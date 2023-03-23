Persona 5 Electric Chair Items Guide

One of the returning things from the franchise that Persona 5 Royal features is the Velvet Room. You can fuse Personas and create new Personas in this room. The Velvet Room contains the Persona 5 Electric Chair where you can execute different Personas to obtain unique game items, which are hard to get otherwise.
To access the Electric Chair, first, you need to secure the route to the treasure in Madarame’s Palace. When you try to leave, you will be summoned to the Velvet Room and be informed that Electric Chair Execution is available.
You will also unlock an achievement, “A Grand Experiment,” when using the Electric Chair for the first time.
How Electric Chair execution works
You can get to the Electric Chair by having a chitchat with the twins, Justine and Caroline. Remember that you must first have a Persona in your possession that you wish to execute. After you select the Itemize Persona option, you will automatically get an item to use with Arsene. So, make sure you have it already.
When selecting a Persona, you will see a list of items that you can obtain by executing the Persona. The selected Persona will then be executed and provide a unique item in return. However, remember that you must have the required materials to perform the execution.
What items can be obtained through Persona 5 Electric Chair
You will get various items using the Electric Chair in Persona 5. the items are of different types, which we have covered below.
Ultimate Weapons
To get Ultimate Weapons in Persona 5, you must itemize the Personas with the Electric Chair. Each character in the game has their unique ultimate weapon, and you can have it by executing the specific Personas.
Accessories
You can get a variety of accessories by executing the Personas in Electric Chair. These accessories provide various benefits to the player, such as increased health, defense, and resistance to specific attacks.
Skill Cards
Skill Cards will help you to teach new skills to a Persona. You will get these cards through Electric Chair execution in Persona 5 Royal. They are a great way to improve the abilities of your Personas.
Role Fusion Alarm
You will find a new feature in Persona 5 Royal called the Fusion Alarm. It is a special event that can happen during the fusion process. If this happens, the resulting Persona will have increased stats and can even learn new skills.
When the Fusion Alarm is active, executing a Persona in the Electric Chair will result in even better Persona 5 items.
Persona 5 Royal Executions and Items
You can execute a plethora of Personas in the Electric Chair, each of which will result in obtaining a different item. We have categorized the Personas by the type of arcana in Persona 5 Royal.