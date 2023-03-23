Persona 5 Electric Chair Items Guide

One of the returning things from the franchise that Persona 5 Royal features is the Velvet Room. You can fuse Personas and create new Personas in this room. The Velvet Room contains the Persona 5 Electric Chair where you can execute different Personas to obtain unique game items, which are hard to get otherwise.

To access the Electric Chair, first, you need to secure the route to the treasure in Madarame’s Palace. When you try to leave, you will be summoned to the Velvet Room and be informed that Electric Chair Execution is available.

You will also unlock an achievement, “A Grand Experiment,” when using the Electric Chair for the first time.

How Electric Chair execution works

You can get to the Electric Chair by having a chitchat with the twins, Justine and Caroline. Remember that you must first have a Persona in your possession that you wish to execute. After you select the Itemize Persona option, you will automatically get an item to use with Arsene. So, make sure you have it already.

When selecting a Persona, you will see a list of items that you can obtain by executing the Persona. The selected Persona will then be executed and provide a unique item in return. However, remember that you must have the required materials to perform the execution.

What items can be obtained through Persona 5 Electric Chair

You will get various items using the Electric Chair in Persona 5. the items are of different types, which we have covered below.

Ultimate Weapons

To get Ultimate Weapons in Persona 5, you must itemize the Personas with the Electric Chair. Each character in the game has their unique ultimate weapon, and you can have it by executing the specific Personas.

Accessories

You can get a variety of accessories by executing the Personas in Electric Chair. These accessories provide various benefits to the player, such as increased health, defense, and resistance to specific attacks.

Skill Cards

Skill Cards will help you to teach new skills to a Persona. You will get these cards through Electric Chair execution in Persona 5 Royal. They are a great way to improve the abilities of your Personas.

Role Fusion Alarm

You will find a new feature in Persona 5 Royal called the Fusion Alarm. It is a special event that can happen during the fusion process. If this happens, the resulting Persona will have increased stats and can even learn new skills.

When the Fusion Alarm is active, executing a Persona in the Electric Chair will result in even better Persona 5 items.

Persona 5 Royal Executions and Items

You can execute a plethora of Personas in the Electric Chair, each of which will result in obtaining a different item. We have categorized the Personas by the type of arcana in Persona 5 Royal.

Fool Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Arsene Arsene’s Cane (weapon for Joker) The Great Thief Stick Obariyon Lucky Punch Miracle Punch High Pixie Magaru Garula Black Frost Naraka Whip (weapon for Ann) Dainaraka Whip Crystal Skull Crystal Skull Crystal Skull R Ose Counterstrike High Counter Legion Foul Breath Stagnant Air Bugs Bear Gloves (weapon for Makoto) Big Bear Gloves Vishnu Sudarshana (gun for Morgana) Sudarshana EX

Priestess Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Silky Silk Dress (armor for females) Fine Silk Dress Apsaras Media Diarama Kikuri-Hime Energy Drop Energy Shower Isis Kouga Makouga Scathach Makarakarn Tetrakarn Sarasvati Mediarama Diarahan Skadi Snow Queen’s Whip (weapon for Ann) Snow Queen’s Whip II Koh-i-Noor Koh-i-Noor (accessory) Koh-i-Noor R

Empress

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Queen’s Necklace Queen’s Necklace (accessory) Queen’s Necklace R Yaksini Hysterical Slap Oni-Kagura Lamia Rakukaja Marakukaja Hariti Revival Charm (accessory) Rejuvenate Charm Dakini Tempest Slash Myriad Slashes Titania Freidyne Mafreidyne Kali Null Psy Repel Psy Alilat Mabufudyne Diamond Dust Mother Harlot Claiomh Solais (weapon for Morgana) Claiomh Solais R

Emperor Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Regent Regent (accessory) Regent R Eligor Tarukaja Matarukaja Setanta Rebellion Anklet (accessory) Revolution Anklet Thoth Mafreila Freidyne Barong Ziodyne Maziodyne King Frost King Frost Cape (armor for everyone) King Frost Cape EX Oberon Heat Wave Vorpal Blade Baal Yagrush (gun for Haru) Yagrush EX Odin Wild Hunt (gun for Ann) Gungnir

Hierophant Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Berith Cleave Power Slash Orobas Rakunda Marakunda Anzu Garula Magarula Daisoujou Spiral Blessing Ring (accessory) Divine Ring Mishaguji Spiral Karma Ring (accessory) Mystic Ring Bishamonten Mafreidyne Atomic Flare Kohryu Spiral Mystic Ring (accessory) Dragon’s Heart

Lovers Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Pixie Static Ring (accessory) Spiral Static Ring Saki Mitama Energy Charm Spiral Energy Charm Ame-no-Uzume Senryou Yakusha (weapon for Yusuke) Senryou Yakusha R Leanan Sidhe Mudo Mamudo Kushinada Cure Charm (accessory) Spiral Cure Charm Narcissus Dazzler Nocturnal Flash Parvati Null Ice Repel Ice Raphael Null Bless Repel Bless

Chariot Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Agathion Zio Mazio Shiki-Ouji Double Shot Triple Down Ara Mitama Nuclear Ring (accessory) Spiral Nuclear Ring White Rider Gun Boost Gun Amp Slime Tarunda Matarunda Thor Mjolnir (weapon for Ryuji) Imprisoned Mjolnir Kin-Ki Vajra Blast Vicious Strike Chi You Repel Phys Drain Phys Cerberus Megaton Raid God’s Hand

Justice Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Angel Kouha Makouha Archangel Hama Mahama Principality Blessing Ring (accessory) Spiral Blessing Ring Power Bless Boost Bless Amp Melchizedek Hamaon Mahamaon Dominion Makougaon Divine Judgment Throne Spiral Divine Ring (accessory) Judgment Cross Uriel Heaven’s Gate (gun for Yusuke) Providence

Hermit Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Bicorn Lunge Assault Dive Koropokguru Bufu Mabufu Ippon-Datara Sledgehammer Flash Bomb Sudama Mapsi Psio Naga Counter Counterstrike Kurama Tengu Wind Ring (accessory) Spiral Wind Ring Arahabaki Tapsuan (armor for females) Fine Tapsuan Kumbhanda Terror Claw Bloodbath Koumokuten Regenerate 2 Regenerate 3 Loa Ominous Words Abysmal Surge Fafnir Spiral Reactor Ring (accessory) Fire Dragon Horn Ongyo-ki Myriad Slash Belt (accessory) Sword Dance Belt

Fortune Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Stone of Scone Stone of Scone (accessory) Stone of Scone R Clotho Tetraja Makarakarn Lachesis Snow Ring (accessory) Spiral Snow Ring Atropos Mazionga Ziodyne Fortuna Lucky Robe (armor for females) Super Lucky Robe Norn Recarm Samarecarm Lakshmi Amrita Charm (accessory) Spiral Amrita Charma

Strength Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Kelpie Garu Magaru Shiisaa Double Fangs Cornered Fang Zaou-Gongen God’s Hand Belt Gigantomachia Belt Oni Rampage Kill Rush Orlov Orlov (accessory) Orlov R Rakshasa Regenerate 1 Regenerate 2 Zouchouten Spark Ring (accessory) Spiral Spark Ring Valkyrie Rising Slash Deadly Fury Hanuman Ruyi Jingu Bang (weapon for Ryuji) Fine Ruyi Jingu Bang Chimera Null Fire Drain Fire

Death Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Mandrake Sukunda Masukunda Mokoi Dekunda Dekaja Matador Blood Red Capote (armor for males) Bloodied Capote Nue Maeiha Eiga Pisaca Headhunter Ladle (weapon for Morgana) Headhunter Ladle EX Hope Diamond Hope Diamond (accessory) Hope Diamond R Hell Biker Black Jacket (armor for males) Dark Jacket Pale Rider Hex Ring (accessory) Spiral Hex Ring Chernobog Mudoon Mamudoon Mot Null Elec Repel Elec

Temperance Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Genbu Frost Ring (accessory) Spiral Frost Ring Koppa Tengu Breeze Ring (accessory) Spiral Breeze Ring Makami Frei Mafrei Jikokuten Assault Belt (accessory) Rush Belt Mitra Death Contract (weapon for Haru) Death Promise Byakko Spiral Snow Ring (accessory) Blizzard Ring Raja Naga Thunder Ring (accessory) Spiral Thunder Ring Gabriel Spiral Blizzard Ring Diamond Dust Lily Ardha Sahasrara (gun for Kasumi) Sahasrara EX

Devil Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Incubus Dream Needle Dormin Rush Flauros Giant Slice Belt (accessory) Rising Slash Belt Andras Evil Touch Evil Smile Lilim Ice Boost Ice Amp Pazuzu Spiral Curse Ring (accessory) Hex Ring Baphomet Bufudyne Mabufudyne Nebiros Marin Karin Brain Jack Belial Mamudoon Demonic Decree Beelzebub Fleurs du Mal (weapon for Haru) Fleurs du Mal R

Star Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Vasuki K. Gohou (gun for Yusuke) K. Gouhou EX Sraosha Archangel Bra (armor for females) High Archangel Bra Neko Shogun Catnap (gun for Morgana) Cat Buster Kaiwan Makajama Makajamaon Garuda Garudyne Magarudyne Kodama Psy Ring (accessory) Spiral Psy Ring

Moon Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Succubus Brain Shot (gun for Ann) Pink Buster Onmoraki Grudge Ring (accessory) Spiral Grudge Ring Black Ooze Headbutt Memory Blow Lilith Null Nuke Repel Nuke Byakhee Null Wind Repel Wind Sui-Ki Bufula Mabufula Mothman Skull Cracker Mind Slice Girimehkala Swift Strike Deathbound Sandalphon Sword of Sinai (weapon for Kasumi) Sword of Sinai II

Judgement Arcana

Persona Item Fusion Alarm Item Anubis Makouga Kougaon Michael Judge of Hell (gun for Makoto) Judge End Shiva Megido Fire (gun for Ryuji) Megido Blaster Trumpeter Reactor Ring (accessory) Spiral Reactor Ring Yamata-no-Orochi Triple Down One-shot Kill Abaddon Megaton Belt (accessory) God’s Hand Belt Satan Tantric Oath (armor for males) Tantric Oath R

Faith Arcana