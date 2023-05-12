Persona 5 Ichiko Confidant Cooperation Guide

In our Persona 5 Confidant Cooperation Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about ranking up with Devil, Ichiko Ohya; along with their cooperation abilities.

For more help on Persona 5, check out our Romance Guide, Jobs Guide, and New Game Plus Guide.

Persona 5 Ichiko Confidant Cooperation

Devil – Ichiko Ohya

This guide covers all the conversations you can have with the devilish Ichiko Ohya in the game. You find in a bar in Shinjuku. You don’t really need any Attributes to max the relationship with her

Rank 1

How to Gain : Meet her at the Crossroads Bar. You might have met her beforehand at this point.

The Rumored Scoop

Makes it easier to drop alert level in Palaces. The alert levels will also decrease overnight.

Rank 2

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

“Mishima might…”

“It’s for the article.”

This also opens the Bonus Up Charm and Rumored Scoop ability; security does not increase in palaces

Rank 3

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“You shouldn’t make assumptions.”

“Was she falsely accused?”

Rank 4

How to Gain : Any Choice

The most impactful option is “Both Worth”.

Shocking Scoop

Makes it easier to drop alert level in Palaces.

Rank 5

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“That’s unforgivable.” or “That sounds like defamation.”

Rank 6

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“He must not like you.”

“You should trust in her.”

“You’re a great journalist.” or “That’s the spirit.”

Rank 7

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“Let’s think of another way.” or “Don’t let him provoke you.” or “Calm down.” {first two are the better choice to increase charm)

“You’re charming as you are.” or “You should work on that.” {first is the better option to increase charm)

Outrageous Scoop

Makes it easier to drop alert level in Palaces.

Rank 8

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices Along with Complete Fighting for Truth in Journalism:

“You seem tired.”

After this a sidequest / request for Mementos is unlocked: Fighting for Truth in Journalism.

Complete the Fighting for Truth in Journalism sidequest in Mementos, then return to Ichiko to rank up.

Rank 9

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:At this point, the option for romance is open. The first option for both 4th and 5th choice will lead to romance, whereas the second leads to friendship

“You’re not giving up, are you?”

“I can’t leave you.” or “I want to help.”

“I took it seriously.” or “I didn’t take it seriously.”

“I love you, Ichiko.” or “I’m just kidding.”

Rank 10

How to Gain : Max Rank, Any Choice

Legendary Scoop

Nullifies alert level in Palaces.