Persona 5 Electric Chair Items Guide

One of the returning things from the franchise that Persona 5 Royal features is the Velvet Room. You can fuse Personas and create new Personas in this room. The Velvet Room contains the Persona 5 Electric Chair where you can execute different Personas to obtain unique game items, which are hard to get otherwise.

To access the Electric Chair, first, you need to secure the route to the treasure in Madarame’s Palace. When you try to leave, you will be summoned to the Velvet Room and be informed that Electric Chair Execution is available.

You will also unlock an achievement, “A Grand Experiment,” when using the Electric Chair for the first time.

How Electric Chair execution works

You can get to the Electric Chair by having a chitchat with the twins, Justine and Caroline. Remember that you must first have a Persona in your possession that you wish to execute. After you select the Itemize Persona option, you will automatically get an item to use with Arsene. So, make sure you have it already.

When selecting a Persona, you will see a list of items that you can obtain by executing the Persona. The selected Persona will then be executed and provide a unique item in return. However, remember that you must have the required materials to perform the execution.

What items can be obtained through Persona 5 Electric Chair

You will get various items using the Electric Chair in Persona 5. the items are of different types, which we have covered below.

Ultimate Weapons

To get Ultimate Weapons in Persona 5, you must itemize the Personas with the Electric Chair. Each character in the game has their unique ultimate weapon, and you can have it by executing the specific Personas.

Accessories

You can get a variety of accessories by executing the Personas in Electric Chair. These accessories provide various benefits to the player, such as increased health, defense, and resistance to specific attacks.

Skill Cards

Skill Cards will help you to teach new skills to a Persona. You will get these cards through Electric Chair execution in Persona 5 Royal. They are a great way to improve the abilities of your Personas.

Role Fusion Alarm

You will find a new feature in Persona 5 Royal called the Fusion Alarm. It is a special event that can happen during the fusion process. If this happens, the resulting Persona will have increased stats and can even learn new skills.

When the Fusion Alarm is active, executing a Persona in the Electric Chair will result in even better Persona 5 items.

Persona 5 Royal Executions and Items

You can execute a plethora of Personas in the Electric Chair, each of which will result in obtaining a different item. We have categorized the Personas by the type of arcana in Persona 5 Royal.

Fool Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
ArseneArsene’s Cane (weapon for Joker)The Great Thief Stick
ObariyonLucky PunchMiracle Punch
High PixieMagaruGarula
Black FrostNaraka Whip (weapon for Ann)Dainaraka Whip
Crystal SkullCrystal SkullCrystal Skull R
OseCounterstrikeHigh Counter
   
LegionFoul BreathStagnant Air
BugsBear Gloves (weapon for Makoto)Big Bear Gloves
VishnuSudarshana (gun for Morgana)Sudarshana EX

Priestess Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
SilkySilk Dress (armor for females)Fine Silk Dress
ApsarasMediaDiarama
Kikuri-HimeEnergy DropEnergy Shower
IsisKougaMakouga
ScathachMakarakarnTetrakarn
SarasvatiMediaramaDiarahan
SkadiSnow Queen’s Whip (weapon for Ann)Snow Queen’s Whip II
Koh-i-NoorKoh-i-Noor (accessory)Koh-i-Noor R

Empress

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
Queen’s NecklaceQueen’s Necklace (accessory)Queen’s Necklace R
YaksiniHysterical SlapOni-Kagura
LamiaRakukajaMarakukaja
HaritiRevival Charm (accessory)Rejuvenate Charm
DakiniTempest SlashMyriad Slashes
TitaniaFreidyneMafreidyne
KaliNull PsyRepel Psy
AlilatMabufudyneDiamond Dust
Mother HarlotClaiomh Solais (weapon for Morgana)Claiomh Solais R

Emperor Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
RegentRegent (accessory)Regent R
EligorTarukajaMatarukaja
SetantaRebellion Anklet (accessory)Revolution Anklet
ThothMafreilaFreidyne
BarongZiodyneMaziodyne
King FrostKing Frost Cape (armor for everyone)King Frost Cape EX
OberonHeat WaveVorpal Blade
BaalYagrush (gun for Haru)Yagrush EX
OdinWild Hunt (gun for Ann)Gungnir

Hierophant Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
BerithCleavePower Slash
OrobasRakundaMarakunda
AnzuGarulaMagarula
DaisoujouSpiral Blessing Ring (accessory)Divine Ring
MishagujiSpiral Karma Ring (accessory)Mystic Ring
BishamontenMafreidyneAtomic Flare
KohryuSpiral Mystic Ring (accessory)Dragon’s Heart

Lovers Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
PixieStatic Ring (accessory)Spiral Static Ring
Saki MitamaEnergy CharmSpiral Energy Charm
Ame-no-UzumeSenryou Yakusha (weapon for Yusuke)Senryou Yakusha R
Leanan SidheMudoMamudo
KushinadaCure Charm (accessory)Spiral Cure Charm
NarcissusDazzlerNocturnal Flash
ParvatiNull IceRepel Ice
RaphaelNull BlessRepel Bless

Chariot Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
AgathionZioMazio
Shiki-OujiDouble ShotTriple Down
Ara MitamaNuclear Ring (accessory)Spiral Nuclear Ring
White RiderGun BoostGun Amp
SlimeTarundaMatarunda
ThorMjolnir (weapon for Ryuji)Imprisoned Mjolnir
Kin-KiVajra BlastVicious Strike
Chi YouRepel PhysDrain Phys
CerberusMegaton RaidGod’s Hand

Justice Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
AngelKouhaMakouha
ArchangelHamaMahama
PrincipalityBlessing Ring (accessory)Spiral Blessing Ring
PowerBless BoostBless Amp
MelchizedekHamaonMahamaon
DominionMakougaonDivine Judgment
ThroneSpiral Divine Ring (accessory)Judgment Cross
UrielHeaven’s Gate (gun for Yusuke)Providence

Hermit Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
BicornLungeAssault Dive
KoropokguruBufuMabufu
Ippon-DataraSledgehammerFlash Bomb
SudamaMapsiPsio
NagaCounterCounterstrike
Kurama TenguWind Ring (accessory)Spiral Wind Ring
ArahabakiTapsuan (armor for females)Fine Tapsuan
KumbhandaTerror ClawBloodbath
KoumokutenRegenerate 2Regenerate 3
LoaOminous WordsAbysmal Surge
FafnirSpiral Reactor Ring (accessory)Fire Dragon Horn
Ongyo-kiMyriad Slash Belt (accessory)Sword Dance Belt

Fortune Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
Stone of SconeStone of Scone (accessory)Stone of Scone R
ClothoTetrajaMakarakarn
LachesisSnow Ring (accessory)Spiral Snow Ring
AtroposMaziongaZiodyne
FortunaLucky Robe (armor for females)Super Lucky Robe
NornRecarmSamarecarm
LakshmiAmrita Charm (accessory)Spiral Amrita Charma

Strength Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
KelpieGaruMagaru
ShiisaaDouble FangsCornered Fang
Zaou-GongenGod’s Hand BeltGigantomachia Belt
OniRampageKill Rush
OrlovOrlov (accessory)Orlov R
RakshasaRegenerate 1Regenerate 2
ZouchoutenSpark Ring (accessory)Spiral Spark Ring
ValkyrieRising SlashDeadly Fury
HanumanRuyi Jingu Bang (weapon for Ryuji)Fine Ruyi Jingu Bang
ChimeraNull FireDrain Fire

Death Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
MandrakeSukundaMasukunda
MokoiDekundaDekaja
MatadorBlood Red Capote (armor for males)Bloodied Capote
NueMaeihaEiga
PisacaHeadhunter Ladle (weapon for Morgana)Headhunter Ladle EX
Hope DiamondHope Diamond (accessory)Hope Diamond R
Hell BikerBlack Jacket (armor for males)Dark Jacket
Pale RiderHex Ring (accessory)Spiral Hex Ring
ChernobogMudoonMamudoon
MotNull ElecRepel Elec

Temperance Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
GenbuFrost Ring (accessory)Spiral Frost Ring
Koppa TenguBreeze Ring (accessory)Spiral Breeze Ring
MakamiFreiMafrei
JikokutenAssault Belt (accessory)Rush Belt
MitraDeath Contract (weapon for Haru)Death Promise
ByakkoSpiral Snow Ring (accessory)Blizzard Ring
Raja NagaThunder Ring (accessory)Spiral Thunder Ring
GabrielSpiral Blizzard RingDiamond Dust Lily
ArdhaSahasrara (gun for Kasumi)Sahasrara EX

Devil Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
IncubusDream NeedleDormin Rush
FlaurosGiant Slice Belt (accessory)Rising Slash Belt
AndrasEvil TouchEvil Smile
LilimIce BoostIce Amp
PazuzuSpiral Curse Ring (accessory)Hex Ring
BaphometBufudyneMabufudyne
NebirosMarin KarinBrain Jack
BelialMamudoonDemonic Decree
BeelzebubFleurs du Mal (weapon for Haru)Fleurs du Mal R

Star Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
VasukiK. Gohou (gun for Yusuke)K. Gouhou EX
SraoshaArchangel Bra (armor for females)High Archangel Bra
Neko ShogunCatnap (gun for Morgana)Cat Buster
KaiwanMakajamaMakajamaon
GarudaGarudyneMagarudyne
KodamaPsy Ring (accessory)Spiral Psy Ring

Moon Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
SuccubusBrain Shot (gun for Ann)Pink Buster
OnmorakiGrudge Ring (accessory)Spiral Grudge Ring
Black OozeHeadbuttMemory Blow
LilithNull NukeRepel Nuke
ByakheeNull WindRepel Wind
Sui-KiBufulaMabufula
MothmanSkull CrackerMind Slice
GirimehkalaSwift StrikeDeathbound
SandalphonSword of Sinai (weapon for Kasumi)Sword of Sinai II

Judgement Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
AnubisMakougaKougaon
MichaelJudge of Hell (gun for Makoto)Judge End
ShivaMegido Fire (gun for Ryuji)Megido Blaster
TrumpeterReactor Ring (accessory)Spiral Reactor Ring
Yamata-no-OrochiTriple DownOne-shot Kill
AbaddonMegaton Belt (accessory)God’s Hand Belt
SatanTantric Oath (armor for males)Tantric Oath R

Faith Arcana

PersonaItemFusion Alarm Item
UnicornMahamaHamaon
OkuninushiOfficial’s Robe (armor for males)Official’s Robe R
Cu ChulainnOne-shot KillRiot Gun
OrichalcumOrichalcum (accessory)Orichalcum R
AtavakaBrave BladeSword Dance
SiegfriedVorpal Blade Belt (accessory)Brave Belt
Tam LinFairy Knight Armor (armor for males)Fairy Hero Armor
PhoenixHeavensent Dress (armor for females)Godsent Dress
MariaSpiral Heal Charm (accessory)Rosary of Purity

