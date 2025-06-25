How To Find And Beat Rakshasa In Elden Ring

Rakshasa is a hidden boss in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. She is one of the four guardians of the Nameless Mausoleums spread across the Shadow Lands.

Rakshasa is a bit difficult to find as compared to other bosses in the nameless mausoleums. In this guide, we will help you locate her and take her down on the first try. Follow our guide precisely to take down this agile boss in virtually no time.

Rakshasa Location in Elden Ring

Rakshasa can be found inside the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum; a place found in the depths of Scadu Altus below the Bonny Village.

To find the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum, start from the Main Gate of the Shadow Keep. This is the same place where you also fight the Golden Hippopotamus.

Go to the left room with a ghost. Leave the room and climb the stairs. Keep going up until you reach the Dining Room with three knights.

Defeat the knights and leave the room. Turn right and you will reach a rooftop with a lot of burning boats. Go forward and don’t turn anywhere. On the other side of the roof, you will notice a ladder near a corpse with an item.

Drop down the ladder and turn right to locate a waterfall. Go through the Waterfall and keep down until you reach a room with a painting. Hit the illusory wall to locate the hidden path.

Keep going to reach the end of the tunnel. There is a coffin that you can interact with. As soon as you interact with the Coffin, it will transport you to the Castle Watering Hole site of grace.

Go outside to reach the Ruins of Unte, a graveyard of Furnace Golems. Go south to reach the Recluse’s River Upstream site of grace.

This site of grace is on a stony path to the left of the waterfall. On your way to the site of grace, try to avoid the Furnace Golem that wakes up as soon as you pass near it.

From the Recluse’s River Upstream site of grace, follow the stony path. You will need the Torrent to jump across the gaps. Jump to the right path when the left path ends.

Beware of the man-flies on this path. Keep going on the path to the right and start jumping down by using the stone platforms. This will take you to the Recluse’s River Downstream site of grace.

From this site of grace, turn left and carefully drop down using the protruding tombstones. This is a very deep fall and can kill you. When you reach the bottom near a waterfall, turn back and go right.

Keep going right until you notice a building on a left ledge near a waterfall. Enter the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum in Elden Ring through the door with torches on its sides.

How to Beat Rakshasa in Elden Ring

Rakshasa is a human-type boss whose phantom attacks the player as soon as they enter the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.

This boss has 20,235 HP, more than any other boss found in Nameless Mausoleums. Its attack can be parried, and you can land a critical hit on Rakshasa as soon as her stance is broken.

Rakshasa is weak to Lightning attacks but is stronger against Fire attacks. She uses the following attacks against the players.

Her most dangerous attack is called Weed Cutter, during which she does two massive sweep attacks with her great katana.

This attack also moves her in a forward direction, making it a bit difficult to avoid. She also does a Katana Thrust, covering a large area in front of her. This attack can be charged, dealing more damage.

You can avoid this attack by dodging to the sides. Rakshasa sometimes runs towards the player and does a downward slam attack.

She also does a four-hit slash combo, starting with a downward slash, followed by a rapid thrust, an upward slash, and then another downward slash. This attack can be dodged by running backward or simply blocking.

Her final attack involves jumping and doing a powerful slam attack with her great katana. This attack is your best opening. Move back and then jump forward and do a slam attack of your own.

Equip the Claw Talisman with any greatsword. Our recommendation is Malekith’s Black Blade or Blasphemous Blade. Simply do jump slam attacks and move back.

No need to do anything fancy with the Rakshasa boss. Take your time with the attacks. She heals herself for a moderate amount of HP when her health is down to 50%. You can always interrupt her and do more damage.

Just trust the process, and she will be dead before you know it.

Rakshasa Drops and Rewards in Elden Ring

Once defeated, Rakshasa drops 90,000 Runes in addition to Rakshasa’s Great Katana. She also drops the Rakshasa set, which has the following items.