapon called Doomsday. Sahasrara II gives a +5 boost in all stats.
It can be obtained by the electric chair execution of Ardra’s persona with a model gun.
Stats
|Attack
|345
|Accuracy
|90
|Effect
|+5 boost in all stats
|Price
|–
|Acquiring Mean
|Electric chair execution of Ardrs